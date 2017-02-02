Pastor Chris Oyakhilome: Biography and achievements

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor's note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

02/02/2017 13:24:00


Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

read more 03/02/2017 12:50:00
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named

read more 03/02/2017 12:46:00
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

read more 03/02/2017 09:38:00

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome: Biography and achievements

What is the life of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome? What is the personality of this person and how does he create his name?

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome biography

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome teachings helped thousands of Nigerians to find a path to God. Moreover, it also helped him to create a Net worth which is estimated around 50 million dollars. It`s interesting how the pastor of God can live and create the life around. Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is a Christian Minister. He is also the founder and president of the Believers` Loveworld. The Headquarters of his organization is coordinated in Lagos. His devotion to God brought him one of the places in The Forbes magazine. Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is one of the richest pastors not only in Nigeria but in the world!

READ ALSO: Trump set to destroy law that says pastors cannot make political statements

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Biography

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome songs

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome biography

According to his official Biography, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome was born on December 7, 1961. He was the eldest son of the Family of T. Oyakhilome. Pastor Chris Oyakhilome family started with his marriage in 1991 to the head of UK agency and fore-runner Rev Anita Oyakhilome. They had two daughters. Unfortunately, after 25 years of marriage, they divorced. Their divorce process is still a piece for scandals for the Nigerian mass media. The reasons for the divorce was “Unreasonable Behavior.”

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome teachings

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome life

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome biography

In 2015, the pastor was given an honorary doctorate from Benson Idahosa University and Ambrose Alli University. He can provide one of the largest networks in the world with more than 5000 Ministers in 145 countries. He also runs network company. The ministers created by his commands include Innercity Missions for Children, LoveWorld Books, Rhapsody of Realities, Healing School.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome also own several Christian teaching channels, like LoveWorld Plus, LoveWorlds TV, and LoveWorld SAT. These programs feature what is claimed to be a healing practice and Christianity teachings. These programs provide him a large television auditory of over 2,5 million people every night.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's songs, prayers, and teachings gather auditory in the United Kingdom, United States of America, Canada, South Africa, Nigeria. He also organized the Night of Bliss in Johannesburg Stadium. This provided him an additional army of followers in South Africa.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and online prayer network

[embedded content]

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome sends messages to thousands of his followers in the net. It should also be mentioned that he has more than one million followers on Twitter. He also managed to create his online messenger, which is called KingsChat.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has its website which is called the “Rhapsody of Realities.” This website as available in 739 languages in 242 countries. He also hosts Higher Life conferences in Canada, United States, United Kingdom, South Africa, Ghana, and Nigeria. He also hosts African awards for the Young Leaders of Nigeria. Therefore, he provides some support for young Nigerians. Due to his work and philanthropic initiative, more than 40 Nigerians were awarded investments for young entrepreneurs. It helped young Nigerians to create a new life for the social projects.

