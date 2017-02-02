Osinbajo meets members of Presidential Task Force on Food Security

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00


Worth Reading

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

read more 03/02/2017 12:50:00
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named

read more 03/02/2017 12:46:00
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

read more 03/02/2017 09:38:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Osinbajo meets members of Presidential Task Force on Food Security

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday met behind closed doors with members of the Presidential Task Force on the rising cost of food items in Nigeria.

The meeting, which took place at Aguda House, the official residence of the acting president, was attended by all members of the group.

The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved the setting up of the task force as part of efforts to enhance affordable food prices across country.

The Task Force is to urgently consider measures that would ensure a steady flow of produce to the market and reverse recent price increases.

It also has the responsibility of exploring options to promote availability and affordability of food items to Nigerians.

The group, expected to submit its interim reports on Feb. 8, has the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh; Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun and Minister of Industry, Trade and Development, Dr Okey Enelamah, as members.

Other members of the team are the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Water Resources, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu, and the Minister of Labour & Employment, Dr Chris Ngige.

Nigeria’s consumer prices rose by 1.1 per cent in December, 2016 above November’s 0.8 per cent increase.

The inflation figure for the period was 18.6 per cent and was the highest since October 2005.

The National Bureau of Statistics, which issued the data, said the inflation was fuelled by higher prices in housing, water, electricity, and gas and other fuels.

(NAN)

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

1 hour ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

1 hour ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

1 hour ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

4 hours 51 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

4 hours 56 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

5 hours 51 minutes ago
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

5 hours 57 minutes ago
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

6 hours 1 minute ago
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

6 hours 3 minutes ago
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

6 hours 6 minutes ago
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

7 hours 31 minutes ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

7 hours 35 minutes ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

7 hours 41 minutes ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

7 hours 45 minutes ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

8 hours 5 minutes ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

02/02/2017 07:45:00
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

02/02/2017 07:40:00
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

02/02/2017 07:36:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 03/02/2017 12:46:00 Trump has a strange connection to Nikola Tesla's deadly 'impenetrable wall of force'

Trump has a strange connection to Nikola Tesla's deadly 'impenetrable wall of force'

"I will build a great, great wall on our southern border, and I will have Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words," Trump said

0 News 03/02/2017 12:46:00 A Texas kid spotted a rattlesnake in the toilet — and then the snake-removal crew found 23 more

A Texas kid spotted a rattlesnake in the toilet — and then the snake-removal crew found 23 more

When young Isac Mcfadden of Abilene, Texas, got up to use the bathroom recently, he found an unexpected surprise in the toilet. But he knew the

0 News 03/02/2017 12:57:00 Big Brother Naija: Seyi Shay, DJ Waxxy to perform at live eviction show

Big Brother Naija: Seyi Shay, DJ Waxxy to perform at live eviction show

Tension heightens as housemates and viewers pan-Africa wait with bated breath for the first evictee from the Big Brother Naija House. Already, three housemates, Efe, Soma

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 20/01/2017 06:18:00 Medical Video: Here Is What Eating Pork Does Inside Your Body!!

Medical Video: Here Is What Eating Pork Does Inside Your Body!!

The consumption of pork is forbidden in many countries and one of the great reasons is because it’s considered as “unclean”. Do you need any

0 Videos 12/01/2017 09:35:00 Nigerian Army Raises Battalion To Remove Jammeh If...

Nigerian Army Raises Battalion To Remove Jammeh If...

The Nigerian Army has raised an army battalion that would be deployed in troubled Gambia to forcefully remove President Yahya Jammeh from power if he

0 Videos 18/01/2017 07:51:00 Judge blasts Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, says his chamber can’t be a meeting room

Judge blasts Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, says his chamber can’t be a meeting room

- Justice Muslim Hassan of the Lagos Federal High Court, has dismissed an application to meet with former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, Norrison Quakers

0 Videos 31/01/2017 07:08:00 Do not get frustrated about medical profession, Nigerian doctor writes open letter to young doctors

Do not get frustrated about medical profession, Nigerian doctor writes open letter to young doctors

Editor's note: Bamise Adewusi, the NAIJ.com partner blogger, explains why Nigerian young doctors should not get frustrated about the country’s current situation. He also advises

0 Videos 11/01/2017 06:46:00 Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer said IPOB is not an unlawful group

Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer said IPOB is not an unlawful group

- Nnamdi Kanu's lawyer has said that the Indigenous People of Biafra is not an unlawful group - The lawyer said that the proof of evidence

0 Videos 24/01/2017 07:16:00 BREAKING: Buhari rejects senate recommendation to sack Babachir, gives reasons

BREAKING: Buhari rejects senate recommendation to sack Babachir, gives reasons

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejected the recommendation by the Senate that he should sack Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Engr. David Babachir

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 28/01/2017 03:43:00 Stop wishing Buhari dead, says Kasum

Stop wishing Buhari dead, says Kasum

Success Nwogu  A social commentator, Alhaji Olola Kasum, on Friday urged Nigerians, including politicians, to stop spreading false information on the health of President Muhammadu Buhari. In

0 News 30/01/2017 05:24:00 Sean Tizzle: Singer sets release date for EP "Moving Forward Vol. 1"

Sean Tizzle: Singer sets release date for EP "Moving Forward Vol. 1"

Sean Tizzle finally announces set date for much raved about EP titled "Moving Forward Vol. 1". The album cmprising seven tracks features acts such as Davido,

0 News 01/02/2017 15:24:00 Nigerians Deported From UK Arrive Lagos Airport - See PHOTOS

Nigerians Deported From UK Arrive Lagos Airport - See PHOTOS

Not fewer than dozens of UK deportees have arrived Nigeria this morning.Dailytrust newspaper reported that the deportees arrived at about 7:40am at the cargo terminal

0 News 01/02/2017 22:35:00 Marine Le Pen: Right leader awaits her chance in roller-coaster French race

Marine Le Pen: Right leader awaits her chance in roller-coaster French race

The French presidential election that could propel far-right leader Marine Le Pen to power has sustained a series of jolts -- and one of her

0 News 28/01/2017 08:43:00 Fear of Jammeh: Barrow avoids state house, runs Gambia from a hotel

Fear of Jammeh: Barrow avoids state house, runs Gambia from a hotel

- Following his successful return, the Gambia new president, Adama Barrow, has been advised by security operatives to stay away from government house until his

0 News 02/02/2017 01:37:00 Girls: TV show creators reveal the one shot even HBO banned from the show

Girls: TV show creators reveal the one shot even HBO banned from the show

HBO has given "Girls" a lot of freedom when it comes to scenes that push the boundaries of taste, and the network is certainly known

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 18/05/2016 11:58:00 Doro Queens

Doro Queens

Starring : Angela Okorie, Cha Cha Ikeh

0 Movies 29/07/2016 12:03:00 LADY BIANCA

LADY BIANCA

Starring: Liz Benson

0 Movies 06/07/2016 12:39:00 Jealous War

Jealous War

A woman gives birth to a set of twins and died but the babies were seperated at birth.years later one of them becomes a robber

0 Movies 29/07/2016 12:07:00 Hour of Grace 3

Hour of Grace 3

Hour of Grace 3

0 Movies 21/07/2016 12:58:00 Kiss On A Royal Balcony

Kiss On A Royal Balcony

A king is under pressure from the ruling council of the land to produce a male heir. He succeeds in meeting their demands only for

0 Movies 29/07/2016 12:55:00 All That Glitters Is Not Gold 2

All That Glitters Is Not Gold 2

Nigerian Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies This rural based drama is a very interesting movie on the gullibility of most villagers to the reality of