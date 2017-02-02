Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


News

Southern Kaduna: Police release full names, local governments of 17 suspected killers

- Nigeria Police have announced the arrest of 17 suspects allegedly involved in the recent killings in Kafanchan, Kaduna state

- The suspects were allegedly responsible for the killing of over 200 people in the past few months in the area

- The Police presented the suspects before journalists in Abuja on Thursday, 3rd February

The Nigerian police on Thursday 3rd February, announced the arrest of 17 suspects allegedly involved in the recent killings in Kafanchan, Kaduna state.

Premium Times reports that Kafanchan killing is part of the larger violence in Southern Kaduna that has led to the death of over 200 people in the past few months.

Some women crying over the death of their relatives by suspected herdsmen in Southern Kaduna crisis

Some women crying over the death of their relatives by suspected herdsmen in Southern Kaduna crisis

READ ALSO: Southern Kaduna killings: CAN, PFN demand Buhari’s resignation

The violence, which has sometimes taken a religious dimension, is largely between herdsmen and host farming communities.

The Nigeria police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, confirmed the arrest of the 17 suspects on Thursday in Abuja when he presented them before journalists.

He said that 29 assorted firearms were recovered from the suspects.

The details are as provided by the police:

See full list of arrested suspects.

1 – Nelson Paul ‘M’, 36 years old, from Kaninkon Jema’a LGA of Kaduna State

2 – Bulus Jatau ‘M’, 32 years old, from Jamma’a LGA of Kaduna State.

3 – Magaji Shaibu ‘M’, 30 years old, from Chikun LGA of Kaduna State

4 – Danlami Yakubu ‘M’, 28 years old, from Chikun LGA of Kaduna State

5 – Idris Bello ‘M’, from Chikun LGA of Kaduna State

6 – Danjuma Barde ‘M’, 39 years old, from Chikun LGA of Kaduna State

7 – Danjuma Barde 'M', 39 years old, from Chikun LGA of Kaduna State

8 – Goma Adamu ‘M’, 28 years old, from Chikun LGA of Kaduna State

9 – Samuel Joshua ‘M’, 29 years old, from Chikun LGA of Kaduna State

10 – Abudulkareem Abdul ‘M’, 20 years old, from Rigasa LGA of Kaduna State

11 – Haruna Iliyasu ‘M’, 20 years old, from Kiru LGA of Kaduna State (Kiru LGA is actually in Kano State contrary to the police information)

12 – Hassan Idris ‘M’, 25 years old, from Tsafe LGA of Kaduna State ( Tsafe LGA is actually in Zamfara State)

13 – Adamu Haruna ‘M’, 28 years old, from Chikun LGA of Kaduna State

14 – Adamu Umar ‘M’, 27 years old, from Chikun LGA of Kaduna State

15 – Sulieman Saleh ‘M’, 30 years old, from Chikun LGA of Kaduna State

16 – Abubakar Mohammadu ‘M’, 20 years old, from Chikun LGA of Kaduna state.

17 – Muhammadu Jori ‘M’, 33 years old, from Igabi LGA of Kaduna state

[embedded content]

