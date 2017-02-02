Pulse List: 5 Nigerian celebrities boycotting 2face's protest

'African Queen' singer 2face Idibia has called on all Nigerians to protest against the Buhari led administration.

The planned protest has however brought about different reactions with some people slamming 2face and refusing to join him in the march.

Some Nigerian celebrities have also revealed that they will boycott his planned protest on February 6, 2017.

Five of them are:

1. Femi Kuti

Vocal son of the late Fela Kuti and four-time Grammy award nominee, Femi Kuti is not going to be part of 2face's protest.

NET reports he said, "I hear say they want to do protest here, they even choose the day Sunday, Sunday is my day.

So I was thinking, 2face say some people come meet am say make he broadcast am, so no be him sit down for him house com plan am, I for no vex.

Who be the people wey come meet you?" he questioned.

Femi was also heard saying there’s something ‘dodgy’ about the protest because it was planned without him and they decided to use the Afrika Shrine.

2. Bovi

Comedian Extraordinaire Bovi to Host Eargasm 2017 Concert