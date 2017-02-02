[Video] Nigeria 03-02-2017: TuFace Protest and Today's Other News Highlights

NigerianBulletin.com is one of Nigeria's leading on-line destinations for the latest Nigerian trending news and updates, helpful articles and a community sharing the best, latest information on Nigeria and things that concern Nigerians. Some of the topics we cover include Nigerian political news, metro, sports, business and entertainment. In addition we provide articles on careers, health, technology, travel and money. These articles are designed to help Nigerians make informed decisions in their every day personal and professional lives.
Related Articles
Trump has a strange connection to Nikola Tesla's deadly 'impenetrable wall of force'
"I will build a great, great wall on our southern border, and I will have Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words," Trump said
A Texas kid spotted a rattlesnake in the toilet — and then the snake-removal crew found 23 more
When young Isac Mcfadden of Abilene, Texas, got up to use the bathroom recently, he found an unexpected surprise in the toilet. But he knew the
Big Brother Naija: Seyi Shay, DJ Waxxy to perform at live eviction show
Tension heightens as housemates and viewers pan-Africa wait with bated breath for the first evictee from the Big Brother Naija House. Already, three housemates, Efe, Soma
Most Watched VideosView all posts
This Video of a groom crying on his wedding day will melt your hearts
A man who deeply loves his woman. I hope their marriage lasts forever!
Richest Igbo man Nigeria in 2017
The Forbes richest Igbo man in Nigeria is successful Aliko Dangote. Richest Igbo man Nigeria in 2017 Dangote net worth A businessman's net worth of 02.02.17 is $12.5
Budget padding whistleblower: Jibrin under probe of the Code of Conduct Bureau
- CCB has confirmed that it is looking into allegations of operation of foreign accounts by Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin, a House of Representatives member representing
FIRE FOR FIRE! Adeboye blasts FG, tells church members to prepare for 2019
- The new general overseer (worldwide) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Enoch Adeboye has called on members of his church to become active
How Adeboye can return as RCCG General Overseer
Pastor Enoch Adeboye can return as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) if the church’s Governing Council says so. Pastor Adeboye Recall
Illuminati members in Kenya – Top 10 list
Do you think Illuminati rule the world? Do the members of this surreptitious society know all the world top-secrets? Many people on the planet believe
Most Read NewsView all posts
Fraud: 2 men docked for allegedly swindling bank of $1.2m
Two employees of a Lagos-based company, who allegedly swindling a bank in United Kingdom (UK) of $1.2 million were on Friday arraigned in Lagos. The
Oil, minerals producing areas develop blueprint to end Niger Delta crisis
By Michael EbohOil and Solid Mineral Producing Area Landlords’ Association of Nigeria, OMPALAN, yesterday, said it had developed a blue-print that would help end the
Man with 90 wives, Bello Masaba, dies at 93
By Wole Mosadomi Minna – THE controversial super-polygamist and Islamic preacher with over 90 wives, Alhaji Mohammed Bello Masaba, is dead. He died, yesterday afternoon, after a
We won’t stop 2face, other Nigerians from protesting – Presidency
By Anthony Ogbonna The Presidency has clarified its stand on the planned nationwide peaceful protest against economic hardship in the country by a group of Nigerians
Buhari Is Not Dead - Supporters Lead Solidarity Protest In Abuja - See PHOTOS
NigerianBulletin.com is one of Nigeria's leading on-line destinations for the latest Nigerian trending news and updates, helpful articles and a community sharing the best, latest
Man with 97 wives buried in Bida
Enyioha Opara, Minna THE remains of an Islamic preacher, Alhaji Mohammed Masaba, who married 97 women were on Sunday laid to rest at his residence in
Most Watched Movies
Widows War 2
Cha Cha Eke as known spent her money to marry a musician she thought has a great future only to realise on his death and
Pounds And Dollars
Coming back to her homeland from the United States wasn't as much a dream as going there initially was for Bianca, because after years of
4 Brothers Season 4
This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood
Widows War 3
Cha Cha Eke as known spent her money to marry a musician she thought has a great future only to realise on his death and
Blind Lovers
About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then
African Magic 2
Tony sold his wife’s soul to the devil to become rich and when the need for them to have children came, it was discovered that
Post Your Comment below: >>