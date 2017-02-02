The 10 best hotels in America, according to US News & World Report

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00


Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

read more 03/02/2017 12:50:00
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named

read more 03/02/2017 12:46:00
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

read more 03/02/2017 09:38:00

The 10 best hotels in America, according to US News & World Report

US News & World Report recently compiled a ranking of the best hotels in America, combining guest ratings from TripAdvisor with the accolades a property has earned from experts in the travel industry. They also considered a hotel's class rating, prioritizing five-star hotels.

Here's where you're likely to have a luxurious experience stateside.

10. Primland (Meadows of Dan, Virginia)

10. Primland (Meadows of Dan, Virginia)play

10. Primland (Meadows of Dan, Virginia)

(Facebook.com/Primland)

Guests here can stay in suites, cottages, houses, or standard rooms. Primland is a bit remote — located in the Blue Ridge Mountains of southern Virginia, it's 67 miles away from the nearest airport in Greensboro, North Carolina.

9. Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa (Rancho Santa Fe, California)

9. Rancho Valencia Resort &amp; Spa (Rancho Santa Fe, California)play

9. Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa (Rancho Santa Fe, California)

(Facebook.com/RanchoValencia)

Rooms at Rancho Valencia — a calm retreat 30 minutes north of San Diego — are spacious, starting at 900 square feet. Travelers rave about the hotel's Veladora restaurant, which serves an eclectic menu with Mediterranean roots.

8. Montage Deer Valley (Park City, Utah)

8. Montage Deer Valley (Park City, Utah)play

8. Montage Deer Valley (Park City, Utah)

(Courtesy of Montage Deer Valley)

With its ski-in, ski-out access, the Montage Deer Valley is ideal for those wanting to hit the slopes in style. If skiing isn't your activity of choice, you can also make use of the hotel's large outdoor pool, kayak and canoe routes, and its hundreds of miles of accessible hiking trails.

7. The Hay-Adams (District of Columbia)

7. The Hay-Adams (District of Columbia)play

7. The Hay-Adams (District of Columbia)

(TripAdvisor)

The Hay-Adams offers excellent views of the White House and the National Mall. That, plus the fact that the site was once home to both Secretary of State John Hay and journalist Henry Adams, makes this luxurious hotel a bucket-list destination for American history buffs.

6. Acqualina Resort & Spa on the Beach (Sunny Isles Beach, Florida)

6. Acqualina Resort &amp; Spa on the Beach (Sunny Isles Beach, Florida)play

6. Acqualina Resort & Spa on the Beach (Sunny Isles Beach, Florida)

(Facebook.com/Acqualina)

Rooms at this beachfront resort boast flat-screen TVs, private balconies, and glass-enclosed showers. Acqualina is located on a barrier island about 10 miles north of Miami Beach.

5. The Lodge at Sea Island (St. Simons Island, Georgia)

5. The Lodge at Sea Island (St. Simons Island, Georgia)play

5. The Lodge at Sea Island (St. Simons Island, Georgia)

(Sea Island Resorts, The Lodge / Yelp)

Visitors to this resort at the southern end of Sea Island, Georgia, often come to enjoy the championship golf courses and the beach. The Lodge also has a more family-oriented sister location, The Cloister at Sea Island.

4. Montage Kapalua Bay (Lahaina, Hawaii)

play

(Facebook.com/montagekb)

Guests at this Maui resort can try their hand at a host of activities, from snorkeling to zip-lining to golfing, and everything in between. Each suite — whether it has one bedroom, two bedrooms, three, or four — has separate living and sleeping spaces.

3. The Jefferson, Washington, DC (District of Columbia)

3. The Jefferson, Washington, DC (District of Columbia)play

3. The Jefferson, Washington, DC (District of Columbia)

(Facebook.com/TheJeffersonDC)

The Jefferson has played host to elite visitors since it first opened nearly a hundred years ago, and it has the elegant art and decor to match. These days, guests rave about the hotel's spa, as well as its restaurants Plume and The Greenhouse.

2. Four Seasons Resort Hualalai (Kailua-Kona, Hawaii)

2. Four Seasons Resort Hualalai (Kailua-Kona, Hawaii)play

2. Four Seasons Resort Hualalai (Kailua-Kona, Hawaii)

(Facebook.com/FourSeasonsResortHualalai)

This luxurious resort on Hawaii's Big Island has not one, but seven different swimming pools, each with its own distinguishing qualities. There's a saltwater pool with a few harmless manta rays, for example, and an infinity pool situated right on the beach. The Hualalai Spa has some uniquely Hawaiian-inspired treatments that travelers often rave about.

1. The Langham, Chicago (Chicago)

1. The Langham, Chicago (Chicago)play

1. The Langham, Chicago (Chicago)

(Facebook/LanghamChicago)

The Langham occupies the lower 13 floors of a 52-story skyscraper on the front of the Chicago River. According to travelers who have stayed there, the hotel's restaurant, Travelle Kitchen + Bar, is well worth a try.

