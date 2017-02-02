Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

Just in: MASSOB threatens to invoke wrath of Igbo oracles on Obiano, Okorocha

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has threatened to invoke ancient Igbo oracles on Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state and his Imo state counterpart, Rochas Okorocha, if they don't stop trading insults in the media.

Just in: MASSOB threatens to invoke ancient Igbo oracles on Obiano, Okorocha

Recall that both governors have been at war in the media, accusing each other of incompetence, poor performance and uncouth behaviour.

The feud began after Okorocha claimed, during the south-aest APC statekeholders meeting in Owerri, that three governors in the zone were planning to defect to the All Progressives Congress, Punch reports

In response to Okorocha’s claim, Obiano accused the Imo state governor of playing to the gallery, adding that the Okorocha had not provided the kind of leadership that would make Igbos join him in the APC.

Okorocha returned salvo, calling Obiano a ‘clueless’ governor.

He also said Anambra State had regressed under Obiano’s leadership.

Obiano fired back , saying Okorocha should keep quiet when serious governors are talking.

He said he has achieved more in office than Okorocha and described the Imo state governor’s policies were mostly media flukes.

However, MASSOB on Friday, February 3, in a statement cautioned both governors to refrain from insulting each other.

MASSOB’s leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu, warned that the group would invoke the ‘bitter wrath’ of ‘ancient Igbo oracles’ on the two governors if they refuse to refrain from dishing out further insults.

