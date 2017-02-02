Super Eagles: Are Indomitable Lions now a threat to our 2018 World Cup chances?

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
10 most iconic cars of all time

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

read more 02/02/2017 03:45:00


Worth Reading

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

read more 03/02/2017 09:38:00
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

This lady with a massive backside is currently causing a stir online. Some online users even think that this is a problem for her rather

read more 03/02/2017 09:33:00
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

A stunning presenter on a telly football show shocks the audience by lifting her dress and pulling down her pants to reveal a racy tattoo.

read more 03/02/2017 08:38:00
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

It’s been over a month after the famous wedding of Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi and sources close to the president are saying the lavish

read more 03/02/2017 08:32:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Super Eagles: Are Indomitable Lions now a threat to our 2018 World Cup chances?

Nigerian football enthusiasts seem to be raising eyebrows to the performances of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon at the ongoing 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Despite the setback of having almost seven first team players pull out of AFCON 2017 squad, the unfancied Cameroon are in the final, as they aim to win their fifth AFCON title.

Super Eagles play The Super Eagles will face Cameroon in a double header later in 2017 (NFF)

 

Cameroon are in the same group with the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the race to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Super Eagles are currently leading the Group B with six points from two games while Cameroon are second with two draws.

After victory over Zambia and Algeria, the Super Eagles face Cameroon in a crucial double-header of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in August and September.

This is why the form of the Indomitable Lions are worrying to Nigerian football fans.

Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles Gernot Rohr is, however, talking tough ahead of the double header against Cameroon.

Gernot Rohrplay Gernor Rohr is optimistic that the Super Eagles can beat Cameroon (Twitter/NFF)

ALSO READ: Gernot Rohr spying on Cameroon at AFCON 2017

 “This Cameroon side is very good, strong and hungry, but I think we have the quality and mentality to beat them to the world cup ticket,” Rohr is quoted to say by Complete Sports.

“I have picked enough dossier to guide us past Cameroon.

I will still watch them in future friendly games and during the 2019 AFCON qualifiers in June. They are good, but I think we have what it takes to stop them and get the World Cup ticket.

The optimism from Rohr is really impressive but a very cautious approach should be taken ahead of the fixture. Rohr has to respect the Cameroonians while preparing his side for the game.

Gernot Rohr and Super Eagles playersplay Cameroon's AFCON form has shown us why Rohr must be very cautious in his approach and how he sets up the Super Eagles against the Indomitable Lions (Twitter/NFF)

 

If Cameroon win the AFCON title, their aura as African Champions might make them more difficult to face. If they don’t win the title, they might have just had a good tournament and returned to their normal state before the World Cup qualifying fixture.

No matter what happens, Cameroon’s AFCON 2017 form has made the headlines and Nigerians are paying attention.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

30 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

35 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

1 hour ago
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

1 hour ago
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

1 hour ago
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

1 hour ago
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

1 hour ago
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

3 hours 10 minutes ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

3 hours 14 minutes ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

3 hours 20 minutes ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

3 hours 24 minutes ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

3 hours 44 minutes ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

20 hours 44 minutes ago
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

20 hours 48 minutes ago
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

02/02/2017 07:45:00
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

02/02/2017 07:40:00
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

02/02/2017 07:36:00
Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

02/02/2017 07:33:00
Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

02/02/2017 07:29:00
Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

02/02/2017 07:25:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 03/02/2017 08:20:00 Dos Santos: Angola's secretive leader heads towards exit

Dos Santos: Angola's secretive leader heads towards exit

Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos's announcement Friday that he will step down brings to an end a 37-year reign marked by an unrelenting authoritarian

0 News 03/02/2017 08:33:00 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, AMZN, CMG, GPRO)

10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, AMZN, CMG, GPRO)

The jobs report is coming. The US economy is expected to have added 175,000 nonfarm jobs in January as the unemployment rate held at 4.7%.

0 News 03/02/2017 08:41:00 Wage growth stumbles

Wage growth stumbles

This was most likely not high enough to support the Fed's stated inflation target of 2% year-over-year. However, 2016 saw wages climb at a somewhat faster

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 23/01/2017 05:18:00 Helicopter fighting Boko Haram crashes, general, 5 others dead (photos)

Helicopter fighting Boko Haram crashes, general, 5 others dead (photos)

A Cameroonian helicopter on a mission to fighting Boko Haran terrorists have crashed. The helicopter crashed during an inspection mission The military helicopter was said to have

0 Videos 05/01/2017 05:50:00 Under Buhari, 2,000 Igbo youths have been killed by Nigerian army - NGO

Under Buhari, 2,000 Igbo youths have been killed by Nigerian army - NGO

- An NGO has claimed that about 2,000 igbo youths have been killed by the Nigerian army - The group claimed the killings were done under

0 Videos 09/01/2017 04:02:00 No more power outages at airports as FG provides alternative electricity

No more power outages at airports as FG provides alternative electricity

- The challenge of power failure at airports across the country would be addressed with the 2017 budget - This is the submission of the minister

0 Videos 10/01/2017 08:15:00 Protesters occupy House of Assembly over herdsmen attacks

Protesters occupy House of Assembly over herdsmen attacks

- Victims of herdsmen attacks in Benue state have urged the state House of Assembly to pass the open grazing prohibition bill - The bill was

0 Videos 12/01/2017 06:21:00 Fayose's aides in court for stealing $50,000

Fayose's aides in court for stealing $50,000

- Ekiti state police have arraigned two aides of Governor Ayo Fayose and one other person for allegedly stealing - The alleged stolen money is $50,000

0 Videos 31/01/2017 03:20:00 A Nigerian man erected Goodluck Jonathan's statue at the University of Port Harcourt (photos)

A Nigerian man erected Goodluck Jonathan's statue at the University of Port Harcourt (photos)

- A Nigerian man has erected Dr Goodluck Jonathan's statue at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) - Comrade Onyekachi Divine said he embarked on the

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 01/02/2017 16:13:00 Rough sex can break your manhood

Rough sex can break your manhood

Valentine Day is around the corner and, well, admit it, plenty sex happens on that day for obvious reasons. For those who are nursing ideas about

0 News 31/01/2017 07:55:00 6 expenses that may be destroying your budget

6 expenses that may be destroying your budget

Having a budget is very important if you want to properly plan your finance. However, when preparing the budget, there are some items or things

0 News 30/01/2017 05:03:00 Kashamu: 'I'll kill people before I'm extradited to U.S', Senator says

Kashamu: 'I'll kill people before I'm extradited to U.S', Senator says

The Senator representing Ogun East in the upper legislative chamber, Buruji Kashamu, has promised that "three, four or five people will die before he is

0 News 30/01/2017 08:22:00 Check out Pharrell Williams' immortalised toy...to sell for $250 (WATCH)

Check out Pharrell Williams' immortalised toy...to sell for $250 (WATCH)

[embedded content] American singer, Pharrell Willams has become the latest icon to join the Medicom lineup after he was immortalized in the form of an

0 News 01/02/2017 07:30:00 Fayose records another victory, defeats EFCC in court

Fayose records another victory, defeats EFCC in court

- A Federal High Court in Ado Ekiti has rejected a fresh move by the EFCC to freeze the Zenith Bank accounts of the Governor

0 News 31/01/2017 07:37:00 FRSC seeks nationwide ban of commercial motorcycle

FRSC seeks nationwide ban of commercial motorcycle

Abuja – The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has recommended a nationwide ban on commercial motorcycles popularly known as `Okada’ to reduce accidents on our

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 26/04/2016 11:40:00 Lazy Men 2

Lazy Men 2

This Nigerian Nollywood Ghallywood Movie is a 2016 movie is about Omenka and his ways, he tries every way to make means meet but with

0 Movies 13/06/2016 11:05:00 Poisonous Love

Poisonous Love

Starring; Vincent Opurum, Biola Ige, Cece Egbosionu

0 Movies 18/05/2016 11:42:00 Doro Queens 3

Doro Queens 3

Starring : Angela Okorie, Cha Cha Ikeh

0 Movies 29/07/2016 12:37:00 Regina On A Revenge Mission

Regina On A Revenge Mission

Pikin ( Regina Daniels ) was born in ghetto and in a family of criminals then her father and brother was killed and her life

0 Movies 28/06/2016 12:39:00 Jezebel In Holy Land 2

Jezebel In Holy Land 2

They are daughters of Delilah seeking for who to destroy, stepping into the church to seek the down fall of pastors, they are into runs

0 Movies 21/07/2016 13:29:00 My Woman Was Taken From Me

My Woman Was Taken From Me

A thrilling Latest African Nigerian Nollywood Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies you will love.. Story: A Script writer,it happens that what ever he pens dowm nature