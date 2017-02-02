Red Lobster is falling back on a classic item to fend off a looming restaurant recession

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00


Worth Reading

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

read more 03/02/2017 12:50:00
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named

read more 03/02/2017 12:46:00
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

read more 03/02/2017 09:38:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Red Lobster is falling back on a classic item to fend off a looming restaurant recession

The casual dining chain is kicking off its annual Lobsterfest on Monday, serving an expanded menu of lobster-based dishes. The event has no official end date, but will continue for a few months, the chain told Business Insider.

This year, Red Lobster is adding four new items to the menu, including lobster surf and turf, chilled lobster and shrimp cocktail, and a mix-and-match lobster tail option, as well as five classic lobster dishes.

As casual chains struggle to distinguish themselves in an over-crowded industry, Red Lobster uses special seafood events like Lobsterfest and Endless Shrimp to set itself apart from competitors like Olive Garden or TGI Friday's.

Lobster tails from Red Lobster's new mix-and-match Lobsterfest menu item.play

Lobster tails from Red Lobster's new mix-and-match Lobsterfest menu item.

(Hollis Johnson)

"We are a seafood expert and Lobsterfest is really about creating an experience for our guests," Danielle Connor, Red Lobster's senior vice president of menu strategy and development, told Business Insider. "When people come in, they really come in to sit down, have great service and great food, and really bond with whoever they are with."

In recent years, the casual dining industry has struggled as customers flock to fast-casual for fresh, inexpensive options and independent restaurants for special occassions. Grocery prices also hit record lows in 2016, causing more people to eat at home. As a result, Wall Street analysts are warning of a potential restaurant recession.

The Lobsterfest menu also includes limited-time drinks and a new dessert, a bananas foster cheesecake.play

The Lobsterfest menu also includes limited-time drinks and a new dessert, a bananas foster cheesecake.

(Hollis Johnson)

Since being taken private three years ago, Red Lobster has made investments in food quality and taken action to stay more up-to-date in trends. The company increased the size of its shrimp by at least 47% in most dishes, added upscale items like wild-caught Alaska Sockeye Salmon to the menu, and began preparing more dishes, like shrimp scampi, in house.

According to the seafood chain, the investments are paying off. While sales were in decline in 2014 when the company was taken private by Golden Gate Capital, the chain says it is now winning back customers and growing sales.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

1 hour ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

1 hour ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

1 hour ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

4 hours 49 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

4 hours 54 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

5 hours 49 minutes ago
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

5 hours 55 minutes ago
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

5 hours 59 minutes ago
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

6 hours 1 minute ago
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

6 hours 4 minutes ago
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

7 hours 29 minutes ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

7 hours 33 minutes ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

7 hours 39 minutes ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

7 hours 43 minutes ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

8 hours 3 minutes ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

02/02/2017 07:45:00
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

02/02/2017 07:40:00
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

02/02/2017 07:36:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 03/02/2017 12:46:00 Trump has a strange connection to Nikola Tesla's deadly 'impenetrable wall of force'

Trump has a strange connection to Nikola Tesla's deadly 'impenetrable wall of force'

"I will build a great, great wall on our southern border, and I will have Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words," Trump said

0 News 03/02/2017 12:46:00 A Texas kid spotted a rattlesnake in the toilet — and then the snake-removal crew found 23 more

A Texas kid spotted a rattlesnake in the toilet — and then the snake-removal crew found 23 more

When young Isac Mcfadden of Abilene, Texas, got up to use the bathroom recently, he found an unexpected surprise in the toilet. But he knew the

0 News 03/02/2017 12:57:00 Big Brother Naija: Seyi Shay, DJ Waxxy to perform at live eviction show

Big Brother Naija: Seyi Shay, DJ Waxxy to perform at live eviction show

Tension heightens as housemates and viewers pan-Africa wait with bated breath for the first evictee from the Big Brother Naija House. Already, three housemates, Efe, Soma

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 05/01/2017 05:50:00 Under Buhari, 2,000 Igbo youths have been killed by Nigerian army - NGO

Under Buhari, 2,000 Igbo youths have been killed by Nigerian army - NGO

- An NGO has claimed that about 2,000 igbo youths have been killed by the Nigerian army - The group claimed the killings were done under

0 Videos 06/01/2017 04:39:00 Aisha Buhari said she is not involved in the alleged scandal

Aisha Buhari said she is not involved in the alleged scandal

President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha, has called on Sahara Reporters to provide details of her alleged abuse of privileges at the Nigerian High Commission in

0 Videos 12/01/2017 07:09:00 Main symptoms of stomach cancer

Main symptoms of stomach cancer

Stomach cancer is one of the most common diseases in oncology. Stomach cancer ranks second, after lung cancer, in mortality from cancer: 15% males and

0 Videos 06/01/2017 10:58:00 Women storm Abuja market to celebrate military's victory over Boko Haram

Women storm Abuja market to celebrate military's victory over Boko Haram

- Women on Friday, January 6, stormed Abuja markets to celebrate Nigerian military's victory over Boko Haram - The women said the procession is in solidarity

0 Videos 11/01/2017 02:26:00 World's fattest woman sheds 260kg and now seeks for love (photos, video)

World's fattest woman sheds 260kg and now seeks for love (photos, video)

- The world's former fattest woman has lost 260kg and now is looking for a lover - The woman, aged 40, who was bed bound now

0 Videos 11/01/2017 05:21:00 Probe of govt officials: Buhari, AGF hold closed-door meeting

Probe of govt officials: Buhari, AGF hold closed-door meeting

The report on allegations of fraud against some top government officials by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) is ready, Daily Trust

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 01/02/2017 01:16:00 Liverpool 1 - 1 Chelsea: Jurgen Klopp and Antonio Conte's Post Match Comments

Liverpool 1 - 1 Chelsea: Jurgen Klopp and Antonio Conte's Post Match Comments

Chelsea extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 9 points with a draw against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday night.David

0 News 29/01/2017 05:15:00 OPINION: Buratai and the politico man of the year award

OPINION: Buratai and the politico man of the year award

Editor's note: A. A Adebayo, a security consultant in Lagos in this piece appreciates soldiers in the Nigerian military especially those currently fighting the war

0 News 03/02/2017 05:47:00 Lagos reviews Ikeja plan

Lagos reviews Ikeja plan

Samson Folarin  The Lagos State Government says it has reviewed the ‘Ikeja Model City Plan’ in order to bequeath a sustainable and tourism friendly environment to

0 News 02/02/2017 12:21:00 Trump, Australian PM in war of words – report

Trump, Australian PM in war of words – report

President Donald Trump ripped into his Australian counterpart during their call last week, reports said, castigating a refugee accord he later described on Twitter as

0 News 30/01/2017 04:40:00 MONEY IN THE BANK Your Gateway to Financial Freedom Invest 10K to Get 15k In 48hrs or 20K TO GET 30K

MONEY IN THE BANK Your Gateway to Financial Freedom Invest 10K to Get 15k In 48hrs or 20K TO GET 30K

Sponsored Post.ARE YOU LOOKING FOR A RELIABLE AND TRUSTWORTHY PLACE TO INVEST AND MAXIMIZE PROFIT? MONEY IN THE BANK (MIB) IS THE RIGHT PLACE FOR

0 News 01/02/2017 20:12:00 Diverted $10 million: Former militant leader insists on Governor Okowa's probe

Diverted $10 million: Former militant leader insists on Governor Okowa's probe

- Former militant leader, Israel Akpodoro, has called on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to account for the bailout funds given to Delta state- Akpodoro, who disagreed

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 26/01/2017 11:05:00 4 Brothers Season 1

4 Brothers Season 1

This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood

0 Movies 18/05/2016 11:29:00 Love On Trial

Love On Trial

Chidera, played by Tonto Dikeh is a brilliant student who lives with two friends Cynthia and Bukky on campus, played by Bhaira Mcwhizu and Zainab

0 Movies 10/08/2016 09:52:00 A Cry For Help 2

A Cry For Help 2

A Cry For Help 2

0 Movies 03/06/2016 13:34:00 Sex Slave Boy In America

Sex Slave Boy In America

Nigerian Romance Movies 2016 latest Full Movies about a guy who left for the USA with high hopes of finding greener pastures. Unfortunately it wasn't

0 Movies 21/07/2016 12:27:00 This Suffering Is Too Much

This Suffering Is Too Much

Starring; Mercy Johnson

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:23:00 Rooted Madness

Rooted Madness

This is a Nigerian Nollywood Ghallywood 2015 Movie, Wow what a faithful act, as Wilsom takes home a beautiful mad lady he met on the