'GET SMART U.S.': Trump warns after man he calls 'radical Islamic terrorist' attacks Louvre museum in Paris
- Published:
President Donald Trump called for the US to "get smart" after a man armed with a machete attacked a soldier near the Louvre museum in Paris, France.
French police, soldiers and firefighters are seen in front of the street entrance of the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris, France, February 3, 2017 after a French soldier shot and wounded a man armed with a machete and carrying two bags on his back as he tried to enter the Paris Louvre museum.(REUTERS/Christian Hartmann)
