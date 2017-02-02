The 10 best hotels in America, according to US News & World Report

US News & World Report recently compiled a ranking of the best hotels in America, combining guest ratings from TripAdvisor with the accolades a property has earned from experts in the travel industry. They also considered a hotel's class rating, prioritizing five-star hotels.
Here's where you're likely to have a luxurious experience stateside.
10. Primland (Meadows of Dan, Virginia)
10. Primland (Meadows of Dan, Virginia)(Facebook.com/Primland)
Guests here can stay in suites, cottages, houses, or standard rooms. Primland is a bit remote — located in the Blue Ridge Mountains of southern Virginia, it's 67 miles away from the nearest airport in Greensboro, North Carolina.
9. Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa (Rancho Santa Fe, California)
9. Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa (Rancho Santa Fe, California)(Facebook.com/RanchoValencia)
Rooms at Rancho Valencia — a calm retreat 30 minutes north of San Diego — are spacious, starting at 900 square feet. Travelers rave about the hotel's Veladora restaurant, which serves an eclectic menu with Mediterranean roots.
8. Montage Deer Valley (Park City, Utah)
8. Montage Deer Valley (Park City, Utah)(Courtesy of Montage Deer Valley)
With its ski-in, ski-out access, the Montage Deer Valley is ideal for those wanting to hit the slopes in style. If skiing isn't your activity of choice, you can also make use of the hotel's large outdoor pool, kayak and canoe routes, and its hundreds of miles of accessible hiking trails.
7. The Hay-Adams (District of Columbia)
7. The Hay-Adams (District of Columbia)(TripAdvisor)
The Hay-Adams offers excellent views of the White House and the National Mall. That, plus the fact that the site was once home to both Secretary of State John Hay and journalist Henry Adams, makes this luxurious hotel a bucket-list destination for American history buffs.
6. Acqualina Resort & Spa on the Beach (Sunny Isles Beach, Florida)
6. Acqualina Resort & Spa on the Beach (Sunny Isles Beach, Florida)(Facebook.com/Acqualina)
Rooms at this beachfront resort boast flat-screen TVs, private balconies, and glass-enclosed showers. Acqualina is located on a barrier island about 10 miles north of Miami Beach.
5. The Lodge at Sea Island (St. Simons Island, Georgia)
5. The Lodge at Sea Island (St. Simons Island, Georgia)(Sea Island Resorts, The Lodge / Yelp)
Visitors to this resort at the southern end of Sea Island, Georgia, often come to enjoy the championship golf courses and the beach. The Lodge also has a more family-oriented sister location, The Cloister at Sea Island.
4. Montage Kapalua Bay (Lahaina, Hawaii)
(Facebook.com/montagekb)
Guests at this Maui resort can try their hand at a host of activities, from snorkeling to zip-lining to golfing, and everything in between. Each suite — whether it has one bedroom, two bedrooms, three, or four — has separate living and sleeping spaces.
3. The Jefferson, Washington, DC (District of Columbia)
3. The Jefferson, Washington, DC (District of Columbia)(Facebook.com/TheJeffersonDC)
The Jefferson has played host to elite visitors since it first opened nearly a hundred years ago, and it has the elegant art and decor to match. These days, guests rave about the hotel's spa, as well as its restaurants Plume and The Greenhouse.
2. Four Seasons Resort Hualalai (Kailua-Kona, Hawaii)
2. Four Seasons Resort Hualalai (Kailua-Kona, Hawaii)(Facebook.com/FourSeasonsResortHualalai)
This luxurious resort on Hawaii's Big Island has not one, but seven different swimming pools, each with its own distinguishing qualities. There's a saltwater pool with a few harmless manta rays, for example, and an infinity pool situated right on the beach. The Hualalai Spa has some uniquely Hawaiian-inspired treatments that travelers often rave about.
1. The Langham, Chicago (Chicago)
1. The Langham, Chicago (Chicago)(Facebook/LanghamChicago)
The Langham occupies the lower 13 floors of a 52-story skyscraper on the front of the Chicago River. According to travelers who have stayed there, the hotel's restaurant, Travelle Kitchen + Bar, is well worth a try.
