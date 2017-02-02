DSS releases pastor who mobilised support for Apostle Suleman

A son of the founder of Christ Missionary Crusaders Church, Warri, Delta State, who was detained by the Department of State Services over his support for Apostle Johnson Suleman, has been released today, Friday.
The son, Tareri Avwomakpa, a barrister-at-law, was arrested by the DSS operatives for alleged inciting statement posted on his Facebook page over the arrest of Suleman who pastors the Omega Fire Ministry in Auchi, Edo State.
Suleman in a video had urged his church members to “cut off the heads of Fulani herdsmen and offer them as offering” should they attempt to attack him (Suleman) as he had been informed by a caller he did not name.
Tareri, who is also a pastor in his father Archbishop Goddowell Avwomakpa’s church, was also accused of having sent text messages to Nigerians, particularly his colleagues in the Nigeria Bar Association, urging them to stand up against Suleman’s arrest by the DSS.
Tareri spent three days in the Asaba office of the DSS before his dad was able to secure his release in company with over 60 clergy men.L-R: Founder, Christ Missionary Crusaders Church, Warri, Delta State, Archbishop Goddowell Avwomakpa; Clasfon state chairman, Barr. Precious Nwadimuye; NBA Chairman, Asaba, Barr. C. Ebu; Tareri Avwomakpa; and Bishop Paul Evumovwe at the Magistrates Court 1 Asaba, immediately after Tareri Avwomakpa was granted bail. Photo: Tareri Avwomakpa.
While speaking to journalists before Tareri was released, Avwomakpa said, “The man of God who is my son is here in their (DSS) custody, I can’t deny him.
“Two things that you must know is that, I asked for him, they brought him. I asked him how he is being treated, he told me everything in their presence. I prayed for him.
“If by the end of today he is not released, I will mobilise against the DSS.”
Tareri was however released after about four hours of waiting.
