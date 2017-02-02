See the project governor Aregbesola commissioned

Governor of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has said his government decided to establish new Local Council Development Areas in order to consolidate on the efforts of the late sage Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Chief Bola Ige.
Aregbesola commissioning newly constructed council secretariat
Governor Aregbesola made the statement while addressing people at the official commissioning of the newly constructed office building of the newly created Ife Southwest Local Council Development Area, in Awolowo town.
The governor said the establishment of new LCDAs was to build on the legacy laid by the late sage described Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who he described as a father of modern government in Nigeria. He said Chief Awolowo had in 1981, introduced the establishment of LCDAs with cardinal objective of making government closer to the people at community levels.
Aregbesola speaking at the commissioning of the newly constructed council secretariat
He said: "Besides, the fact that LCDA contributes to the development of the state, its creation also helps foster communal peace and progress among the people at grassroots. The creation of LCDAs is not for fun but rather, a noble intent to make government more nearer to the masses and enhance all-round growth and development."
In his welcome address, the Council Manager of Ife South West Local Council Development Area, Alhaji Yinusa Olalekan Akande, commended Governor Aregbesola for the dedication of his government to the general well-being of the people in the state.
He said the commissioning of the new LCDA's Secretariat complex in the town was a clear manifestation of the vision and mission of the Aregbesola government to make life more abundant and meaningful to the residents of the community.
crowd at the commissioning of the newly constructed council secretariat
In his remarks, the Chairman House Committee on Education in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Folorunsho Bamisayemi, commended the state government for being supportive of the people of the constituency. He said the impacts of the creation of the council is being positively felt in the constituency, saying the constituency had benefited immensely from various government intervention programmes.
Earlier, the Olu of Awolowo town, Oba David Omisore, expressed profound gratitude to the state government for citing the new LCDA headquartres in the town.
