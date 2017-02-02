Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Home | News |

Unbelievable: Virgin Mary's Lips 'Move' On Painting (Video)

Scores of Christians are flocking to church to witness a 'miracle' painting of the Virgin Mary who appears to join in with the Lord's prayer.

Shocking: Virgin Mary's Lips 'Move' During Prayer (Video)

Some believers stunned by the rare occurrence, filmed the astonishing moment when Mary's lips appeared to move on the artwork during mass last Sunday.

READ ALSO: UNBELIEVABLE: Fatal Accident, Bike Man Cut Into Half (PHOTO/VIDEO)

According to the Daily Mirror UK, the footage shows the congregation saying the'Our Father' prayer but after several seconds it was clear several Christians were distracted by something else.

A closer look showed that the Virgin Mary's mouth appears to move during the biblical reading, this becomes clearer towards the end of the video.

One witness, George Akary, who was baffled by the sight, filmed what he believes is a 'miracle' in St Charbel's church, Sydney, before posting it on Facebook.

George said: "To clarify for the viewers I saw this during mass and at the end of mass the rosary is prayed. I went to the altar and wanted to confirm via recording it."

Skeptics dismissed his claim, saying it was a trick of the light coupled with the movement of the camera.

READ ALSO: This Weird Discovery About Denrele’s Family Will Shock You

However, George dismissed this saying: "Lights are not relevant as I have seen this occur under various lighting and have considered those possibilities.

"It is what it is... I also did notice whilst the people were praying the lips sped up or slowed down to the prayer been said."

One perplexed Facebook user, Rita Taouk wrote: "Absolutely beautiful," while another user, Rania Boustani simply commented: "Wow."

There are millions of portraits and pictures of the Virgin Mary around the world, and many claims abound regarding the Virgin Mary's apparitions, as well as her paintings coming alive.

[embedded content]

On YouTube only, there are over 57 major clips that show the Virgin Mary's life size painting coming alive.

In the absence of evidence it is a matter of personal belief whether these occurrences are miracles or mere camera lighting movements.

