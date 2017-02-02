Fake police Sergeant arrested in Lagos

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

Fake police Sergeant arrested in Lagos

The Inspector-General of Police Monitoring Unit in Lagos State has arrested one Gbenga Ogundele for allegedly parading himself as a Police Sergeant.

The Head of the Unit, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Johnson Adenola, who confirmed the arrest, said that Ogundele was dismissed twice from the force for illegal duty.

Adenola added that the 38-year-old was arrested at Agboju Bus Stop along Badagry Expressway.

He said, “He was arrested on Jan. 16, 2017, at Agboju area of Lagos while impersonating the Force by unlawfully wearing the police uniform and in possession of police accoutrements.

“The suspect was first dismissed while in PMF 11, Calabar in 2011 for illegal duty. He worked his way to Lagos command.

“He was later exposed when he could not fill his annual emolument form mandatory for all personnel. He ran away when the Admin Officer of the station demanded for him to present such.

“He was in the force for about three years without salary, as he never presented his emolument form, but always using the uniform for illegal duty.”

Adenola said that the fake policeman had been charged to court on Thursday for impersonation.

(NAN)

