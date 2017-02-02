Arsenal vs Chelsea: Conte tells players not to let levels drop

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

Arsenal vs Chelsea: Conte tells players not to let levels drop

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte warned his players not to succumb to complacency ahead of the Premier League leaders’ home game against Arsenal on Saturday.

Chelsea are nine points clear of second-place Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, who trail their north London rivals on goal difference, and odds-on favourites for the title.

But Conte, who won eight Serie A titles with Juventus — five as a player and three as a coach — says there is still a long way to go.

Antonio Conte

“Anything can happen. It’s important to keep the antenna very high,” he told his pre-match press conference at Chelsea’s training base in Cobham, southwest of London, on Friday.

“If someone thinks that the league is finished, I’m not so sure. I want to have this tension, this right tension. In the past I fight to win the title and I know we must pay great attention.

“There are 15 games to play and there are a lot of great teams behind us.”

Chelsea lost 3-0 at Arsenal in late September, a game that saw Conte switch to a 3-4-3 formation, which prompted a run of 13 successive wins.

They have dropped points only twice in 17 league games since the defeat at the Emirates Stadium, losing 2-0 at Tottenham Hotspur last month and drawing 1-1 at Liverpool on Tuesday.

But Conte says he has kept the loss at Arsenal in his thoughts as a reminder both of how far his team have come and how important it is they maintain their current standards.

“This defeat seems far (away), but it’s important to remember the defeat against Arsenal,” he said.

“It was a bad defeat, 3-0 after the first half. And in my mind it’s present, it’s always present, this defeat.

“I hope also in the mind of my players. I think it’s important to remember the first game against Arsenal. A lot of things changed now. For sure we are a team. We want to have a good game tomorrow.”

Conte was once again obliged to field questions about the future of striker Diego Costa after reports in Spain suggested he will leave for China at the end of the season.

The Chelsea manager expressed confidence that Costa was in a positive frame of mind, but, perhaps tellingly, refused to look beyond the end of the campaign.

“Every week I hear a lot of news, a lot of speculation about Diego,” Conte said.

“I think now the most important thing is to be focused on this championship. We are in a good position. Diego is an important player for us, is very happy to stay for us.

“The summer is far. It’s important to think in the present.”

