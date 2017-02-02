FG, private sector to discuss economic recovery plan Monday

Ifeanyi Onuba, Abuja
The Federal Government will on Monday engage with representatives of the private sector to finalise discussion on the economic recovery and growth plan of the government.
The development was confirmed by a statement issued by the Ministry of Budget and National Planning on Friday in Abuja.
The statement said the plan to be formally launched by President Mohammadu Buhari within the month would cover the development process for 2017 – 2020.
It said, “As part of efforts towards carrying the critical sectors along and ensuring successful development of the plan, a forum is being organized for representatives of the private sector to actively engage their public sector counterparts on the proposals.
“This is expected to enrich the Plan development process.The Forum, is expected to be chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.
The NERGP is a follow-up to the Strategic Implementation Plan which was a short term economic plan to drive the implementation of the 2016 budget.
In the SIP, government promised that it would deliver a more comprehensive economic recovery and growth Plan subsequently.
In developing the NERGP, government had said there will be extensive consultation with relevant stakeholders, including the state governments.
In keeping with that promise, the statement said the government has alreday engaged and discussed with economic experts, the organized private sector, civil society groups, the academia and State governments.
The focus of the plan is to address current economic challenges, restore growth, and reposition the economy for sustained inclusive growth.
It is principally targeted at getting the economy out of recession, getting people back to work, moving the country from a consuming nation to a producing nation, providing an environment for ease of doing business and creating jobs, among others.
Related Articles
Trump has a strange connection to Nikola Tesla's deadly 'impenetrable wall of force'
"I will build a great, great wall on our southern border, and I will have Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words," Trump said
A Texas kid spotted a rattlesnake in the toilet — and then the snake-removal crew found 23 more
When young Isac Mcfadden of Abilene, Texas, got up to use the bathroom recently, he found an unexpected surprise in the toilet. But he knew the
Big Brother Naija: Seyi Shay, DJ Waxxy to perform at live eviction show
Tension heightens as housemates and viewers pan-Africa wait with bated breath for the first evictee from the Big Brother Naija House. Already, three housemates, Efe, Soma
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer said IPOB is not an unlawful group
- Nnamdi Kanu's lawyer has said that the Indigenous People of Biafra is not an unlawful group - The lawyer said that the proof of evidence
'Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up
Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up
Video: ARIK Air Manager Beaten Up By Passengers
In a rather disappointing situation, tension rose at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos on Tuesday when a fight broke out between an Arik
No Electricity Tariff Hike For Now - Fashola
- The federal government has said that it will not approve a fresh electricity tariff hike at least for now - The government says it is
Protesters occupy House of Assembly over herdsmen attacks
- Victims of herdsmen attacks in Benue state have urged the state House of Assembly to pass the open grazing prohibition bill - The bill was
Hausa trader allegedly killed Yoruba driver over N30 in Lagos
- A tribal riot started in Igando, Lagos after a Hausa man allegedly killed a Yoruba driver - The duo reportedly fought over N30 which led
Most Read NewsView all posts
Graduate Jobs In Nigeria: Dangote Group - HSE Officer
The Dangote Group is a diversified and fully integrated conglomerate with interests across a range of sectors in Nigeria and Africa. Current interests include Cement,
Liverpool 1 - 1 Chelsea: Jurgen Klopp and Antonio Conte's Post Match Comments
Chelsea extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 9 points with a draw against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday night.David
Aisha Buhari Visits Husband in London (WATCH)
[embedded content] Wife of Nigeria’s President, Aisha Buhari has paid a visit to her husband currently on vacation in London. search feed search feed
2face Idibia: Femi Kuti not in support of singer's protest
Fela's eldest son, Femi Kuti has revealed he’s not in support of 2face Idibia’s nationwide protest planned for Monday, February 6, 2017. Femi while performing at
Your silence is no longer golden, CAN tells Osinbajo
UMBRELLA body of Christians in the country, the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, yesterday, warned against the use of security operatives to harass and oppress
Serena, from ghetto girl to Grand Slam queen
Serena Williams started playing tennis on potholed courts in one of America’s most notorious gangland neighbourhoods, but against the odds she has risen to become
Most Watched Movies
Dirty Mistakes 2
STORY: "She feels on top of the world committing all sorts of marital crimes. It's time for marriage and she thinks all is well. But
Crying Without Tears 2
Starring; Van Vicker, Mercy Johnson
Billionaires Children
The Children of Chief Adam had to converge after the death of their father. Each with their different life style had to device a way
Tears Of Sacrifice
Now showing on Nollywood Picturestv is this magnificent romance that plays on every emotion. The relationship between Mary (Monalisa Chinda)a young beautiful lady and Desmond(Jim
A Cry For Help 2
A Cry For Help 2
Crying Without Tears
Starring; Van Vicker, Mercy Johnson
Post Your Comment below: >>