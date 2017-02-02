Schweinsteiger: Midfielder added to Manchester United Europa squad

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

Schweinsteiger: Midfielder added to Manchester United Europa squad

Former Germany captain Bastian Schweinsteiger has been added to Manchester United's Europa League squad after fighting his way back into the first-team picture at Old Trafford.

Schweinsteiger, 32, was frozen out following Jose Mourinho's arrival as manager last year and was even written off as an asset in the club's accounts.

But he has come in from the cold, making two substitute appearances and crowning his first start in over a year by scoring in United's 4-0 FA Cup fourth-round win over Wigan Athletic last weekend.

The former Bayern Munich stalwart has been rewarded with a place in the updated squad list sent to UEFA on Friday ahead of United's Europa League round of 32 meeting with Saint-Etienne later this month.

Reserve goalkeeper Joel Pereira has also joined the squad, with Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay dropping out following their respective January moves to Everton and Lyon.

