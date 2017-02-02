Can coconut oil whiten your skin?

How to lighten your skin naturally? Haven’t you inquired about it earlier? For most today ladies this product isn’t only tasty fruit, but also one of the methods of skin lightening. What natural skin lighteners do you know?

Does coconut oil lighten the skin?

"Tree of life" – such a beautiful name has coconut tree, Pacific coast residents tend to give it this name, where it is used for many different purposes. For many centuries coconut oil was the main source of food and valuable medicine; its pulp is the basis for various dishes, but coconut milk is a usual thirst-quenching drink. What’s more, today coconut is a source of wealth and a commodity.

Coconut oil extraction for skin whitening

Before getting ripe (6 months) coconut is a clear, sour-sweet liquid, which is extremely useful and nutritious. With the ripening of coconut, this water turns into white fragrant milk, and then fat-containing pulp.

Coconuts on the shelves of the markets contain very little amount of liquid, as they are already ripe fruits, consisting of a pulp, which is a source of natural sodium, protein, carbohydrates.

However, most of the coconut pulp has vegetable fats – about 60-65% that is used exactly for preparation of valuable coconut oil.

Composition of coconut oil

Coconut oil for skin whitening must be white in color, with solid consistency and characteristic gentle smell of coconut. The melting point of this unique vegetable fat is 24.5 C. It does not lose its properties after repeated heating, prolonged storage (more than 2 years), does not cause allergies, has no contraindications.

Coconut oil is a unique product, which in addition to the above nutrients, contains an interesting combination of saturated, monounsaturated, polyunsaturated fats.

90% of coconut oil consists of triglycerides - seven different types of fatty acids:

— lauric – 44,6%

— myristic – 16.8% of

— palmitic – 8,2%

— caprylic – 8%

—caproic, stearic, capric acids

Due to the prevalent amount of saturated fat, coconut oil can be stored for a long time even at elevated temperatures.

How to lighten your skin naturally? OR the most effective use of coconut oil

Coconut oil has a wide range of application. The presence of the above-mentioned fatty acids and lipids, antiviral and antibacterial properties can strengthen the immune system. Contained in the oil lauric acid is effective in dealing with viruses and bacteria causing various infectious diseases (influenza, AIDS, cholera).

• Effective oil for external use

Applied to the affected area of the body, it forms a protective layer against external irritants, bacteria, fungi, viruses, promotes rapid healing of damaged skin.

• Natural creams component

Thanks to its unique composition, delicate aroma and pleasant consistency, it is widely used as additives in various cosmetic products: natural creams, emulsions, gels, shampoos, lipsticks.

Today coconut oil can be bought in any shop and successfully used as homemade oil for skin care of face or body for repair and growth of hair.

The use of coconut oil for face: coconut oil for skin whitening

Coconut oil is ideal for skin repair. Medium chain triglycerides penetrate deep into skin cells, nourish, moisturize, act as protective barrier against environmental influences and free radicals. The antioxidants and capric acid oil is a great antibacterial agent.

Its ability to penetrate into the skin cells and blood supply with nutrients, smoothes it, makes it an indispensable component in natural anti-aging creams. Antibacterial and antiviral properties help to fight with acne, pimples, to repair the dermis after abrasion, burns, and other damage.

Remember: coconut oil, applied in large quantities on the skin, can form the film, clogging pores, so try to use it in combination with light fruit oils: apricot, peach, olive, grapeseed. It is even better combined with vegetable or fruit juices, dairy products, egg yolks, honey.

Beauty recipes for face skin lightening

• Rejuvenating mask for dry skin

Mix a tablespoon of Aloe Vera juice with a teaspoon of honey and coconut oil. Apply to cleansed face, neck and décolleté. Hold from 15 to 30 minutes, then rinse your face with warm water. This mask is useful to apply on the body, in this case, increase the proportion in 2-3 times. Massage your face for 10-15 minutes and then rinse.

• Rejuvenating mask with whitening effect for all skin types

Mix in equal quantity juice of lemon, cucumber, add a teaspoon of slightly warmed oil. This mask is suitable for problem teenage skin. It can also be put on the face for 20-30 minutes, then rinsed with warm water.

How to prepare coconut oil at home?

To start with buy a coconut. Remove the shell, the flesh is to be rubbed on a small grater, place it in a small enamel container (pot), fill it with 1-1,2 liters of boiling water, stir. When cool, place in refrigerator for 5-6 hours. On the surface will appear solid white film of the real butter. Put it in a jar.

Then repeat the procedure, bring the remaining mixture to boil, let it to cool, then refrigerate for 6-8 hours. Re-assemble (it should be about half a cup). But do not rush to throw it away, there's still a little vegetable oil — it will be a perfect base for a gentle scrub.

It can be prepared from a mixture of the remaining chip and coffee or candied honey, or the combination of coconut, brown sugar, clear protein. Make your fantasy real — pamper your body!

Remaining after the chip light cream fluid is also not to be poured out. DAB a cotton pad, wipe your face, you will see that this is quite a useful product. At first you feel a slight burning, then a pleasant softening. Your skin will immediately become soft and elastic. Such milk is very helpful for teenagers oily acne.

