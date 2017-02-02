Pastor Chris Oyakhilome: Biography and achievements

What is the life of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome? What is the personality of this person and how does he create his name?
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome biography
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome teachings helped thousands of Nigerians to find a path to God. Moreover, it also helped him to create a Net worth which is estimated around 50 million dollars. It`s interesting how the pastor of God can live and create the life around. Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is a Christian Minister. He is also the founder and president of the Believers` Loveworld. The Headquarters of his organization is coordinated in Lagos. His devotion to God brought him one of the places in The Forbes magazine. Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is one of the richest pastors not only in Nigeria but in the world!
READ ALSO: Trump set to destroy law that says pastors cannot make political statements
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Biography
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome biography
According to his official Biography, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome was born on December 7, 1961. He was the eldest son of the Family of T. Oyakhilome. Pastor Chris Oyakhilome family started with his marriage in 1991 to the head of UK agency and fore-runner Rev Anita Oyakhilome. They had two daughters. Unfortunately, after 25 years of marriage, they divorced. Their divorce process is still a piece for scandals for the Nigerian mass media. The reasons for the divorce was “Unreasonable Behavior.”
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome teachings
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome biography
In 2015, the pastor was given an honorary doctorate from Benson Idahosa University and Ambrose Alli University. He can provide one of the largest networks in the world with more than 5000 Ministers in 145 countries. He also runs network company. The ministers created by his commands include Innercity Missions for Children, LoveWorld Books, Rhapsody of Realities, Healing School.
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome also own several Christian teaching channels, like LoveWorld Plus, LoveWorlds TV, and LoveWorld SAT. These programs feature what is claimed to be a healing practice and Christianity teachings. These programs provide him a large television auditory of over 2,5 million people every night.
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's songs, prayers, and teachings gather auditory in the United Kingdom, United States of America, Canada, South Africa, Nigeria. He also organized the Night of Bliss in Johannesburg Stadium. This provided him an additional army of followers in South Africa.
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and online prayer network[embedded content]
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome sends messages to thousands of his followers in the net. It should also be mentioned that he has more than one million followers on Twitter. He also managed to create his online messenger, which is called KingsChat.
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has its website which is called the “Rhapsody of Realities.” This website as available in 739 languages in 242 countries. He also hosts Higher Life conferences in Canada, United States, United Kingdom, South Africa, Ghana, and Nigeria. He also hosts African awards for the Young Leaders of Nigeria. Therefore, he provides some support for young Nigerians. Due to his work and philanthropic initiative, more than 40 Nigerians were awarded investments for young entrepreneurs. It helped young Nigerians to create a new life for the social projects.
Think it is important? Share with your friends!
Related Articles
Trump has a strange connection to Nikola Tesla's deadly 'impenetrable wall of force'
"I will build a great, great wall on our southern border, and I will have Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words," Trump said
A Texas kid spotted a rattlesnake in the toilet — and then the snake-removal crew found 23 more
When young Isac Mcfadden of Abilene, Texas, got up to use the bathroom recently, he found an unexpected surprise in the toilet. But he knew the
Big Brother Naija: Seyi Shay, DJ Waxxy to perform at live eviction show
Tension heightens as housemates and viewers pan-Africa wait with bated breath for the first evictee from the Big Brother Naija House. Already, three housemates, Efe, Soma
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Aisha Buhari said she is not involved in the alleged scandal
President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha, has called on Sahara Reporters to provide details of her alleged abuse of privileges at the Nigerian High Commission in
IPOB revealed how it gets funds to sponsor its activities– IPOB (video)
- The Indigenous People of Biafra has revealed how it sponsors its activities within Nigeria and abroad - The group said it does not receiving funding
Black priest ignores Donald Trump's handshake during church service (photos,video)
The day after US President Donald Trump was sworn-in, he attended an interfaith prayer service at the Washington National Cathedral where a priest allegedly ignored
This is how to end killings in southern Kaduna - El-Rufai
- Governor El-Rufai has mentioned 3 steps the Kaduna state goverment is taking to end violence in southern Kaduna - He also revealed the government's plan
Jesus is watching! MMM must come back as Nigerians refuse to give up, begin new battle
MMM participants are eagerly waiting for the return of the Ponzi scheme which froze all accounts in December 2016. Members were promised that their accounts will
Judges are not owed four months salary – Senate
- The Nigerian Senate has denied claims that judge are being owed - The Senate committee on judiciary said the judges have been paid up to
Most Read NewsView all posts
Court throws out Patience Jonathan’s $15 million case
- The Lagos Federal High court has struck out a libel suit filed by former first lady of Nigeria, Patience Jonathan against Socio-Economic Rights and
What Donald Trump Discussed With Russia's Putin On Phone
US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin of Russia have made a "significant start" in fixing their countries' relationship, while agreeing to cooperate in fighting
In Russia: Crimean Tatar lawyer held over 'extremist propaganda'
Russian authorities in annexed Crimea on Thursday detained a Tatar lawyer for allegedly spreading "extremist propaganda", activists said, the latest step in an official crackdown
Imelme Umana: Nigerian becomes first black woman President of Harvard Law Review
Black girls rock! Nigerian student, Imelme Umana, class of Harvard Law School ’18, has been elected as the President of the Harvard Law Review. This makes her
Vampire: Police raid prison, recover 264 mobile phones
Built for 540 inmates, 112 year Old Owerri Prisons now houses 2, 260 inmates ‘ .Police raid Owerri Prisons, recover 264 mobile phones . Arrest robbery
The highest-paid players in the Super Bowl
Combined, the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons have just four players ranked among the 50 highest-paid players in the NFL. If we go a
Most Watched Movies
Jealous War 2
Starring: Mike Ezuruonye, Ini Edo, Ngozi Ezeonu
Blind Lovers 3
About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then
My Matrimonial Bed 2
Starring; Chika Ike, Ini Edo
Seductive Electrician
This movie is such an intriguing one as a handsome, sex appealing looking young electrician who gets down with every woman he sees in the
Tension in the Palace
The Children of Chief Adam had to converge after the death of their father. Each with their different life style had to device a way
My Sex Client 2
Nollywood Wonder offers you this Latest Nigerian Movies 2016 Full Movie about A wife who is starved of sex, she started cheating on her husband
Post Your Comment below: >>