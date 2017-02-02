Let's Pray: Buhari Is Old Does Not Mean He Will Die Soon - Minister

Minister of Communications, Alhaji Adebayo Shittu on Friday pleaded for prayers from Nigerians instead of asked peddling rumours about the state of health of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Shittu, who made the call while speaking at the 31st edition of the national Qur’anic recitation competition in Ilorin, Kwara State.

He also dismissed insinuations about the health status of the president based on his age saying the fact that he is old does not mean he would die soon.

The Minister, who represented the President at the event, said that Buhari is well and alive.

His words: “I want to give you an example of Ibadan land. I live in Ibadan all my life and I know that when Olubadans are to be appointed, more often than not, they are very, very old. At times you have 70 or 75 years old being appointed as Olubadan and then there will be the presumption that he will die the next day, but in God’s way, the man stayed till 35 years as Olubadan.

“If God will do this will for an Olubadan, how much more for a President of a beloved country like Nigeria? So what we need is for all of us to pray for our president so that we can continue to enjoy political stability in our country and so that we will enjoy social and economic development.”