Manchester United: Mourinho vexed by team's scoring problems

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

Manchester United: Mourinho vexed by team's scoring problems

Manchester United's players must give Zlatan Ibrahimovic more support if they are to make a serious challenge for Champions League qualification, manager Jose Mourinho said on Friday.

Ibrahimovic has scored 14 of United's 33 Premier League goals this season and many of them have been decisive, earning United no fewer than 15 points.

No other player has scored more than four league goals and they were all off-target on Wednesday as relegation-threatened Hull City secured a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford.

"In almost every team the striker is the top scorer," Mourinho told a press conference at United's training base west of Manchester prior to Sunday's trip to Leicester City.

"Unless you have another player with a special feeling to score goals coming from another position, or you have another player scoring six, seven or eight goals from penalties. That is normal to happen.

"But I understand what you are saying. We attack so much and with so many players and so many players have the freedom in our dynamic to reach scoring positions.

"I have to agree with you that we don't score enough goals and some of our players from these attacking, creative positions, they could –- they should –- score more goals.

"When you see the number of goals we score, there is not a true relation between our attacking production and the number of players we put in attacking positions and the number of goals we score."

United are unbeaten in 14 league games as they prepare for the trip to the King Power Stadium, but have drawn seven of those, including each of the last three.

They have not shifted from sixth place since the start of November and currently lie four points off the Champions League qualification spots.

'Waste of time'

Meanwhile, Mourinho has dismissed the idea of chasing what he calls "impossible" signings during the close season.

Reports in France claim United have agreed terms with Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann, having brought his France team-mate Paul Pogba to Old Trafford last year.

But Mourinho said: "I think to be speaking about the transfer window when it's February 3 makes no sense at all.

"The transfer window opens in the summer and until the summer, I think I have nothing to tell you.

"Of course, I know what I want. I've worked with my players for seven months or so. I know them better now than six or seven months ago.

"I think what we need I am very realistic (about). I know what the impossible targets are.

"I don't like my club to participate in impossible deals. It is a waste of time. It is a gift to these impossible players and to their agents to have a club like Manchester United interested in them.

"It just helps them to improve their situation, but it does not help us at all so I am very realistic. I am very objective.

"My board knows what I think our needs are and from now until the summer, I just focus on my players, our competitions, my club, our fans and try to get the (best) possible results."

Centre-back Phil Jones is likely to miss the trip to Leicester with a bruised foot, but Eric Bailly is available after returning from Africa Cup of Nations duty with the Ivory Coast.

United have recalled back-up goalkeeper Dean Henderson from a loan spell at Grimsby Town to provide cover after Joel Pereira, the club's third-choice keeper, picked up a knee injury.

