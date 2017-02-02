Let's Pray: Buhari Is Old Does Not Mean He Will Die Soon - Minister

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

Let's Pray: Buhari Is Old Does Not Mean He Will Die Soon - Minister

Minister of Communications, Alhaji Adebayo Shittu on Friday pleaded for prayers from Nigerians instead of asked peddling rumours about the state of health of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Shittu, who made the call while speaking at the 31st edition of the national Qur’anic recitation competition in Ilorin, Kwara State.

He also dismissed insinuations about the health status of the president based on his age saying the fact that he is old does not mean he would die soon.

BuhOil.JPG

The Minister, who represented the President at the event, said that Buhari is well and alive.

His words: “I want to give you an example of Ibadan land. I live in Ibadan all my life and I know that when Olubadans are to be appointed, more often than not, they are very, very old. At times you have 70 or 75 years old being appointed as Olubadan and then there will be the presumption that he will die the next day, but in God’s way, the man stayed till 35 years as Olubadan.

“If God will do this will for an Olubadan, how much more for a President of a beloved country like Nigeria? So what we need is for all of us to pray for our president so that we can continue to enjoy political stability in our country and so that we will enjoy social and economic development.”

