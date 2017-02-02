10 outrageous methods Women Use To Determine Men's Penis Size (Pictured)

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00


Worth Reading

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

read more 03/02/2017 12:50:00
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named

read more 03/02/2017 12:46:00
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

read more 03/02/2017 09:38:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

10 outrageous methods Women Use To Determine Men's Penis Size (Pictured)

Sex is really a big issue in our society today, and there are so many wrong assumptions pertaining to human sexuality. One of such misconceptions is the issues of penis size.

10 Ways Women Misjudge Men's Penis

1. Shoe Size:

10 Ways Women Misjudge Men's Penis

This the most common methods may apply when trying to measure the size of a man.

Perhaps this is because we are quite acquainted with our shoe sizes.

A lot of people try to rationalize on this fact, they try to create a link between the size of a guy’s feet and the length of his penis.

The truth is whether you find a square root or divide by the cube root,  it’s merely a myth.

 2. Finger-To-Thumb:

10 Ways Women Misjudge Men's Penis

Some you have to make an L- shape to get it right.

They say you the distance between the tip of your index finger and the thumb is equivalent to the penis size of the man in question.

Many claim that this is the most accurate method, but believe me there is no science to it.

3. Height:

10 Ways Women Misjudge Men's Penis

Just like the shoe method, women often relate a man's height to his crock-size.

Scientifically, height has only a minute correlation with the penile length, but the correlation is too small to be considered tangible.

So any lady toeing this line must be careful, for many have ended up with tall men who have way bellow average, and some have struck gold with dwarfs.

4. Thumb Length:

10 Ways Women Misjudge Men's Penis

"I heard that if the size of his finger is tripled, that would be the exact size of his penis"  said one of my very naive friends.

Perhaps if the he in question gets to add both his thumbs and her's, then maybe, just maybe; she could measure correctly the size of his tower of babel.

So next time the guy next door gave you a thumbs up, don't go multiplying it to size him up.

5. Race:

10 Ways Women Misjudge Men's Penis

Growing up as a teenager, i heard alot about the race to penis theory. Some say black men have it big and Asian have it tiny, but with all i currently know on the subject matter, it's all borne out of ignorance.

The fact is that Blacks or Africans don’t necessarily have big penises and definitely not every Asians has a small penis; don't buy that crappy story about Caucasians being on the average.

The skin tone or color doesn't have anything to do with the size of a man's sexual organ.

READ ALSO: How To Tell If Your Man Is Sexy, Smart Or Sloppy

6. Wrist to Tip of Middle Finger:

10 Ways Women Misjudge Men's Penis

This is so wrong an assumption, on the average it is totally outrageous to have such length.

If this were true in any way, then those guys who with ease get to palm basketballs would have all eyes trained on them.

You can imagine a massive penis about 11 inches dangling from basket-baler's shorts while he tries to make the basket.

7. Deep Voice:

10 Ways Women Misjudge Men's Penis

For sometime I was troubled as to women's obsession with guys who have very deep voice, perhaps here is my answer.

It is true that deep voices are sexy and attractive to women, but like all the others it's just another myth.

Those who apply this theory say the deeper the voice the larger the penis, if this were for real, then men like Tiny Tim, Zachary Levi won't have penises at all.

8. Sexuality:

10 Ways Women Misjudge Men's Penis

Of course you have heard the rumour that gay men are more endowed more endowed than straight men, while bisexuals are those guys with the average.

But just like the race theory it is all a lie, perhaps people are basically awed by that which they don't perfectly understand.

so because you've never been with a gay guy before and have not taken time to compare and contrast, you might just want to buy into the folly.

9.Flaccid Length:

10 Ways Women Misjudge Men's Penis

This is one method that has virtually no rationality to it.

How can one think that if a guy's penis is small when flaccid, then it remains small at all times, and if it were big when flaccid, then so it will always be.

the fact is that most men are diminutive when they’re not aroused or maybe pressed to take a leak.

But all that changes the moment he sees a hot chic and lust gets the better of him.

In fact contrary to the believe of those who use this method, it has been proven that  those with large flaccid penises tend to grow only briefly when aroused, while those with small flaccid penises ten to grow substantially.

10.Digit Ratio:

10 Ways Women Misjudge Men's Penis

This method is very critical, because it involves an excercise in which Korean researchers took the measurements of the right index and ring fingers of  about 144 anesthetized men who had flaccid (but stretched out) penises before the experiment.

Suggestion from the experiment's result says that men with longer index fingers had shorter stretched penises, and the reason for this was that digit ratios are a good indicator of prenatal androgen and testosterone exposure.

It must be noted that this particular study was carried out on only Korean men who based on their ethnicity have digit ratios that vary too greatly with most.

So till we have a perfect prove that the experiment has been carried out on all species of men, then we can agree.

But till then, they are all still mythsSex is a part of our human existence and we cannot continue to shy away from the mysteries that surrounds sexuality.

There is still alot left to be answered as regards sex and our human anatomy, so we must keep an open mind to knew knowledge for ourselves and for the ones we love.

That said, you might also like to read 3 Effective Ways To Negotiate Condom Use With Your Partner.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

1 hour ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

1 hour ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

1 hour ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

4 hours 49 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

4 hours 54 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

5 hours 49 minutes ago
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

5 hours 55 minutes ago
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

5 hours 59 minutes ago
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

6 hours 1 minute ago
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

6 hours 4 minutes ago
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

7 hours 29 minutes ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

7 hours 33 minutes ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

7 hours 39 minutes ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

7 hours 43 minutes ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

8 hours 3 minutes ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

02/02/2017 07:45:00
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

02/02/2017 07:40:00
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

02/02/2017 07:36:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 03/02/2017 12:46:00 Trump has a strange connection to Nikola Tesla's deadly 'impenetrable wall of force'

Trump has a strange connection to Nikola Tesla's deadly 'impenetrable wall of force'

"I will build a great, great wall on our southern border, and I will have Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words," Trump said

0 News 03/02/2017 12:46:00 A Texas kid spotted a rattlesnake in the toilet — and then the snake-removal crew found 23 more

A Texas kid spotted a rattlesnake in the toilet — and then the snake-removal crew found 23 more

When young Isac Mcfadden of Abilene, Texas, got up to use the bathroom recently, he found an unexpected surprise in the toilet. But he knew the

0 News 03/02/2017 12:57:00 Big Brother Naija: Seyi Shay, DJ Waxxy to perform at live eviction show

Big Brother Naija: Seyi Shay, DJ Waxxy to perform at live eviction show

Tension heightens as housemates and viewers pan-Africa wait with bated breath for the first evictee from the Big Brother Naija House. Already, three housemates, Efe, Soma

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 06/01/2017 03:22:00 Video: ARIK Air Manager Beaten Up By Passengers

Video: ARIK Air Manager Beaten Up By Passengers

In a rather disappointing situation, tension rose at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos on Tuesday when a fight broke out between an Arik

0 Videos 30/01/2017 04:16:00 IPOB revealed how it gets funds to sponsor its activities– IPOB (video)

IPOB revealed how it gets funds to sponsor its activities– IPOB (video)

- The Indigenous People of Biafra has revealed how it sponsors its activities within Nigeria and abroad - The group said it does not receiving funding

0 Videos 19/01/2017 04:32:00 Illuminati members in Kenya – Top 10 list

Illuminati members in Kenya – Top 10 list

Do you think Illuminati rule the world? Do the members of this surreptitious society know all the world top-secrets? Many people on the planet believe

0 Videos 01/02/2017 04:55:00 48m malnourished children to get $3.3b from UNICEF

48m malnourished children to get $3.3b from UNICEF

- The UNICEF has made a pledge to spend $3.3 billion on malnourished children, especially arising from conflicts and crises - Among the countries targeted is

0 Videos 20/01/2017 04:29:00 Donald Trump asks 50 Obama appointees to stay on

Donald Trump asks 50 Obama appointees to stay on

- The United States of America President-elect Donald Trump has asked roughly 50 Obama appointees to remain in their posts - Trump says the move is

0 Videos 10/01/2017 01:25:00 Nnamdi Kanu’s secret trial to commence before Justice Binta Nyako today

Nnamdi Kanu’s secret trial to commence before Justice Binta Nyako today

- The trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra Nnamdi Kanu will commence today, January 10 - Kanu is expected to appear before

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 30/01/2017 04:44:00 Lallana Floors Vardy, Rooney, Wins 2016 England Player of The Year

Lallana Floors Vardy, Rooney, Wins 2016 England Player of The Year

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has been named as the Vauxhall England Player of the Year 2016.The 28-year-old appeared at Euro 2016 with the Three Lions,

0 News 31/01/2017 08:11:00 Duterte: Philippines' President wants China sea patrols to stop kidnappings

Duterte: Philippines' President wants China sea patrols to stop kidnappings

President Rodrigo Duterte said Tuesday he has asked China to send sea patrols to help stop Islamic militants abducting sailors and attacking vessels off the

0 News 02/02/2017 22:55:00 Airport closure: FG sets up security c’ttee for Abuja-Kaduna movement

Airport closure: FG sets up security c’ttee for Abuja-Kaduna movement

By Favour Nnabugwu Abuja—The Federal Government has inaugurated the security sub-committee for the movement of passengers through and from Abuja to Kaduna during the six

0 News 30/01/2017 20:05:00 United States: Trump defiant, Obama weighs in as travel ban fury mounts

United States: Trump defiant, Obama weighs in as travel ban fury mounts

A defiant President Donald Trump lashed out at protesters, lawmakers and even Delta Airlines Monday as he struggled to defuse a mounting backlash over his

0 News 30/01/2017 18:45:00 LeBron James: Team lead takes passive-aggressive dig at Cavaliers management

LeBron James: Team lead takes passive-aggressive dig at Cavaliers management

LeBron James seems to be on odd terms with Cleveland Cavaliers management these days. Last Monday, after a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, James criticized

0 News 02/02/2017 05:29:00 Donald Trump: President blasts CNN during event honoring Black History Month

Donald Trump: President blasts CNN during event honoring Black History Month

President Donald Trump called CNN "fake news" on Wednesday during a White House event honoring Black History Month. Trump was going around the table, pointing out

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 12/01/2017 11:54:00 Victim Of Life

Victim Of Life

A young lady, who is a victim of circumstance, lost her parents to armed robbery. She's been helped by a woman she thinks is her

0 Movies 06/07/2016 12:34:00 Jealous War 2

Jealous War 2

A woman gives birth to a set of twins and died but the babies were seperated at birth.years later one of them becomes a robber

0 Movies 11/01/2017 12:37:00 Pounds And Dollars

Pounds And Dollars

Coming back to her homeland from the United States wasn't as much a dream as going there initially was for Bianca, because after years of

0 Movies 28/06/2016 12:39:00 Jezebel In Holy Land 2

Jezebel In Holy Land 2

They are daughters of Delilah seeking for who to destroy, stepping into the church to seek the down fall of pastors, they are into runs

0 Movies 29/07/2016 12:55:00 All That Glitters Is Not Gold 2

All That Glitters Is Not Gold 2

Nigerian Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies This rural based drama is a very interesting movie on the gullibility of most villagers to the reality of

0 Movies 29/07/2016 12:58:00 All That Glitters Is Not Gold

All That Glitters Is Not Gold

Nigerian Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies This rural based drama is a very interesting movie on the gullibility of most villagers to the reality of