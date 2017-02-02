JUST IN: Nigeria benefits from new oil price as tension rises between US and Iran

Prices of crude oil jumped to $57.095 per barrel on Friday, February 3, 2017 following the rising tension between the United States and Iran.
Crude oil price jumps over fear of possible sanction of Iran
The price increase was helped by the agreement reached by the Organisation of Oil Exporting Countries (OPEC) to cut output.
There are fears that President Donald Tump of the US is poised on imposing sanctions on Iran.
READ ALSO: How Nigeria saves $500 million through direct sales of crude oil - NNPC
With the current trend, there is a projection that the price could scale up to $60 per barrel before the end of the year.
Nigeria, a mono-economic country, relies majorly on crude oil for its revenue and budget performance. This is why each year’s budget is hinged on a particular crude oil benchmark.
Reuters is quoted as saying Brent crude futures rose to $56.84 a barrel from $56.56 previously.
It also quoted the National Australia Bank as saying on Friday, February 3, 2017: “The upward pressure on oil prices has been partly offset by rising U.S. production since October last year, which is expected to continue for the rest of 2017.
PAY ATTENTION: Get the latest News on NAIJ.com News AppPAY ATTENTION: Get the latest News on NAIJ.com News App
“We now expect oil prices to average around the mid to high $50s in Q1 and Q2, before reaching the low $60s by end-2017 and stabilizing at around those levels in 2018.”[embedded content]
Think it is important? Share with your friends!
Related Articles
Trump has a strange connection to Nikola Tesla's deadly 'impenetrable wall of force'
"I will build a great, great wall on our southern border, and I will have Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words," Trump said
A Texas kid spotted a rattlesnake in the toilet — and then the snake-removal crew found 23 more
When young Isac Mcfadden of Abilene, Texas, got up to use the bathroom recently, he found an unexpected surprise in the toilet. But he knew the
Big Brother Naija: Seyi Shay, DJ Waxxy to perform at live eviction show
Tension heightens as housemates and viewers pan-Africa wait with bated breath for the first evictee from the Big Brother Naija House. Already, three housemates, Efe, Soma
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Ezekwesili, BBOG join FG tour of Sambisa forest (photos)
In its intensified efforts to find the remaining missing Chibok girls, the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group has joined the federal government’s team on
Nigerian Army confirmed the attack and killing of some soldiers in Boko Haram ambush
- The soldiers were reportedly ambushed by the Boko Haram terrorist group while they followed some commercial vehicles - Though the Army has successfully routed the
Osinbajo reacts to Buhari’s alleged plan to islamise Nigeria
- Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says it is impossible for Nigeria to be Islamised - He says it is impossible to Islamise the country given the
Video: ARIK Air Manager Beaten Up By Passengers
In a rather disappointing situation, tension rose at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos on Tuesday when a fight broke out between an Arik
Hurricane Trump: President fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates (Video)
Emergng reports suggest that President Trump has fired the US attorney general for defiance of his Immigration Orders. Hurricane Trump: President fires US Attorney General for
Womans Butt Explodes While Doing Squats In Gym
Woman butt implant explode while squating
Most Read NewsView all posts
Why should I blame Buhari? Pastor Adelaja tells who is responsible for Nigeria's economic recession (VIDEO)
Popular Nigerian preacher, Pastor Sunday Adelaja who is the founder and senior pastor of the Embassy of God, an evangelical-charismatic megachurch in Kiev, Ukraine, has
Power Drunk: Soldier beats Okadaman to death after his car hits motorcycle
A Nigerian soldier identified as Sergeant Taiwo, has been arrested and is currently in detention after he beat a 25-year-old commercial motorcycle riser, Abu Alhaji,
Transfer Market Live Update: Deadline Day
Chelsea are interested in signing Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, 20, but the Scottish champions may not be prepared to sell the France Under-21 international for
Trump: US President was elected by 'goofy votes - LeBron James
The NBA allowed players to vote for the All-Star Game starters for the first time this season, and it didn't go as well as many
Reekado Banks Flaunts His Pretty Girlfriend
Mavin act, Reekado Bank is indeed in love.The 'Ladies And Gentlemen' crooner, took to IG to flaunt his pretty girlfriend, sharing her photo and captioning
Kudirat Abiola’s murder: Al-Mustapha threatens to reveal secret letter
- The former CSO to late Gen Sani Abacha, Major Al-Mustapha, alleges that charges have been sponsored against him in a bid to nail him -
Most Watched Movies
God Of Elijah
After twenty years of marriage, Nneka and Caleb are still childless, this drives Nneka to meet a priestess as all other means have proved unproductive.
Tears Of Sacrifice
Now showing on Nollywood Picturestv is this magnificent romance that plays on every emotion. The relationship between Mary (Monalisa Chinda)a young beautiful lady and Desmond(Jim
Tempted To Touch 2
Nuella and her friends had control over the men, but she failed to cover her tracks......................... Starring: Yul Edochie, Mimi Ojiekwe, Charles Billion, Chiamaka Nwokeukwu
Jenifa The Tomato Seller 2
A New Nigerian Movies Latest 2016 full movies and African Nollywood 2016 Full Movies A stingy traditional doctor fell in love with a local tomato hawker.
The Unveiling Secret in my marriage 2
Starring; Juliet Ibrahim
The Hostage
Starring; James Gardiner, Ramzy Noah
Post Your Comment below: >>