Let's Pray: Buhari Is Old Does Not Mean He Will Die Soon - Minister

Minister of Communications, Alhaji Adebayo Shittu on Friday pleaded for prayers from Nigerians instead of asked peddling rumours about the state of health of President Muhammadu Buhari.
Shittu, who made the call while speaking at the 31st edition of the national Qur’anic recitation competition in Ilorin, Kwara State.
He also dismissed insinuations about the health status of the president based on his age saying the fact that he is old does not mean he would die soon.
The Minister, who represented the President at the event, said that Buhari is well and alive.
His words: “I want to give you an example of Ibadan land. I live in Ibadan all my life and I know that when Olubadans are to be appointed, more often than not, they are very, very old. At times you have 70 or 75 years old being appointed as Olubadan and then there will be the presumption that he will die the next day, but in God’s way, the man stayed till 35 years as Olubadan.
“If God will do this will for an Olubadan, how much more for a President of a beloved country like Nigeria? So what we need is for all of us to pray for our president so that we can continue to enjoy political stability in our country and so that we will enjoy social and economic development.”
Related Articles
Trump has a strange connection to Nikola Tesla's deadly 'impenetrable wall of force'
"I will build a great, great wall on our southern border, and I will have Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words," Trump said
A Texas kid spotted a rattlesnake in the toilet — and then the snake-removal crew found 23 more
When young Isac Mcfadden of Abilene, Texas, got up to use the bathroom recently, he found an unexpected surprise in the toilet. But he knew the
Big Brother Naija: Seyi Shay, DJ Waxxy to perform at live eviction show
Tension heightens as housemates and viewers pan-Africa wait with bated breath for the first evictee from the Big Brother Naija House. Already, three housemates, Efe, Soma
Most Watched VideosView all posts
'Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up
Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up
Ex-chief of defence built N100m churches and a mosque from stolen money - Witness
- A prosecution witness against Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh has alleged that former chief of defence staff spent N100 million on a mosque and
FG Seizes N35Billion From Ex-Oil Minister Diezani Alison Madueke
Ex-Petroleum Madam Diezani Madueke yesterday forfeited $153.3million to the Federal Government of Nigeria. This was sequel to an order by a Federal High Court in Lagos. The
BREAKING: Buhari rejects senate recommendation to sack Babachir, gives reasons
President Muhammadu Buhari has rejected the recommendation by the Senate that he should sack Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Engr. David Babachir
Driver, 4 others allegedly stole N100 million from ex-Jigawa governor
- The police have arrested 5 domestic workers of former Jigawa state governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido - The five suspects allegedly stole N100 million belonging to
Protesters occupy House of Assembly over herdsmen attacks
- Victims of herdsmen attacks in Benue state have urged the state House of Assembly to pass the open grazing prohibition bill - The bill was
Most Read NewsView all posts
Big Brother Naija: Seyi Shay, DJ Waxxy to perform at live eviction show
Tension heightens as housemates and viewers pan-Africa wait with bated breath for the first evictee from the Big Brother Naija House. Already, three housemates, Efe, Soma
APC defeats PDP for Edo Reps seat
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has beaten the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Etsako Federal Constituency bye-election in Edo state. The Green Chamber of the
Pastor caught naked with married woman
Pastor O. Jermaine Simmons, 37, has apologised to his congregation after fleeing naked when husband of his mistress caught them in action. The married pastor apologised
Immigration Ban: US Law That Trump Relies On
NigerianBulletin.com is one of Nigeria's leading on-line destinations for the latest Nigerian trending news and updates, helpful articles and a community sharing the best, latest
Iran denies US wrestling team visas after Trump ban
Iran has refused visas for US athletes due to compete in an international wrestling tournament in response to President Donald Trump’s travel ban on predominantly
Power: Electrical engineers seek partnership with FG
In a bid to boost power generation in the country, the Nigerian Institution of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) on Saturday in Lagos urged the
Most Watched Movies
The Checkmate Season 1
Starring; Yul Edochie, Eve Essien
4 Brothers Season 3
This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood
Billionaires Children 2
The Children of Chief Adam had to converge after the death of their father. Each with their different life style had to device a way
Book Of Haragon
The solution to the deadly spiritual torment upon the land lies in the missing book of haragon. Will the book ever be retrieved? Find out...
This Suffering Is Too Much
Starring; Mercy Johnson
Love On Trial
Chidera, played by Tonto Dikeh is a brilliant student who lives with two friends Cynthia and Bukky on campus, played by Bhaira Mcwhizu and Zainab
Post Your Comment below: >>