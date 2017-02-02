Phyno: What does ‘The Playmaker” have to offer in 2017?

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor's note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
10 most iconic cars of all time

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

read more 02/02/2017 03:45:00


'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

read more 03/02/2017 09:38:00
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

This lady with a massive backside is currently causing a stir online. Some online users even think that this is a problem for her rather

read more 03/02/2017 09:33:00
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

A stunning presenter on a telly football show shocks the audience by lifting her dress and pulling down her pants to reveal a racy tattoo.

read more 03/02/2017 08:38:00
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

It’s been over a month after the famous wedding of Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi and sources close to the president are saying the lavish

read more 03/02/2017 08:32:00

Phyno: What does ‘The Playmaker” have to offer in 2017?

In 2016, Phyno pulled off one of the most impressive transformations in the music business. He pivoted his artistry to become a singer, while not losing his rap credibility.

The Enugu-bred man, had a great year. He had the biggest single in the country, won awards for his efforts, increased his bank balance, consolidated his position at the top of the industry game, and most importantly, unlocked a new super power.

Prior to 2016, Phyno’s recognized artistic leaning was pure Hip-hop. He layered his raps over melodies provided by Major Bangz, Masterkraft and others. That was his style, his juice, his mojo, his essence. That’s how he became a star.

Phynoplay

Phyno

(Instagram)

 

But there is greatness in novelty, and that’s what made Phyno win 2016. He changed.

Where previously Phyno relied on bars after bars to convey his art, this time, he sang his soul out. Phyno became a singer with rap leanings in 2016. First he dealt us all a hand with ‘Connect’, which was produced by TSpize.

Then he progressed to ‘Fada Fada’, and then the rest became history. Phyno sampled the old Eastern Highlife culture, and incorporated all of their elements to create his sophomore album, “The Playmaker”, which was one of the best of 2016.

Where he started off his career as a producer, and then a rapper, he has developed other skills, which sits at the heart of the music making process. This has in turn catapulted him from the East, to the centre of the Nigerian music space, from where he pulls the strings across pop and Hip-hop, rakes in the fan love, and serves as a strong standard bearer for Eastern music. “The Playmaker” as an album is simply a confirmation of his present status.

Phynoplay

Phyuno

(Instagram)

 

It’s a new year, so what’s next for Phyno? Nothing really. This is the year Phyno maximises the success of his previous album, and performs at concerts across the gold. It’s officially his tour year, and he has to focus on generating that value for the project.

Of course a new single will be a part of his content release, and he might just push through with more than that. But it is hard to picture a concerted effort from the artiste to do something as uplifting as he did in the previous year.

If anything, he will maintain the creative direction, and seek to milk it of every possible value. More singles will follow along that line, and then the videos will come in. No album will drop this year.

