Oil rig count jumps by 17 Published: 28 minutes ago The US oil rig count climbed for the third week in a row, rising by 17 to 583, according to Baker Hughes. play China National Offshore Oil Corporation's oil rig in China's South Sea is seen in this photograph taken February 2, 2004. (Reuters)

