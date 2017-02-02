James Ibori Appears in UK Court, May Lose 250m Pounds Assets

Former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori, is currently appearing before a Southwark Crown Court in the United Kingdom, UK.
Ibori is standing trial before the Justice David Tomlinson court over confiscation of assets.
The Delta-born politician, if found guilty, may likely forfeit his assets worth 250 million pounds.
Ibori was on April 17, 2012 sentenced by the court to prison after he pleaded guilty to 10 counts of money laundering and stealing $250m.
The former governor was recently released after serving his sentence, had few days ago promised to return to Nigeria soon.
