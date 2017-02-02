Fake police Sergeant arrested in Lagos

The Inspector-General of Police Monitoring Unit in Lagos State has arrested one Gbenga Ogundele for allegedly parading himself as a Police Sergeant.
The Head of the Unit, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Johnson Adenola, who confirmed the arrest, said that Ogundele was dismissed twice from the force for illegal duty.
Adenola added that the 38-year-old was arrested at Agboju Bus Stop along Badagry Expressway.
He said, “He was arrested on Jan. 16, 2017, at Agboju area of Lagos while impersonating the Force by unlawfully wearing the police uniform and in possession of police accoutrements.
“The suspect was first dismissed while in PMF 11, Calabar in 2011 for illegal duty. He worked his way to Lagos command.
“He was later exposed when he could not fill his annual emolument form mandatory for all personnel. He ran away when the Admin Officer of the station demanded for him to present such.
“He was in the force for about three years without salary, as he never presented his emolument form, but always using the uniform for illegal duty.”
Adenola said that the fake policeman had been charged to court on Thursday for impersonation.
(NAN)
Related Articles
Trump has a strange connection to Nikola Tesla's deadly 'impenetrable wall of force'
"I will build a great, great wall on our southern border, and I will have Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words," Trump said
A Texas kid spotted a rattlesnake in the toilet — and then the snake-removal crew found 23 more
When young Isac Mcfadden of Abilene, Texas, got up to use the bathroom recently, he found an unexpected surprise in the toilet. But he knew the
Big Brother Naija: Seyi Shay, DJ Waxxy to perform at live eviction show
Tension heightens as housemates and viewers pan-Africa wait with bated breath for the first evictee from the Big Brother Naija House. Already, three housemates, Efe, Soma
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Nnamdi Kanu asks court to squash all charges against him
- The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra has asked the Federal High Court to squash all charges against him - Nnamdi Kanu said the
Nigeria Customs Service in corruption mess
- The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) is still a nest of corruption, nepotism and other sharp practices - This is despite the much acclaimed cleansing of
Group calls for immediate arrest of Kashamu
- A human rights group, the CPPM, criticises Senator Buruji Kashamu for allegedly threatening the public peace over his indictment for drug-related offences by the
Video: ARIK Air Manager Beaten Up By Passengers
In a rather disappointing situation, tension rose at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos on Tuesday when a fight broke out between an Arik
FG Seizes N35Billion From Ex-Oil Minister Diezani Alison Madueke
Ex-Petroleum Madam Diezani Madueke yesterday forfeited $153.3million to the Federal Government of Nigeria. This was sequel to an order by a Federal High Court in Lagos. The
How former Air Force chief allegedly laundered N21billion belonging to NAF - EFCC witness
- The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed how former chief of air staff Adesola Amosu allegedly laundered N21billion - The case was brought
Most Read NewsView all posts
NYSC to establish skills acquisition centres nationwide – DG
The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), says it will soon establish skills acquisition centres in the six geo-political zones to train corps members in various
Casillas slams Real Madrid fans for booing Ronaldo
Iker Casillas has criticised Real Madrid’s fans for their treatment of Cristiano Ronaldo. Despite being the club’s all-time record goal scorer, Ronaldo has never been afforded
Walter Onnoghen: Afenifere gives Buhari 9 days to present CJN’s name for confirmation
The Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere has called on President Buhari to present the name of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen for
Physically challenged woman raises alarm over viral pictures with ‘helper’
Kunle Falayi On the morning of Thursday, January 19, 2017, 30-year-old Bosede Adelani was standing at a junction on Acme Road, Lagos when a man, Adepeju
How Lagos Shared December 2016 Allocation Among LGs
The Nigerian Bureau of Statistics has released a detailed document on how Lagos state government under the administration of Akunwunmi Ambode distributed December 2016 Federal
Beware of fake Vanguard websites
Vanguardngr.local-report.com, like vanguardnigeria.org is another dangerous clone trying to pass off as vanguardngr.com, the website of Vanguard Newspapers,Kirikiri Lagos. These criminals continue to steal our
Most Watched Movies
College Girls Are Back 2
Starring; Chinyere Wilfred, Harry B, Kelvin Books
4 Brothers Season 3
This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood
Crazy Sex Passion
This is a story of lust, betrayal and deceit. What would make a mother run away with her daughter's fiancee?. Enjoy this intriguing story. Starring; Kanayo
African Beauty
Starring; Obi Okoli, Thelma Okoduwa
The Checkmate Season 2
Starring; Yul Edochie, Eve Essien
All That Glitters Is Not Gold 2
Nigerian Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies This rural based drama is a very interesting movie on the gullibility of most villagers to the reality of
Post Your Comment below: >>