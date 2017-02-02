Ibori appears in UK court for asset forfeiture hearing

A former governor of Delta State, James Ibori, on Friday appeared before a Southwark Crown court for his asset forfeiture hearing.
Ibori, who regained his freedom in December 2016 after spending four-and-a-half years in a United Kingdom prison for money laundering, may forfeit assets worth about £250m should the judge rule against him, according to The Cable.
The British Government had accused Ibori of stealing about $250m from the Delta State Government part of which was used in buying six houses and luxury vehicles in the UK, the United States and South Africa.
The PUNCH had reported earlier that Delta State may not get anything from the assets and the money which the UK claims he stole from the state.
The Delta State Government has already permanently forfeited $15m of the Ibori loot to the Federal Government for failing to cooperate with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to bring Ibori to justice.
Related Articles
Trump has a strange connection to Nikola Tesla's deadly 'impenetrable wall of force'
"I will build a great, great wall on our southern border, and I will have Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words," Trump said
A Texas kid spotted a rattlesnake in the toilet — and then the snake-removal crew found 23 more
When young Isac Mcfadden of Abilene, Texas, got up to use the bathroom recently, he found an unexpected surprise in the toilet. But he knew the
Big Brother Naija: Seyi Shay, DJ Waxxy to perform at live eviction show
Tension heightens as housemates and viewers pan-Africa wait with bated breath for the first evictee from the Big Brother Naija House. Already, three housemates, Efe, Soma
Most Watched VideosView all posts
How Osun pensioners are dying daily because of non-payment of their entitlements - retirees
- Recently, retirees in Osun state shocked Nigerians when they formed an internally displaced pensioners camp - The governor of the state, Rauf Aregbesola, reportedly accused
Buhari sacked the FRCN boss, Jim Obaze, for his controversial law
- The sacked executive secretary of FRCN that passed law removing Adeboye from office is a member of Redeemed Christian Church of God - He is
Foreign reserve now N28.9 billion, CBN warns FG against reckless spending
- Nigeria’s foreign reserve has risen to $28.9 billion - Central Bank of Nigeria warned that the federal government need to avoid reckless spending to improve
IPOB gets VIP slot at Trump's inauguration
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has announced the invitation of one of its members to the inauguration of the President-elect of the United States
Renewed attacks by communities will further escalate crisis in Southern Kaduna - DSS
- The Department of State Security Service (DSS) says that reprisal killings frustrating Southern Kaduna peace efforts - The security agency affirms that the renewed attacks
Judge blasts Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, says his chamber can’t be a meeting room
- Justice Muslim Hassan of the Lagos Federal High Court, has dismissed an application to meet with former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, Norrison Quakers
Most Read NewsView all posts
Liverpool fly Mane back from AFCON on private jet
Liverpool FC have arranged for a private jet to fly Senegalese striker Sadio Mane back from the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Gabon. This
Withdraw refugee order, Guterres tells Trump
UN Secretary-General António Guterres has again, asked U.S. President Donald Trump to rescind the Refugee Order suspending entrance of refugees from Syria and immigrants from
Petrol thief falls inside tanker, dies
The Director of Lagos State Fire Service, Mr Rasak Fadipe, on Tuesday said they recovered two bodies from a petrol tanker and a deep well
Apostle Suleman to appear with 30 lawyers before DSS
Apostle Johnson Suleman will on Monday, January 30 honour the Department of State Services (DSS) invitation over his recent alleged inciting comments that Christians should
Opposition arise against 2baba! I Stand With Buhari Group strikes
The "I stand with Buhari" group has launched a counter protest against the march proposed by 2baba Innocent Idibia. According to a Facebook post by the
FA Cup: Ikeme happy to confront Victor Moses
Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme has expressed his delight at the FA Cup fifth round fixture that pitted his club and against high riding Chelsea. Wolves
Most Watched Movies
Book Of Haragon
The solution to the deadly spiritual torment upon the land lies in the missing book of haragon. Will the book ever be retrieved? Find out...
The Unveiling Secret in my marriage
Starring; Juliet Ibrahim
Regina On A Revenge Mission 2
Pikin ( Regina Daniels ) was born in ghetto and in a family of criminals then her father and brother was killed and her life
Lies Of Married Men
How crazy a man can get by killing his best friend for his mistress.. watch as the story unfolds! Starring; Rita Dominic, Ashley Nwosu, Patience Ozokwor,
Seductive Electrician
This movie is such an intriguing one as a handsome, sex appealing looking young electrician who gets down with every woman he sees in the
College Girls Are Back 4
Starring; Chinyere Wilfred, Harry B, Kelvin Books
Post Your Comment below: >>