Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Will Trump's ban affect Nigerians? U.S Ambassador to Nigeria opens up

- The United States (U.S) government has allayed the fears of many Nigerians

- This is due to the executive immigration order passed in the US recently

- The U.S Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Stuart Symington said no Nigerian will be discriminated against

The United States (U.S) government has allayed the fears of many Nigerians due to the executive immigration order passed in the US recently.

According to the U.S Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Stuart Symington, no Nigerian will be discriminated against as the law is being enforced.

US Ambassador to Nigeria allay fears on visa policy on Nigerians

U.S Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Stuart Symington

President Donald Trump had signed an executive order barring citizens from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Yemen, Libya, Somalia and Sudan from entering the U.S for 90 days and also suspended the admission of all refugees for 120 days.

The move by Trump had fueled speculations and concerns that Nigerians may be affected by the ban.

But Symington stressed that the Nigeria-U.S is a strategic relationship that must be sustained, adding that the connection between been countries has been strong and will continue to be.

He however stressed that in granting of visas, the full process must be followed and not based on the individual's religion.

He therefore emphasized that should there be any rejection, it should not be construed to mean discrimination, as every single conversation will be part of the process.

He also said that contrary to some reports making rounds, the U.S has not reduced the visa for Nigeria, saying that the two years multiple entry visa policy is still in place.

Besides, he said those with valid visa has nothing to fear, as the validity of the visa will remain until the expiration date.

Also, for a Nigerian with dual nationality affiliation with the seven affected Muslim countries, the ambassador said would not be banned from entering U.S.

His words: “Let me reassure Nigerians that every single action the US take would be on the basis of legality and due process. No Nigeria would be denied visas because he or she is from a particular region of the country.

“The new order now is for the US government to cross check as many that are coming into the US before issuing visas; we will not discriminate on the basis of religion in issuing visas to Nigerians. The two years visa is still valid contrary to reports we have heard in the media.

“Nigeria’s leadership role is crucial in the world and Nigeria cannot be blacklisted. The important of Nigeria in the world is legal.”

