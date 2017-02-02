SARS arrest Delta chief over kidnapping, robbery

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00


Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

read more 03/02/2017 12:50:00
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named

read more 03/02/2017 12:46:00
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

read more 03/02/2017 09:38:00

News

SARS arrest Delta chief over kidnapping, robbery

Ovie Okpare, Warri

Operatives of the Special Anti Robbery Squad from Zone 5 of the Nigeria Police Force in Benin, Edo State on Thursday arrested the  younger brother to the traditional ruler of Agbarho-Otor Kingdom in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, Chief Akpevwe Ebelle, over alleged involvement in kidnapping and armed robbery.

The operatives who stormed Agbarho-Otor for the arrest on Thursday morning were said to have also recovered ammunition from his home within the palace sparking off tension among residents of the community.

A community source told our correspondent that Chief Akpevwe and two others were arrested during the raid and were immediately whisked to the Ughelli Area Command. It was however unclear if the suspects had been transferred to Benin for further interrogation.

Another source added that Akpevwe, who is the Izomo of Agbarho-Otor and other suspects were said to have been mentioned by some kidnap suspects who had earlier been arrested for several kidnappings and armed robbery cases in different parts of the state as accomplices.

One of the source told journalists, “The chief was arrested at the palace over his involvement in kidnappings. Upon a further raid on the palace by operatives from the Zone 5 headquarters, Benin-City,  arms and ammunition were also recovered and confiscated.”

The Zone 5 Police Public Relations officer, Mr Emeka Iheanacho, confirmed the arrest of the suspects but said the ammunition were not discovered at the palace of the traditional ruler of Agbarho-Otor Kingdom.

Iheanacho said, “There was arrest made this morning by men of the SARS, they recovered so many catchments of arms and a quantum of ammunition. The ammunition were not discovered at the palace.

“The matter is in connection with a robbery incident sometime last year, where some suspects were arrested and confessed. Investigation is still ongoing.”

