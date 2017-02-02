This was most likely not high enough to support the Fed's stated inflation target of 2% year-over-year.
However, 2016 saw wages climb at a somewhat faster rate, with average hourly earnings growing in a range of 2.2% to 2.6% year-over-year, hitting a post-recession high of 2.9% in December.
According to the January jobs report, average hourly earnings grew by 2.5%, falling 0.4 percentage points from the previous month and sitting well below the Bloomberg economists' consensus expectation of 2.8%.
average hourly earning january 2017(Business Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from Bureau of Labor Statistics)
Related Articles
Dos Santos: Angola's secretive leader heads towards exit
Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos's announcement Friday that he will step down brings to an end a 37-year reign marked by an unrelenting authoritarian
10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, AMZN, CMG, GPRO)
The jobs report is coming. The US economy is expected to have added 175,000 nonfarm jobs in January as the unemployment rate held at 4.7%.
Wage growth stumbles
This was most likely not high enough to support the Fed's stated inflation target of 2% year-over-year. However, 2016 saw wages climb at a somewhat faster
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Stick to your core mandates! FG issues FINAL warning to specialised universities
- The federal government has directed that all specialised universities are to stick to their core mandates - The universities have been running programmes which have
3 alleged killers of female lecturer land in trouble
- 3 suspects have been arrested in connection to the death of abducted kogi lecturer - One of the suspects’ identities was captured by an ATM
International aid bodies condemn Nigeria Air Force mistaken attack, evacuate workers
- The international community has condemned the mistaken Air Force attack on an IDP camp in Rann, Borno state - Some of them have started evacuating
Police issues stern warning to IPOB ahead of Trump's solidarity rally
- The police has warned the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) not to disrupt the peace in Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The police said the
Bukola Saraki's chief of staff resigned based on personal reasons
- The chief of staff to the Senate President Bukola Saraki has resigned - Isa Galaudu tendered his resignation in November 2016, the special adviser to
Buhari’s failure to stop killings by herdsmen, an invitation to anarchy- BBOG
- BBOG has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for failing to check killings by herdsmen in Southern Kaduna - The group demanded that the President should visit
Most Read NewsView all posts
As US awaits extradition of Kashamu, Kenya ships 4 heroin kingpins to USA
Amidst controversy in Nigeria over extradition moves against US wanted Senator Buruji Kashamu by Nigeria’s National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Kenya has shipped four men,
Seer arrested after predicting Sri Lanka leader’s death
Sri Lankan police have arrested an astrologer after his prediction that President Maithripala Sirisena would die last week proved to be wide of the mark. Vijithamuni
Blame Nigeria for my aging, Omokri shows off gray hairs (Photos)
Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan has grown some premature grey hairs and has blamed Nigeria for it.Omokri shows of his heat haircut,
Agony as Abuja residents resort to firewood, charcoal over hike in gas, petrol
- Some residents of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja are now using firewood and charcoal for cooking following the astronomical increase in the price of
Workers desert federal secretariat over electricity cut
Workers at the Federal Secretariat Complex, Abuja have deserted their offices as the Electricity Distribution Company cut- off power supply. Most of the offices in the
Ambrose’s Blackburn deal hangs in the balance
Efe Ambrose’s proposed loan move from Celtic to Blackburn Rovers is awaiting an English FA ruling over a work permit for the Nigeria defender. The Scottish
Most Watched Movies
Home Breaker
Vivian sleeps around with married men and unfortunately for her she always got cut by their wife.....is it that she is always unlucky or there
4 Brothers Season 1
This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood
Hour of Grace 3
Hour of Grace 3
Widows War 3
Cha Cha Eke as known spent her money to marry a musician she thought has a great future only to realise on his death and
Barakatu Unfaithful Wife
Barakatu Unfaithful Wife
Post Your Comment below: >>