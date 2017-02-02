Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market.

Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral.

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act.

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

See the project governor Aregbesola commissioned

Governor of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has said his government decided to establish new Local Council Development Areas in order to consolidate on the efforts of the late sage Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Chief Bola Ige.

Aregbesola commissions newly constructed council secretariat

Aregbesola commissioning newly constructed council secretariat

Governor Aregbesola made the statement while addressing people at the official commissioning of the newly constructed office building of the newly created Ife Southwest Local Council Development Area, in Awolowo town.

The governor said the establishment of new LCDAs was to build on the legacy laid by the late sage described Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who he described as a father of modern government in Nigeria. He said Chief Awolowo had in 1981, introduced the establishment of LCDAs with cardinal objective of making government closer to the people at community levels.

Aregbesola commissions newly constructed council secretariat

Aregbesola speaking at the commissioning of the newly constructed council secretariat

He said: "Besides, the fact that LCDA contributes to the development of the state, its creation also helps foster communal peace and progress among the people at grassroots. The creation of LCDAs is not for fun but rather, a noble intent to make government more nearer to the masses and enhance all-round growth and development."

In his welcome address, the Council Manager of Ife South West Local Council Development Area, Alhaji Yinusa Olalekan Akande, commended Governor Aregbesola for the dedication of his government to the general well-being of the people in the state.

He said the commissioning of the new LCDA's Secretariat complex in the town was a clear manifestation of the vision and mission of the Aregbesola government to make life more abundant and meaningful to the residents of the community.

Aregbesola commissions newly constructed council secretariat

crowd at the commissioning of the newly constructed council secretariat

In his remarks, the Chairman House Committee on Education in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Folorunsho Bamisayemi, commended the state government for being supportive of the people of the constituency. He said the impacts of the creation of the council is being positively felt in the constituency, saying the constituency had benefited immensely from various government intervention programmes.

Earlier, the Olu of Awolowo town, Oba David Omisore, expressed profound gratitude to the state government for citing the new LCDA headquartres in the town.

