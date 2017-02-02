Heartbreaking: Man sheds tears over Trump's ban, even as president vows to end prohibition on church political activity (Video)

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

Heartbreaking: Man sheds tears over Trump's ban, even as president vows to end prohibition on church political activity (Video)

More reactions have trailed the ban imposed on immigrants by President Donald Trump's administration.

The video of a man shedding tears over the ban by the American government, has gone viral. In the video which appears below, the man tries to explain how the ban is depriving innocent people of their rights.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump, strongly backed by Evangelical Christian voters, has promised to “totally destroy’’ a 1954 U.S. law barring churches.

Trump promised to equally put an end to the ban on other religious institutions from political activity, if they wanted to keep tax-exempt status.

READ ALSO: PAY ATTENTION: Get the latest News on NAIJ.com News App

He made his comments about a measure called the Johnson Amendment during remarks at the annual National Prayer Breakfast.

“I will get rid of and totally destroy the Johnson Amendment and allow our representatives of faith to speak freely and without fear of retribution.

“ I will do that, remember,’’ Trump told an audience including politicians, religious leaders and guests such as Jordan’s King Abdullah.

The Johnson Amendment prohibits tax-exempt organisations such as churches, charities and educational institutions from directly or indirectly participating in any political campaign in favour or against a political candidate.

It is named after Democratic former President Lyndon Johnson and is an important statutory barrier between politics and religion.

Trump previously spoke out against the amendment during the campaign and won the support of evangelical Christian leaders including Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr.

A change in the law would require action in the Republican-led U.S. Congress.

After Trump’s remarks, Republican House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan told reporters he had “always supported’’ eliminating the Johnson Amendment.

Critics including the group, Americans United for Separation of Church and State expressed, alarm. “President Donald Trump and his allies in the religious right seek to turn America’s houses of worship into miniature political action committees.

“It would also lead some houses of worship to focus on supporting candidates in exchange for financial and other aid.

READ ALSO: Iran fire back at Trump, deny US wrestlers visa to participate in World Cup

That would be a disaster for both churches and politics in America,’’ said the group’s executive director, Barry Lynn. Scrapping the Johnson Amendment has been a goal of Christian conservatives, who contend it violates free speech and religious freedom rights.

The U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment guarantees freedom of religion and bars the government from establishing an official religion.

A Trump executive order a week ago put a 120-day halt on the U.S. refugee programme, barred Syrian refugees indefinitely and imposed a 90-day suspension on people from seven predominantly Muslim countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Trump defended his directive as crucial to ensuring religious freedom and tolerance in America, and said he wanted to prevent a “beachhead of intolerance’’ from spreading in the US.

He also called terrorism a fundamental threat to religious freedom. “The world is in trouble, but we’re going to straighten it out. OK? That’s what I do, I fix things,’’ Trump said.

