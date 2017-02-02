Super Eagles: Are Indomitable Lions now a threat to our 2018 World Cup chances?

Nigerian football enthusiasts seem to be raising eyebrows to the performances of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon at the ongoing 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Despite the setback of having almost seven first team players pull out of AFCON 2017 squad, the unfancied Cameroon are in the final, as they aim to win their fifth AFCON title.

Cameroon are in the same group with the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the race to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Super Eagles are currently leading the Group B with six points from two games while Cameroon are second with two draws.

After victory over Zambia and Algeria, the Super Eagles face Cameroon in a crucial double-header of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in August and September.

This is why the form of the Indomitable Lions are worrying to Nigerian football fans.

Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles Gernot Rohr is, however, talking tough ahead of the double header against Cameroon.

“This Cameroon side is very good, strong and hungry, but I think we have the quality and mentality to beat them to the world cup ticket,” Rohr is quoted to say by Complete Sports.

“I have picked enough dossier to guide us past Cameroon.

“I will still watch them in future friendly games and during the 2019 AFCON qualifiers in June. They are good, but I think we have what it takes to stop them and get the World Cup ticket.”

The optimism from Rohr is really impressive but a very cautious approach should be taken ahead of the fixture. Rohr has to respect the Cameroonians while preparing his side for the game.

If Cameroon win the AFCON title, their aura as African Champions might make them more difficult to face. If they don’t win the title, they might have just had a good tournament and returned to their normal state before the World Cup qualifying fixture.

No matter what happens, Cameroon’s AFCON 2017 form has made the headlines and Nigerians are paying attention.