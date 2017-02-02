Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

A corps member identified as Jumoke who was in platoon 8 at Kaiama grammar school in Kolokuma LGA, Bayelsa state, has died.
The state camp director, Mrs Loto officially broke the news to the corps members this afternoon as she pleaded with them not to hide their ill health as it is those who are alive that can serve the nation.
In November 29th, 2016, a corps member, Miss Elchi Chiyerom also died at the Kaiama camp, Bayelsa State due to ill health.
Aaron Samuel completes CSKA switch
Russian powerhouse CSKA Moscow have confirmed the signing of out-of-favour Super Eagles attacker Aaron Samuel on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Chinese Super League club Guangzhou
Zimbabwe protest leader detained at Harare airport
The Zimbabwean pastor who led protests last year against President Robert Mugabe’s authoritarian government was arrested at Harare airport Wednesday as he returned to the
Zakzaky: Buhari’s APC led govt number one law breaker in the country – Fayose
Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, Mr Ayodele Fayose has urged the judiciary to continue to be courageous
Alexandre Pato: Brazilian latest to land megabucks China move
Former Brazilian international Alexandre Pato is the latest high-profile player to be tempted by the riches of China's Super League after joining Tianjin Quanjian from
As #IStandWithNigeria protest day draws near, Nigerians continue to react
Few days to go before the national wide protest against the current economic hardship plaguing Nigeria and Nigerians, reactions have continued to trail the #IStandWithNigeria
