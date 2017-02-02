‘Stop this madness’, MASSOB cautions Obiano, Okorocha

Ihuoma Chiedozie, Enugu

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra on Friday cautioned Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, and his Imo State counterpart, Rochas Okorocha.

The two governors have been trading insults in the media, accusing each other of incompetence, poor performance and uncouth behaviour.

The ‘war’ started after Okorocha claimed, during the South-East APC statekeholders meeting in Owerri, that three governors in the zone were planning to defect to the All Progressives Congress.

Reacting to the development, Obiano accused Okorocha of playing to the gallery, adding that the Imo State governor had not provided the kind of leadership that would make Igbos join him in the APC.

Okorocha fired back, calling Obiano a ‘clueless’ governor.

He also said Anambra State had regressed under Obiano’s leadership.

The Imo State governor also described his Anambra State colleague as an ‘aggressive’ governor who would have done better as a ‘militant’.

Obiano returned the fire, saying Okorocha should keep quiet when serious governors are talking.

He also said that, between both of them, the Imo State governor was the one that should be referred to as a ‘motor park personality’.

The Anambra State governor added that he has achieved more in office than Okorocha.

According to him, the Imo State governor’s policies were mostly media flukes.

The two governors have taken turns to claim that they have performed better in their respective states.

Both men have also described each other as not fit to occupy the office they are holding.

However, MASSOB waded into the matter on Friday, warning the two governors to desist from hurling further insults at each other.

In a statement made available to our correspondent in Enugu, MASSOB’s leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu, warned that the group would invoke the ‘bitter wrath’ of ‘ancient Igbo oracles’ on the two governors if they refuse to refrain from dishing out further insults.

The MASSOB leader described Obiano and Okorocha’s conduct as ’embarrassing’ to the Igbos.

Parts of the statement titled ‘Stop this madness or…’ read, “The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra has fumed over the utterances of Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State and his Imo State counterpart, Governor Rochas Okorocha, in the last three days.