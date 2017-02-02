Phyno: What does ‘The Playmaker” have to offer in 2017?

In 2016, Phyno pulled off one of the most impressive transformations in the music business. He pivoted his artistry to become a singer, while not losing his rap credibility.
The Enugu-bred man, had a great year. He had the biggest single in the country, won awards for his efforts, increased his bank balance, consolidated his position at the top of the industry game, and most importantly, unlocked a new super power.
Prior to 2016, Phyno’s recognized artistic leaning was pure Hip-hop. He layered his raps over melodies provided by Major Bangz, Masterkraft and others. That was his style, his juice, his mojo, his essence. That’s how he became a star.
Phyno(Instagram)
But there is greatness in novelty, and that’s what made Phyno win 2016. He changed.
Where previously Phyno relied on bars after bars to convey his art, this time, he sang his soul out. Phyno became a singer with rap leanings in 2016. First he dealt us all a hand with ‘Connect’, which was produced by TSpize.
Then he progressed to ‘Fada Fada’, and then the rest became history. Phyno sampled the old Eastern Highlife culture, and incorporated all of their elements to create his sophomore album, “The Playmaker”, which was one of the best of 2016.
Where he started off his career as a producer, and then a rapper, he has developed other skills, which sits at the heart of the music making process. This has in turn catapulted him from the East, to the centre of the Nigerian music space, from where he pulls the strings across pop and Hip-hop, rakes in the fan love, and serves as a strong standard bearer for Eastern music. “The Playmaker” as an album is simply a confirmation of his present status.
Phyuno(Instagram)
It’s a new year, so what’s next for Phyno? Nothing really. This is the year Phyno maximises the success of his previous album, and performs at concerts across the gold. It’s officially his tour year, and he has to focus on generating that value for the project.
Of course a new single will be a part of his content release, and he might just push through with more than that. But it is hard to picture a concerted effort from the artiste to do something as uplifting as he did in the previous year.
If anything, he will maintain the creative direction, and seek to milk it of every possible value. More singles will follow along that line, and then the videos will come in. No album will drop this year.
Related Articles
Dos Santos: Angola's secretive leader heads towards exit
Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos's announcement Friday that he will step down brings to an end a 37-year reign marked by an unrelenting authoritarian
10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, AMZN, CMG, GPRO)
The jobs report is coming. The US economy is expected to have added 175,000 nonfarm jobs in January as the unemployment rate held at 4.7%.
Wage growth stumbles
This was most likely not high enough to support the Fed's stated inflation target of 2% year-over-year. However, 2016 saw wages climb at a somewhat faster
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Fuel subsidy fraud suspect Opeyemi Ajuyah dies
- A fuel subsidy suspect, Opeyemi Ajuyah, who was facing an eight-count amended charge before an Ikeja High Court over allegation of N1.1 billion fuel
Foreign reserve now N28.9 billion, CBN warns FG against reckless spending
- Nigeria’s foreign reserve has risen to $28.9 billion - Central Bank of Nigeria warned that the federal government need to avoid reckless spending to improve
Ex- militants release 2017 prophecy, say prophets of doom will die before December
- Ex-agitators have thrown their weight behind President Muhammadu Buhari against prophets of doom - The say Buhari will not die rather the prophets will die
Ezekwesili, BBOG join FG tour of Sambisa forest (photos)
In its intensified efforts to find the remaining missing Chibok girls, the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group has joined the federal government’s team on
BREAKING: Buhari rejects senate recommendation to sack Babachir, gives reasons
President Muhammadu Buhari has rejected the recommendation by the Senate that he should sack Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Engr. David Babachir
Trump Inauguration: 7 memorable speeches in American history
Today, January 20, is a day many Americans will not forget. Donald J Trump against all odds is to be sworn in as the 45th
Most Read NewsView all posts
Boy, 17, arraigned for defiling neighbour’s 10-year-old daughter
For allegedly defiling his neighbour’s 10-year-old daughter, a teenager, was on Wednesday charged before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court. The accused, 17, an admission seeker, who
Nigeria will not quit ICC: Foreign Ministry
Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Federal Government has resolved to remain with the International Criminal Court (ICC). The Spokesman of the ministry, Dr Clement
White House Official Clarifies Trump Visa Ban
A top White House official appeared to reverse a key part of President Trump’s immigration order on Sunday, saying that people from the affected countries
Jennifer Lopez Suffers Wardrobe-Malfunction During Shoe Launch
Singer, actress and producer, Jennifer Lopez, is a woman of many talents. While attending her Giuseppe Zanottis Shoe Capsule Collection launch in Los Angeles on Thursday,
Minister of health denies having knowledge that a Nigerian Professor found HIV/AIDS cure
- The minister of health has denied having any knowledge that a Nigerian Professor has found the cure for HIV/AIDS - The vice chancellor of Michael
Nigerian Professor, Maduike Ezeibe 'Discovers Cure For HIV/AIDS'
The Vice Chancellor of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike in Abia state, Professor Francis Otunta has announced the 'discovery of a drug which
Most Watched Movies
All That Glitters Is Not Gold 2
Nigerian Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies This rural based drama is a very interesting movie on the gullibility of most villagers to the reality of
LADY BIANCA
Starring: Liz Benson
A Cry For Help 2
A Cry For Help 2
Go Slow
After receiving a letter from their brother Obinna, Shanka and Loco accompanied by Zoro have now sort to an alternative means of getting money, while
Hour of Grace 3
Hour of Grace 3
Holy Drunkard 2
Nigerian movies. Nigerian movies are known to be the best of Nigerian movies and this is one of the Nigerian movies you would love. This Nigerian
Post Your Comment below: >>