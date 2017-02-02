SARS arrest Delta chief over kidnapping, robbery

Ovie Okpare, Warri
Operatives of the Special Anti Robbery Squad from Zone 5 of the Nigeria Police Force in Benin, Edo State on Thursday arrested the younger brother to the traditional ruler of Agbarho-Otor Kingdom in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, Chief Akpevwe Ebelle, over alleged involvement in kidnapping and armed robbery.
The operatives who stormed Agbarho-Otor for the arrest on Thursday morning were said to have also recovered ammunition from his home within the palace sparking off tension among residents of the community.
A community source told our correspondent that Chief Akpevwe and two others were arrested during the raid and were immediately whisked to the Ughelli Area Command. It was however unclear if the suspects had been transferred to Benin for further interrogation.
Another source added that Akpevwe, who is the Izomo of Agbarho-Otor and other suspects were said to have been mentioned by some kidnap suspects who had earlier been arrested for several kidnappings and armed robbery cases in different parts of the state as accomplices.
One of the source told journalists, “The chief was arrested at the palace over his involvement in kidnappings. Upon a further raid on the palace by operatives from the Zone 5 headquarters, Benin-City, arms and ammunition were also recovered and confiscated.”
The Zone 5 Police Public Relations officer, Mr Emeka Iheanacho, confirmed the arrest of the suspects but said the ammunition were not discovered at the palace of the traditional ruler of Agbarho-Otor Kingdom.
Iheanacho said, “There was arrest made this morning by men of the SARS, they recovered so many catchments of arms and a quantum of ammunition. The ammunition were not discovered at the palace.
“The matter is in connection with a robbery incident sometime last year, where some suspects were arrested and confessed. Investigation is still ongoing.”
