Schweinsteiger: Midfielder added to Manchester United Europa squad

Former Germany captain Bastian Schweinsteiger has been added to Manchester United's Europa League squad after fighting his way back into the first-team picture at Old Trafford.
Schweinsteiger, 32, was frozen out following Jose Mourinho's arrival as manager last year and was even written off as an asset in the club's accounts.
But he has come in from the cold, making two substitute appearances and crowning his first start in over a year by scoring in United's 4-0 FA Cup fourth-round win over Wigan Athletic last weekend.
The former Bayern Munich stalwart has been rewarded with a place in the updated squad list sent to UEFA on Friday ahead of United's Europa League round of 32 meeting with Saint-Etienne later this month.
Reserve goalkeeper Joel Pereira has also joined the squad, with Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay dropping out following their respective January moves to Everton and Lyon.
