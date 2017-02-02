High cost: FG won’t engage in price fixing, says Presidency

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja

The Presidency on Friday said there was no plan by the Federal Government through the Task Force on Food Security to intervene directly in the market for staple foods either through purchases or price fixing.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Acting President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, said this in a statement issued at the end of the task force’s inaugural meeting held at the official residence of Acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The task force was constituted by the Federal Executive Council on Wednesday, following increase in prices of food stuff across the country.

Akande said at the meeting presided over by Osinbajo, the Task Force focussed on understanding all factors that contribute to high food prices, especially at urban markets throughout the country.

He said the committee also considered means of urgently ameliorating the situation, particularly by addressing issues of affordability and availability.

He added, “In particular, it (the task force) identified some key staple foods and the factors that were most likely driving high food prices in some parts of the country, despite bumper harvests at many farms.

“Some of the factors identified in this regard include: the poor state of rural infrastructure like roads; multiple revenue collecting points on the highways; and inadequacy of distribution networks-all of which contribute, among other things to high transportation costs.

“Against this background, the Task Force felt that government could most usefully intervene by resolving such bottlenecks.

“It also felt it important to clarify that the assignment of the Task Force is not about government intervening directly in the market for staple foods either though purchases or price fixing.

“The Task Force will be coordinating various MDAs and working closely with the private sector to explore ways and means of overcoming some of the supply bottlenecks in the short term, while also reinforcing on-going medium and long-term solutions including improving supplies and providing better storage.”

Akande said a more technical sub-group of the Task Force was drawing up a draft plan of action for further consideration.