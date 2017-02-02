10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, AMZN, CMG, GPRO)

The jobs report is coming. The US economy is expected to have added 175,000 nonfarm jobs in January as the unemployment rate held at 4.7%. Additionally, average hourly earnings are expected to have increased by 2.8% year-over-year. The report will cross the wires at 8:30 a.m. ET.
China hikes money rates. Traders returned to work after a weeklong break for the Lunar New Year and were greeted with a tightening of monetary policy. The People's Bank of China increased the interest rates on its open market operations by 10 basis points, effective immediately.
Saudi Aramco will most likely list on multiple exchanges. Speaking with reporters on Thursday about whether the oil behemoth would first be listed on the Saudi exchange, the Saudi energy minister, Khalid al-Falih, said: "It will probably be done concurrently, but we have not announced. We are evaluating. All our options are open."
Snapchat is going public. Snapchat's parent company, Snap, filed for a $3 billion initial public offering following Thursday's closing bell. Snap says it lost $514 million in 2016, up from a loss of almost $373 million a year earlier.
Amazon misses on revenue. The online retailer said revenue climbed 22% year-over-year to $43.7 billion, but that was below the $44.68 billion that Wall Street analysts were expecting. Revenue from Amazon's cloud business, AWS, also missed estimates.
Chipotle's revenue comes up a bit short. The burrito chain announced adjusted earnings per share of $0.55 and a same-store sales decline of 4.8%, both in line with estimates. Its revenue of $1.03 billion was a tad shy of the $1.04 billion that analysts were expecting.
GoPro is tumbling after missing big on revenue and guidance. The maker of action cameras tumbled by more than 10% in after-hours trading on Thursday after announcing that revenue for the crucial holiday quarter fell by 5.7% versus a year ago to $540.6 million. Additionally, GoPro expects first-quarter revenue of $190 million to $210 million versus the Wall Street estimate of $267.6 million.
Nordstrom is ditching Ivanka Trump's brand, citing declining sales. "Each year we cut about 10% [of brands carried] and refresh our assortment with about the same amount," a Nordstrom representative told Business Insider's Hayley Peterson. "In this case, based on the brand’s performance we’ve decided not to buy it for this season."
Earnings reporting slows down a bit. AutoNation, Clorox, Hershey, and Madison Square Garden are among the names releasing their quarterly results ahead of the opening bell.
US economic data is heavy. Aside from the jobs report, Markit services PMI will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET before ISM services, factory orders, and durable goods are all announced at 10 a.m. ET. The Baker Hughes rig count will cross the wires at 1 p.m. ET.
