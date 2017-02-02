Tell me one thing I said that is not true – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, says he reads comments of people who claim not to believe what he says and coin his first name as “Lie’’.
The minister stated this while responding to questions when he visited Daar Communications Plc on Friday in Abuja.
He said that such comments were the mindset of the people and a price he had to pay for serving the nation.
He said, “People just have a mindset that whatever Lai Mohammed says cannot be true, but nobody has ever come out to say that I said `Y’ and it was `Z’ that happened.
“For me, I will remain focused because it is a price you pay for serving your country.
“I also see this as a deliberate strategy to whittle me down, but I must remain focused and will not be distracted.”
Mohammed said that some people found it difficult to separate him from “Lai Mohammed as All Progressive Congress spokesperson and Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information’’.
He said, “I believe sincerely that the last election was fought very bitterly and I was largely the face of the party and I kept asking them to fight me on facts, not on emotions.
“Give me one thing that I have said which is not true.
“There is a Yoruba proverb that says that you can only wake up somebody who is sleeping, you cannot wake up a fellow who is pretending to fall asleep.”
He recalled when he led local and foreign journalists on tour of the North-East on Dec. 5, 2015 and he told the world that Boko Haram war had been technically defeated.
Mohammed said that when he made the claim nobody believed him but that today he had been vindicated.
He said that all the schools that were closed then in the North-East had been reopened and that all the territory occupied by the terrorists had been reclaimed by the military.
He added that recently, he led a team that flew over Sambisa forest unhindered and without traces of Boko Haram terrorists.
He said, “However, when you are fighting insurgency, it is not like regular war that you win at once, there will still be suicide bombing.
“There will still be ambush but that does not mean that we have not won the war.”
NAN
Related Articles
Trump has a strange connection to Nikola Tesla's deadly 'impenetrable wall of force'
"I will build a great, great wall on our southern border, and I will have Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words," Trump said
A Texas kid spotted a rattlesnake in the toilet — and then the snake-removal crew found 23 more
When young Isac Mcfadden of Abilene, Texas, got up to use the bathroom recently, he found an unexpected surprise in the toilet. But he knew the
Big Brother Naija: Seyi Shay, DJ Waxxy to perform at live eviction show
Tension heightens as housemates and viewers pan-Africa wait with bated breath for the first evictee from the Big Brother Naija House. Already, three housemates, Efe, Soma
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Southern Kaduna Killings: Christians marked 'National Mourning Day'
- Millions of Christians in Kaduna observed a mourning day over the ongoing killings in southern Kaduna - On Sunday 8, the Christians, all dressed in
Ben Bruce Turns 'Wailing' Prophet, Predicts Plane Crash, Other Disasters In 2017 [VIDEO]
Senator Ben Murray-Bruce at the Plenary sitting on Thursday ripped into the calamitous state of the aviation industry in Nigeria. The common sense senator moved
Four female bombers crossing from Nigeria to Cameroon were killed by local security operatives
- Four women crossing from Nigeria to Cameroon were killed - The women were suspected to be terrorists possible fleeing Sambisa Since Boko Haram terrorists were dislodged
Ex-chief of defence built N100m churches and a mosque from stolen money - Witness
- A prosecution witness against Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh has alleged that former chief of defence staff spent N100 million on a mosque and
Judge blasts Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, says his chamber can’t be a meeting room
- Justice Muslim Hassan of the Lagos Federal High Court, has dismissed an application to meet with former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, Norrison Quakers
Bukola Saraki's chief of staff resigned based on personal reasons
- The chief of staff to the Senate President Bukola Saraki has resigned - Isa Galaudu tendered his resignation in November 2016, the special adviser to
Most Read NewsView all posts
Roger Goodell, Donald Trump: NFL Commissioner avoids talking about President's antics
As the sports world continues to grow more vocal about Donald Trump and his early actions as president, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday avoided the subject altogether. Speaking
Zimbabwe Pastor Live Streams His Suicide
Richard Nhika, a 38-year old Zimbabwean gospel musician and church pastor live streamed himself committing suicide.According to him, he was prompted to commit suicide as
House of Reps pushes for increase in fuel price (See new charge)
The price of petrol may increase from its current price of N145 per litre to 150 per litre if the current National Roads Fund bill
Is Giftty From BBN Married? See Alleged Proof
Rumor on the internet now is that Giftty, a contestant in the on going Big Brother Naija reality TV show, is a married woman.The 23-yer
Indemnity for 330KVA transmission line triggers controversy in A’Ibom communities
By Chioma Onuegbu UKPUM ETE—THE lingering issue of compensation for the 330KVA Ikot-Ekpene-Ikot Abasi 330 KVA Transmission Line in Ikot Abasi Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom
Trump travel ban ‘divisive and wrong’ – Theresa May
Prime Minister Theresa May said Wednesday that US President Donald Trump’s temporary immigration ban was “divisive and wrong”, five days after she initially refused to
Most Watched Movies
Mercy Johnson The Area Girl 2
Starring; Mercy Johnson
Book Of Haragon 2
The solution to the deadly spiritual torment upon the land lies in the missing book of haragon. Will the book ever be retrieved? Find out...
My Secret Boyfriends 2
Starring; Van Vicker, Chika Ike, Yul Edochie
Jenifa The Tomato Seller
A New Nigerian Movies Latest 2016 full movies and African Nollywood 2016 Full Movies A stingy traditional doctor fell in love with a local tomato hawker.
Crying Without Tears
Starring; Van Vicker, Mercy Johnson
Post Your Comment below: >>