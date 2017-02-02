Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Muslim group responds to those wishing Buhari dead; condemn Almajiri schools

- Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir described those wishing Buhari dead as those afraid og him

- He urged Muslims to enroll their children in Islamic schools

- The cleric condemned Apostle Suleman's statement about Fulani herdsmen

The Jama'atu Izalatil Bid'a Wa'Ikamatis Sunnah has reacted to the rumour about the death of President Muhammadu Buhari describing it as unislamic.

Since President Buhari went on vacation, there have been rumours about his death although they have been refuted by his media aides.

READ ALSO: EU parliament member our trusted advocate – IPOB

Daily Trust reports that Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir who is the national chairman of ulama council of the group said those wishing Buhari dead were those afraid of their wrong doings and were looking for a way out.

He noted that the president will die at his own time as he was human just like every other Nigerians who will eventually die too.

The religious leader said the federal government should urgently buy farm produce from farmers and sell at a subsidized rate to Nigerians to tackle the current hunger in the land.

Jingir said the statements credited to Apostle Johnson Suleman about Fulani herdsmen could cause hatred.

He said: "Any leader irrespective of his religious affiliation making such inciting comment lacks leadership qualities; therefore all religious leaders should be watchful of their statements and should preach peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.”

READ ALSO: Religious extremism will destroy Nigeria - Goodluck Jonathan

The ceric also spoke about the Almajirance system of schooling urging Muslim parents to enrol their children in Islamic schools and no the Almajiri own.

He said travelling with teenagers to unknown places by some people in the name of Almajiranci was not the best because many at times those teenagers became victims of child trafficking.

