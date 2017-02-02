DSS releases pastor who mobilised support for Apostle Suleman

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00


Worth Reading

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

read more 03/02/2017 12:50:00
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named

read more 03/02/2017 12:46:00
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

read more 03/02/2017 09:38:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

DSS releases pastor who mobilised support for Apostle Suleman

A son of the founder of Christ Missionary Crusaders Church, Warri, Delta State, who was detained by the Department of State Services over his support for Apostle Johnson Suleman, has been released today, Friday.

The son, Tareri Avwomakpa, a barrister-at-law, was arrested by the DSS operatives for alleged inciting statement posted on his Facebook page over the arrest of Suleman who pastors the Omega Fire Ministry in Auchi, Edo State.

Suleman in a video had urged his church members to “cut off the heads of Fulani herdsmen and offer them as offering” should they attempt to attack him (Suleman) as he had been informed by a caller he did not name.

Tareri, who is also a pastor in his father Archbishop Goddowell Avwomakpa’s church, was also accused of having sent text messages to Nigerians, particularly his colleagues in the Nigeria Bar Association, urging them to stand up against Suleman’s arrest by the DSS.

Tareri spent three days in the Asaba office of the DSS before his dad was able to secure his release in company with over 60 clergy men.

L-R: Founder, Christ Missionary Crusaders Church, Warri, Delta State, Archbishop Goddowell Avwomakpa; Clasfon state chairman, Barr. Precious Nwadimuye; NBA Chairman, Asaba, Barr. C. Ebu; Tareri Avwomakpa; and Bishop Paul Evumovwe at the Magistrates Court 1 Asaba, immediately after Tareri Avwomakpa was granted bail. Photo: Tareri Avwomakpa.

While speaking to journalists before Tareri was released, Avwomakpa said, “The man of God who is my son is here in their (DSS) custody, I can’t deny him.

“Two things that you must know is that, I asked for him, they brought him. I asked him how he is being treated, he told me everything in their presence. I prayed for him.

“If by the end of today he is not released, I will mobilise against the DSS.”

Tareri was however released after about four hours of waiting.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

1 hour ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

1 hour ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

1 hour ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

4 hours 50 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

4 hours 55 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

5 hours 50 minutes ago
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

5 hours 56 minutes ago
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

6 hours ago
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

6 hours 2 minutes ago
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

6 hours 5 minutes ago
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

7 hours 30 minutes ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

7 hours 34 minutes ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

7 hours 40 minutes ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

7 hours 44 minutes ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

8 hours 4 minutes ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

02/02/2017 07:45:00
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

02/02/2017 07:40:00
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

02/02/2017 07:36:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 03/02/2017 12:46:00 Trump has a strange connection to Nikola Tesla's deadly 'impenetrable wall of force'

Trump has a strange connection to Nikola Tesla's deadly 'impenetrable wall of force'

"I will build a great, great wall on our southern border, and I will have Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words," Trump said

0 News 03/02/2017 12:46:00 A Texas kid spotted a rattlesnake in the toilet — and then the snake-removal crew found 23 more

A Texas kid spotted a rattlesnake in the toilet — and then the snake-removal crew found 23 more

When young Isac Mcfadden of Abilene, Texas, got up to use the bathroom recently, he found an unexpected surprise in the toilet. But he knew the

0 News 03/02/2017 12:57:00 Big Brother Naija: Seyi Shay, DJ Waxxy to perform at live eviction show

Big Brother Naija: Seyi Shay, DJ Waxxy to perform at live eviction show

Tension heightens as housemates and viewers pan-Africa wait with bated breath for the first evictee from the Big Brother Naija House. Already, three housemates, Efe, Soma

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 30/01/2017 01:54:00 Budget padding whistleblower: Jibrin under probe of the Code of Conduct Bureau

Budget padding whistleblower: Jibrin under probe of the Code of Conduct Bureau

- CCB has confirmed that it is looking into allegations of operation of foreign accounts by Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin, a House of Representatives member representing

0 Videos 10/01/2017 04:10:00 No Electricity Tariff Hike For Now - Fashola

No Electricity Tariff Hike For Now - Fashola

- The federal government has said that it will not approve a fresh electricity tariff hike at least for now - The government says it is

0 Videos 02/02/2017 05:37:00 Renewed attacks by communities will further escalate crisis in Southern Kaduna - DSS

Renewed attacks by communities will further escalate crisis in Southern Kaduna - DSS

- The Department of State Security Service (DSS) says that reprisal killings frustrating Southern Kaduna peace efforts - The security agency affirms that the renewed attacks

0 Videos 18/01/2017 07:51:00 Judge blasts Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, says his chamber can’t be a meeting room

Judge blasts Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, says his chamber can’t be a meeting room

- Justice Muslim Hassan of the Lagos Federal High Court, has dismissed an application to meet with former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, Norrison Quakers

0 Videos 10/01/2017 11:53:00 [Video] Nigeria 10-01-2017: Nnamdi Kanu and Today's Other News Highlights

[Video] Nigeria 10-01-2017: Nnamdi Kanu and Today's Other News Highlights

 This video highlights the top news updates in Nigeria as we saw it on Nigerian Bulletin on Tuesday, 10 January, 2017      Donald Trump Names Son-in-law As

0 Videos 20/01/2017 02:52:00 Trump Inauguration: 7 memorable speeches in American history

Trump Inauguration: 7 memorable speeches in American history

Today, January 20, is a day many Americans will not forget. Donald J Trump against all odds is to be sworn in as the 45th

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 30/01/2017 02:35:00 AFCON 2017: Egypt beat Morocco to end Renard dream, make semis

AFCON 2017: Egypt beat Morocco to end Renard dream, make semis

Mahmoud Kahraba scrambled in the winner in the 88th minute as Egypt beat Herve Renard's Morocco 1-0 on Sunday to reach the semi-finals of the

0 News 01/02/2017 08:18:00 We will pay hospital bills for victims of pro-Trump rally - IPOB

We will pay hospital bills for victims of pro-Trump rally - IPOB

- The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has promised to take responsibility of the hospital bill of all victims of the pro-Trump rally - The group

0 News 03/02/2017 13:11:00 Princeton, Harvard, and dozens of other top American colleges delivered Trump a searing letter accusing him of 'staining the country's reputation'

Princeton, Harvard, and dozens of other top American colleges delivered Trump a searing letter accusing him of 'staining the country's reputation'

The letter, drafted by Princeton's president, Christopher L. Eisgruber, and the University of Pennsylvania's president, Amy Gutmann, and signed by 40 other college presidents said: "This

0 News 27/01/2017 21:35:00 Exporters commend FG on cocoa revival

Exporters commend FG on cocoa revival

The Cocoa Exporters Association of Nigeria has commended the Federal Government for repositioning and reviving the nation’s cocoa industry. The association also lauded the Federal Government

0 News 31/01/2017 07:35:00 Trump: US President's talk about Muslims led acting Attorney General to defy ban

Trump: US President's talk about Muslims led acting Attorney General to defy ban

Repeated comments from President Donald Trump and his advisers about barring Muslims from entering the United States were at the heart of the decision Monday

0 News 02/02/2017 09:31:00 Do tiger nuts affect sperm count?

Do tiger nuts affect sperm count?

The importance of tiger nuts cannot be overestimated. This food is very healthy. It prevents plenty of diseases. Tiger nuts improve fertility and affect sperm

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 24/08/2016 12:32:00 Book Of Haragon 2

Book Of Haragon 2

The solution to the deadly spiritual torment upon the land lies in the missing book of haragon. Will the book ever be retrieved? Find out...

0 Movies 28/06/2016 12:46:00 College Girls Are Back 3

College Girls Are Back 3

Starring; Chinyere Wilfred, Harry B, Kelvin Books

0 Movies 19/04/2016 08:35:00 African Magic

African Magic

Tony sold his wife’s soul to the devil to become rich and when the need for them to have children came, it was discovered that

0 Movies 18/05/2016 11:36:00 Main Stream

Main Stream

Nollywood movie starring Zack Orji, Jide Kosoko,Oge Okoye, Tunde Ojora Coker, Comfort Giwa, Chris Onyenso,Tunde Shado, Abiodun Adeshina

0 Movies 13/06/2016 10:29:00 Quest For Riches 8

Quest For Riches 8

Tobe whose eye was so blinded by his quest for wealth. His Anger and wrath took him to dangerous place where he even had to

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:52:00 Blind Lovers

Blind Lovers

About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then