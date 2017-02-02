5 deadly drinks many Lagosians consume

Drinking is a human habit that is both necessary and optional. Necessary in the case of water as food and to satisfy thirst, optional as regards leisure, drinking alcohol and other beverages.
Either way, one must be careful with what he or she drinks, and that is why a survey has been carried to ascertain drinks that are dangerous to health, but are consumed by many Lagosians, regardless of class.
Here they are in no particular order.
1. "Pure Water"
This doesn't refer to water that meets all the hygienic standards, but to the Lagos sachet water that analysts have said generates billions of Naira nationwide.
More than 70 percent of those who reside in Lagos take at least a sachet of water daily.
The problem is not with the packing, but with the places from where they have been packaged. The fear is that due to certain lapses, not all the factories producing "pure water" go through proper screening, hence the greater chances for typhoid and other related ailments.
Reports have shown that many cases of typhoid are as a result of unclean water, a lot do not get to survive from some related complications that follow.
2. Opa-Eyin
This a mix of locally made gin with some herbs and roots, it is fabled to hold the cure to many diseases.
The scam is the medicinal importance attached to it, but many overlook the fact that no one can tell the source of the local gin, and non can really tell what roots and herbs have been infused.
Science has proved how lethal such unrefined gin can be, some documentaries show how dilapidated huts serve as production factories with rusted pipes as flow links in the distillation process.
3. "Codeine"
Now it sounds ridiculous but it has been reported that some youths in Lagos have taken to codeine, you ask where they find it?
Simple, they just look for cough syrups.
Have you wondered why cough syrup prices have risen at your local drug-store? This is the perfect reason.
READ ALSO: PART1: 5 Things You Must Never Do In Lagos
Sources say what those who indulge crave, is the sleepy feel. So you see them gulp a full bottle of cough syrup at a stretch.
4. "Monkey-Tail"
This is very deadly and it will shock you as to how many Lagosians take this daily, regardless of class and age.
Monkey-tail is a rough blend of the locally made gin and Indian hemp or cannabis (locally called igbo)
READ ALSO: 5 Famous Streets In Lagos
Now when Olamide the rapper said in his song "mo ti mu dogoyaro, and monkey tail" this was exactly what he was talking about.
It gets you so 'high', but is very injurious to the internal organs and constant use could cause mental problems.
5. Scooshes/Skooshes
You will be wondering what the picture above really is, your guess is correct; it is Zobo. Now here is the shocker, scooshes is made from a craazy blend of Zobo, cannabis, Codeine, and local rum.
Crazy right? This drink is served at various bars, many even confess that they are sold in lovely packages at posh clubs and drink spot across the Lagos metropolis.
I need not tell you how deadly such a concoction can be, need I?
It will be recalled that the Federal Government banned the consumption of the local gin popularly known as ogogoro.
This came on the heels of reports of deaths due to its consumption.
Lagosians love to have fun and experiment, but people should realise the dangers and avoid them.
The advice is to ensure that whatever you consume is truly NAFDAC certified, it is with health that wealth is acquired, stay healthy.
Related Articles
Trump has a strange connection to Nikola Tesla's deadly 'impenetrable wall of force'
"I will build a great, great wall on our southern border, and I will have Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words," Trump said
A Texas kid spotted a rattlesnake in the toilet — and then the snake-removal crew found 23 more
When young Isac Mcfadden of Abilene, Texas, got up to use the bathroom recently, he found an unexpected surprise in the toilet. But he knew the
Big Brother Naija: Seyi Shay, DJ Waxxy to perform at live eviction show
Tension heightens as housemates and viewers pan-Africa wait with bated breath for the first evictee from the Big Brother Naija House. Already, three housemates, Efe, Soma
Most Watched VideosView all posts
NNPC Produces 4.6m Litres of Kerosene, 7.7m Litres of diesel
- Earlier this year, there was report that 3 Nigerian refineries have resumed production of Automative Gas oil (AGO) and Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK) - The
BREAKING: Buhari rejects senate recommendation to sack Babachir, gives reasons
President Muhammadu Buhari has rejected the recommendation by the Senate that he should sack Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Engr. David Babachir
Fear of herdsmen attack, Edo governor plans to set up ranches for herdsmen
- Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, has announced the state intention to set up ranches in the state for herdsmen - The state government said this
Residents of Otuoke, Jonathan’s town, cry out over 4-year-old power outage
Residents of former President Goodluck Jonathan’s hometown, Otuoke, are not currently happy as they have been in darkness since 2013. They have now cried out for
Richest Igbo man Nigeria in 2017
The Forbes richest Igbo man in Nigeria is successful Aliko Dangote. Richest Igbo man Nigeria in 2017 Dangote net worth A businessman's net worth of 02.02.17 is $12.5
3 alleged killers of female lecturer land in trouble
- 3 suspects have been arrested in connection to the death of abducted kogi lecturer - One of the suspects’ identities was captured by an ATM
Most Read NewsView all posts
Sally Yates: Acting attorney general defies Trump, tells Justice Department not to defend refugee ban
Acting US Attorney General Sally Yates — an appointee of former President Barack Obama — has told the Justice Department not to defend President Donald
APC urges EFCC to probe alleged N15m fraud in Ondo Assembly
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the alleged N15 million fraud in the Ondo
Over 100,000 visas revoked since Trump’s travel ban
More than 100,000 visas were revoked after the White House banned travel from seven Muslim majority countries last week, an attorney for the government told
Eric Berger: Crackle boss argues there's no such thing as too much TV
One of the biggest debates in the television industry currently is over the large amount of programming available to consumers. Eric Berger, general manager for
Reekado Banks Flaunts His Pretty Girlfriend
Mavin act, Reekado Bank is indeed in love.The 'Ladies And Gentlemen' crooner, took to IG to flaunt his pretty girlfriend, sharing her photo and captioning
James Ibori Appears in UK Court, May Lose 250m Pounds Assets
Former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori, is currently appearing before a Southwark Crown Court in the United Kingdom, UK.Ibori is standing trial before the
Most Watched Movies
Crying Without Tears
Starring; Van Vicker, Mercy Johnson
The Unveiling Secret in my marriage
Starring; Juliet Ibrahim
Queen Of The World
Tony sold his wife’s soul to the devil to become rich and when the need for them to have children came, it was discovered that
LADY BIANCA 2
Starring: Liz Benson
African Magic
Tony sold his wife’s soul to the devil to become rich and when the need for them to have children came, it was discovered that
Mysterious Love
Starring; Juliet Ibrahim, John Dumelo
Post Your Comment below: >>