Shun negative values, vices, Ambode charges students

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00


Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

read more 03/02/2017 12:50:00
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named

read more 03/02/2017 12:46:00
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

read more 03/02/2017 09:38:00

Shun negative values, vices, Ambode charges students

Lagos State governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Friday advised students in the State to fully embrace the opportunities being provided by his administration in the education sector and shun all negative values and vices that could hinder them from realising their dreams

Shun negative values, vices, Ambode charges students

Representative of Lagos State Governor and Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Tunji Bello (middle), performing the foundation laying

The governor said his vision remained the building of great future full of opportunities, possibilities and prosperity for the youths through the provision of qualitative education that is consistent with the demands of the 21st century, and as such it was important for students to reciprocate by showing commitment to excellence.

The governor, who spoke at the foundation laying ceremony of two additional Model Colleges in Yaba and Shomolu, recalled that since his assumption of office on May 29, 2015, conscious efforts have been made through policies and programmes that placed high premium on education as a vehicle for continued and future prosperity of the State.

READ ALSO: Northern musicians to boycott 2face's nationwide protest

Governor Ambode, who had earlier on Thursday performed the foundation laying ceremony of the New Model School in Awori College, Ojo, said he remained committed to the reformation and strengthening of public schools in the State with the view to ensure that they are given the best in terms of quality teaching and learning environment.

Speaking at Angus Memorial High School in Shomolu where he was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Tunji Bello, the Governor said the sustained efforts on education was already yielding results as the performance of students in the last West African Examination Council (WAEC) conducted examination was most assuring and an indication that the State was moving in the right direction.

Already, the Governor said contracts have been awarded for the construction of eight new blocks of classrooms as well as the renovation of 174 existing blocks of classrooms and the construction of perimeter fence in various schools to enhance security, while government has also commenced the supply of over 40,000 students’ furnitures on a quarterly basis to clear the identified shortfall of 160,000.

The Governor, who also performed the foundation laying ceremony of New Model School Building at Lagos City College, Sabo, Yaba where he was represented by his Special Adviser on Education, Mr Obafela Bank-Olemoh, said the new edifice being added to secondary schools, apart from aiding teaching and learning, would compare favourably with high school structures in leading countries of the world.

“Apart from the aesthetics value, the new structure is capable of enhancing security of students, staff and schools materials in the face of the recent security breaches in our schools. It would comprise 36 classrooms, library, staff rooms, multipurpose hall, laboratories, Principal/Vice Principal’s offices and modern toilet facilities for both junior and senior schools.”

“Let me assure all parents that we will continue to do our very best to ensure that our schools are safe from intruders. We have put in place measures to secure our pupils, students, teaching and non teaching staff. Our standards are high and we will continue to make them better,” the governor said.

In her welcome address, Deputy Governor and the State’s Commissioner for Education, Dr. Idiat Oluranti Adebule thanked the Governor for his passion for education, just as she assured that the Ministry would take ownership of the project and use it judiciously.

The Deputy Governor, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr Adeshina Odeyemi, also said that government would not rest on its oars, but rather redouble efforts to ensure continuous improvement in the sector.

In his remarks, Chairman of Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Appropriation, Rotimi Olowo commended the Governor over provision of world class infrastructures in public schools, saying that the Governor has now become the reference point of good governance not just in Nigeria, but in Africa.

On their parts, Sole Administrators of Yaba and Bariga Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), Bayo Adefuye and Sanya Osijo respectively, said it was evident that Governor Ambode has shown relentless determination toward ensuring that qualitative education gets to the grassroots.

READ ALSO: Buhari's P.A who is condemning 2face's protest protested against GEJ

“We are indeed grateful that our Governor is living up to expectation by taking education as of utmost importance and we like to urge residents to take good care of this edifice that is being bequeathed to us by government,” Adefuye said.

Also, Lagos State Chairman of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Moses Adewale, hailed the Governor over the massive infrastructure development in the State.

Adewale, who spoke on behalf of students in the State, said it was gratifying to note that Lagos under Governor Ambode has been recruiting and paying staff as at when due when other States were retrenching and even unable to pay staff, saying that the development exemplified the Governor’s managerial acumen and commitment to welfare of Lagosians.

0 News 03/02/2017 12:46:00 Trump has a strange connection to Nikola Tesla's deadly 'impenetrable wall of force'

Trump has a strange connection to Nikola Tesla's deadly 'impenetrable wall of force'

"I will build a great, great wall on our southern border, and I will have Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words," Trump said

0 News 03/02/2017 12:46:00 A Texas kid spotted a rattlesnake in the toilet — and then the snake-removal crew found 23 more

A Texas kid spotted a rattlesnake in the toilet — and then the snake-removal crew found 23 more

When young Isac Mcfadden of Abilene, Texas, got up to use the bathroom recently, he found an unexpected surprise in the toilet. But he knew the

0 News 03/02/2017 12:57:00 Big Brother Naija: Seyi Shay, DJ Waxxy to perform at live eviction show

Big Brother Naija: Seyi Shay, DJ Waxxy to perform at live eviction show

Tension heightens as housemates and viewers pan-Africa wait with bated breath for the first evictee from the Big Brother Naija House. Already, three housemates, Efe, Soma

