Super Eagles: Are Indomitable Lions now a threat to our 2018 World Cup chances?

Nigerian football enthusiasts seem to be raising eyebrows to the performances of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon at the ongoing 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
Despite the setback of having almost seven first team players pull out of AFCON 2017 squad, the unfancied Cameroon are in the final, as they aim to win their fifth AFCON title.
Cameroon are in the same group with the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the race to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
The Super Eagles are currently leading the Group B with six points from two games while Cameroon are second with two draws.
After victory over Zambia and Algeria, the Super Eagles face Cameroon in a crucial double-header of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in August and September.
This is why the form of the Indomitable Lions are worrying to Nigerian football fans.
Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles Gernot Rohr is, however, talking tough ahead of the double header against Cameroon.
ALSO READ: Gernot Rohr spying on Cameroon at AFCON 2017
“This Cameroon side is very good, strong and hungry, but I think we have the quality and mentality to beat them to the world cup ticket,” Rohr is quoted to say by Complete Sports.
“I have picked enough dossier to guide us past Cameroon.
“I will still watch them in future friendly games and during the 2019 AFCON qualifiers in June. They are good, but I think we have what it takes to stop them and get the World Cup ticket.”
The optimism from Rohr is really impressive but a very cautious approach should be taken ahead of the fixture. Rohr has to respect the Cameroonians while preparing his side for the game.
If Cameroon win the AFCON title, their aura as African Champions might make them more difficult to face. If they don’t win the title, they might have just had a good tournament and returned to their normal state before the World Cup qualifying fixture.
No matter what happens, Cameroon’s AFCON 2017 form has made the headlines and Nigerians are paying attention.
Related Articles
Dos Santos: Angola's secretive leader heads towards exit
Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos's announcement Friday that he will step down brings to an end a 37-year reign marked by an unrelenting authoritarian
10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, AMZN, CMG, GPRO)
The jobs report is coming. The US economy is expected to have added 175,000 nonfarm jobs in January as the unemployment rate held at 4.7%.
Wage growth stumbles
This was most likely not high enough to support the Fed's stated inflation target of 2% year-over-year. However, 2016 saw wages climb at a somewhat faster
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Helicopter fighting Boko Haram crashes, general, 5 others dead (photos)
A Cameroonian helicopter on a mission to fighting Boko Haran terrorists have crashed. The helicopter crashed during an inspection mission The military helicopter was said to have
Under Buhari, 2,000 Igbo youths have been killed by Nigerian army - NGO
- An NGO has claimed that about 2,000 igbo youths have been killed by the Nigerian army - The group claimed the killings were done under
No more power outages at airports as FG provides alternative electricity
- The challenge of power failure at airports across the country would be addressed with the 2017 budget - This is the submission of the minister
Protesters occupy House of Assembly over herdsmen attacks
- Victims of herdsmen attacks in Benue state have urged the state House of Assembly to pass the open grazing prohibition bill - The bill was
Fayose's aides in court for stealing $50,000
- Ekiti state police have arraigned two aides of Governor Ayo Fayose and one other person for allegedly stealing - The alleged stolen money is $50,000
A Nigerian man erected Goodluck Jonathan's statue at the University of Port Harcourt (photos)
- A Nigerian man has erected Dr Goodluck Jonathan's statue at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) - Comrade Onyekachi Divine said he embarked on the
Most Read NewsView all posts
Rough sex can break your manhood
Valentine Day is around the corner and, well, admit it, plenty sex happens on that day for obvious reasons. For those who are nursing ideas about
6 expenses that may be destroying your budget
Having a budget is very important if you want to properly plan your finance. However, when preparing the budget, there are some items or things
Kashamu: 'I'll kill people before I'm extradited to U.S', Senator says
The Senator representing Ogun East in the upper legislative chamber, Buruji Kashamu, has promised that "three, four or five people will die before he is
Check out Pharrell Williams' immortalised toy...to sell for $250 (WATCH)
[embedded content] American singer, Pharrell Willams has become the latest icon to join the Medicom lineup after he was immortalized in the form of an
Fayose records another victory, defeats EFCC in court
- A Federal High Court in Ado Ekiti has rejected a fresh move by the EFCC to freeze the Zenith Bank accounts of the Governor
FRSC seeks nationwide ban of commercial motorcycle
Abuja – The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has recommended a nationwide ban on commercial motorcycles popularly known as `Okada’ to reduce accidents on our
Most Watched Movies
Lazy Men 2
This Nigerian Nollywood Ghallywood Movie is a 2016 movie is about Omenka and his ways, he tries every way to make means meet but with
Poisonous Love
Starring; Vincent Opurum, Biola Ige, Cece Egbosionu
Doro Queens 3
Starring : Angela Okorie, Cha Cha Ikeh
Regina On A Revenge Mission
Pikin ( Regina Daniels ) was born in ghetto and in a family of criminals then her father and brother was killed and her life
Jezebel In Holy Land 2
They are daughters of Delilah seeking for who to destroy, stepping into the church to seek the down fall of pastors, they are into runs
My Woman Was Taken From Me
A thrilling Latest African Nigerian Nollywood Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies you will love.. Story: A Script writer,it happens that what ever he pens dowm nature
Post Your Comment below: >>