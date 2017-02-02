Photos: Family finds rattlesnake in toilet, but are unware that 23 more lay underneath their house

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00


Worth Reading

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

read more 03/02/2017 12:50:00
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named

read more 03/02/2017 12:46:00
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

read more 03/02/2017 09:38:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Photos: Family finds rattlesnake in toilet, but are unware that 23 more lay underneath their house

Nathan Hawkins has been working with snakes in the small Texas town of Buffalo Gap, for the past 20 years, so when Hawkins, the owner of Big Country Snake Removal, received a frantic call from a family in Abilene, Texas, about a rattlesnake peaking its head out of a toilet — he thought it was “very unusual,” but not something he couldn’t handle.

Photos: Family finds rattlesnake in toilet, but are unware that 23 more lay underneath their house

Photos: Family finds rattlesnake in toilet, but are unware that 23 more lay underneath their house

“They’re actually very, very amazing creatures that are really misunderstand,” Hawkins told CBS News. “There are irrational fears around them.”

But to young Isac Mcfadden, who simply got up to use the bathroom Tuesday morning, the snake was an unwelcome surprise.

The little boy’s mom told her son to grab a shovel, and when he returned with the tool, she killed it.

Hawkins was surprised to find a dead snake upon his arrival, but he removed it from the toilet bowl and asked the family if he could do a quick house inspection to give them peace of mind.

“It’s kind of intuition,” Hawkins said. “If you do this long enough, you kind of understand snakes and what they do during certain times of the year.”

The first place Hawkins looked: an old storm cellar. Sure enough, he found 13 snakes huddled in the corner.

“With rattlesnakes, western diamondbacks in particular, they’re real communal animals during cooler months,” Hawkins explained. “They tend to live together in dens.”

But Hawkins’ search didn’t stop there. He then got down on his hands and knees and crawled around underneath the house. When he spotted a corner with old sheet metal, he predicted he would find another den.

Photos: Family finds rattlesnake in toilet, but are unware that 23 more lay underneath their house

Photos: Family finds rattlesnake in toilet, but are unware that 23 more lay underneath their house

With a flashlight in one hand and a snake tong in the other, he caught another 10 rattlesnakes — 5 babies — in that location, adding up to 24 snakes in total.

To outsiders, that number may sound high. But to Hawkins, it’s just another day’s work.

Over the course of a year, since Hawkins opened his snake removal business, he has caught several hundred snakes.

He fields about 50 to 75 calls a day. Some people call to ask questions, others request help with a snake on their property. Either way, Hawkins encourages residents who encounter a snake to “leave it alone” and phone an expert.

“I would say 90 percent of snake bites occur when someone’s trying to harm the snake,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins is proud that his business does not kill any of the creatures they catch. Instead, he relocates the snakes or donates them to local colleges to study.

“I get to keep snakes alive that would typically end up with a gunshot wound,” Hawkins said.

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
Most Read News

View all posts
