Wage growth stumbles

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
10 most iconic cars of all time

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

read more 02/02/2017 03:45:00


Worth Reading

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

read more 03/02/2017 09:38:00
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

This lady with a massive backside is currently causing a stir online. Some online users even think that this is a problem for her rather

read more 03/02/2017 09:33:00
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

A stunning presenter on a telly football show shocks the audience by lifting her dress and pulling down her pants to reveal a racy tattoo.

read more 03/02/2017 08:38:00
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

It’s been over a month after the famous wedding of Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi and sources close to the president are saying the lavish

read more 03/02/2017 08:32:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Wage growth stumbles

This was most likely not high enough to support the Fed's stated inflation target of 2% year-over-year.

However, 2016 saw wages climb at a somewhat faster rate, with average hourly earnings growing in a range of 2.2% to 2.6% year-over-year, hitting a post-recession high of 2.9% in December.

According to the January jobs report, average hourly earnings grew by 2.5%, falling 0.4 percentage points from the previous month and sitting well below the Bloomberg economists' consensus expectation of 2.8%.

average hourly earning january 2017play

average hourly earning january 2017

(Business Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from Bureau of Labor Statistics)

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

31 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

36 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

1 hour ago
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

1 hour ago
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

1 hour ago
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

1 hour ago
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

1 hour ago
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

3 hours 11 minutes ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

3 hours 15 minutes ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

3 hours 21 minutes ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

3 hours 25 minutes ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

3 hours 45 minutes ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

20 hours 45 minutes ago
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

20 hours 49 minutes ago
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

02/02/2017 07:45:00
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

02/02/2017 07:40:00
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

02/02/2017 07:36:00
Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

02/02/2017 07:33:00
Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

02/02/2017 07:29:00
Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

02/02/2017 07:25:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 03/02/2017 08:20:00 Dos Santos: Angola's secretive leader heads towards exit

Dos Santos: Angola's secretive leader heads towards exit

Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos's announcement Friday that he will step down brings to an end a 37-year reign marked by an unrelenting authoritarian

0 News 03/02/2017 08:33:00 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, AMZN, CMG, GPRO)

10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, AMZN, CMG, GPRO)

The jobs report is coming. The US economy is expected to have added 175,000 nonfarm jobs in January as the unemployment rate held at 4.7%.

0 News 03/02/2017 08:41:00 Wage growth stumbles

Wage growth stumbles

This was most likely not high enough to support the Fed's stated inflation target of 2% year-over-year. However, 2016 saw wages climb at a somewhat faster

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/01/2017 04:57:00 Stick to your core mandates! FG issues FINAL warning to specialised universities

Stick to your core mandates! FG issues FINAL warning to specialised universities

- The federal government has directed that all specialised universities are to stick to their core mandates - The universities have been running programmes which have

0 Videos 05/01/2017 08:57:00 3 alleged killers of female lecturer land in trouble

3 alleged killers of female lecturer land in trouble

- 3 suspects have been arrested in connection to the death of abducted kogi lecturer - One of the suspects’ identities was captured by an ATM

0 Videos 18/01/2017 03:30:00 International aid bodies condemn Nigeria Air Force mistaken attack, evacuate workers

International aid bodies condemn Nigeria Air Force mistaken attack, evacuate workers

- The international community has condemned the mistaken Air Force attack on an IDP camp in Rann, Borno state - Some of them have started evacuating

0 Videos 19/01/2017 09:06:00 Police issues stern warning to IPOB ahead of Trump's solidarity rally

Police issues stern warning to IPOB ahead of Trump's solidarity rally

- The police has warned the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) not to disrupt the peace in Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The police said the

0 Videos 01/02/2017 05:47:00 Bukola Saraki's chief of staff resigned based on personal reasons

Bukola Saraki's chief of staff resigned based on personal reasons

- The chief of staff to the Senate President Bukola Saraki has resigned - Isa Galaudu tendered his resignation in November 2016, the special adviser to

0 Videos 14/01/2017 05:53:00 Buhari’s failure to stop killings by herdsmen, an invitation to anarchy- BBOG

Buhari’s failure to stop killings by herdsmen, an invitation to anarchy- BBOG

- BBOG has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for failing to check killings by herdsmen in Southern Kaduna - The group demanded that the President should visit

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 01/02/2017 08:11:00 As US awaits extradition of Kashamu, Kenya ships 4 heroin kingpins to USA

As US awaits extradition of Kashamu, Kenya ships 4 heroin kingpins to USA

Amidst controversy in Nigeria over extradition moves against US wanted Senator Buruji Kashamu by Nigeria’s National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Kenya has shipped four men,

0 News 01/02/2017 08:24:00 Seer arrested after predicting Sri Lanka leader’s death

Seer arrested after predicting Sri Lanka leader’s death

Sri Lankan police have arrested an astrologer after his prediction that President Maithripala Sirisena would die last week proved to be wide of the mark. Vijithamuni

0 News 29/01/2017 08:22:00 Blame Nigeria for my aging, Omokri shows off gray hairs (Photos)

Blame Nigeria for my aging, Omokri shows off gray hairs (Photos)

Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan has grown some premature grey hairs and has blamed Nigeria for it.Omokri shows of his heat haircut,

0 News 01/02/2017 09:48:00 Agony as Abuja residents resort to firewood, charcoal over hike in gas, petrol

Agony as Abuja residents resort to firewood, charcoal over hike in gas, petrol

- Some residents of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja are now using firewood and charcoal for cooking following the astronomical increase in the price of

0 News 27/01/2017 11:44:00 Workers desert federal secretariat over electricity cut

Workers desert federal secretariat over electricity cut

Workers at the Federal Secretariat Complex, Abuja have deserted their offices as the Electricity Distribution Company cut- off power supply. Most of the offices in the

0 News 01/02/2017 22:37:00 Ambrose’s Blackburn deal hangs in the balance

Ambrose’s Blackburn deal hangs in the balance

Efe Ambrose’s proposed loan move from Celtic to Blackburn Rovers is awaiting an English FA ruling over a work permit for the Nigeria defender. The Scottish

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 03/06/2016 13:31:00 Home Breaker

Home Breaker

Vivian sleeps around with married men and unfortunately for her she always got cut by their wife.....is it that she is always unlucky or there

0 Movies 26/01/2017 11:05:00 4 Brothers Season 1

4 Brothers Season 1

This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood

0 Movies 11/01/2017 12:24:00 Gods Chosen Child 2

Gods Chosen Child 2

0 Movies 10/08/2016 10:15:00 Hour of Grace 3

Hour of Grace 3

Hour of Grace 3

0 Movies 26/04/2016 11:56:00 Widows War 3

Widows War 3

Cha Cha Eke as known spent her money to marry a musician she thought has a great future only to realise on his death and

0 Movies 29/07/2016 12:30:00 Barakatu Unfaithful Wife

Barakatu Unfaithful Wife

Barakatu Unfaithful Wife