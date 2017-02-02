Trump has a strange connection to Nikola Tesla's deadly 'impenetrable wall of force'

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00


Worth Reading

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

read more 03/02/2017 12:50:00
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named

read more 03/02/2017 12:46:00
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

read more 03/02/2017 09:38:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Trump has a strange connection to Nikola Tesla's deadly 'impenetrable wall of force'

"I will build a great, great wall on our southern border, and I will have Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words," Trump said during a campaign rally on June 16, 2015.

The president moved toward fulfilling that promise on Wednesday, January 25, 2017, when he signed a new executive order aimed at doing just that.

The order tasks the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, a role currently filled by John Kelly, to "immediately plan, design, and construct a physical wall along the southern border, using appropriate materials and technology to most effectively achieve complete operational control[.]"

If Secretary Kelly is seeking technological inspiration for the design of Trump's wall, however, we hope he doesn't go rifling through the FBI's recently released dossier on Nikola Tesla, a prolific Serbian-American inventor — an investigation that, in a remarkable but purely coincidental twist, has a direct connection to the Trump family.

Tesla is famous for coming up with alternating current, which remains the world standard for delivering electricity. He also devised the induction motor, electrical bolt-shooting Tesla coil, and long-distance radio transmission (though he had his thunder stolen by a rival).

But Tesla also spun his deep understanding and explorations of electricity and radiation to dream up more nefarious inventions, including a "death ray" he described to Time Magazine in 1934, yet kept relatively quiet about.

Artists perform a show in Moscow using Tesla coils and protective suits.play

Artists perform a show in Moscow using Tesla coils and protective suits.

(Pavel L Photo and Video/Shutterstock)

The government did not forget this and was "vitally interested" in Tesla's unpublished research during a time of war and Soviet espionage. So after Tesla died in the New Yorker Hotel the evening of January 7, 1943, "his papers [...] were temporarily seized by the Department of Justice Alien Property Custodian Office ('alien' in this case means 'foreigner,' although Tesla was a US citizen)," according to the FBI.

Investigators and specialists examined the documents, recorded them on microfilm, wrote up reports, and added the material to their existing dossier on Tesla. The FBI waited decades to declassify the papers, releasing 250 pages of them as early as 2011.

But last September, the Bureau uploaded 64 new pages to its public file vault on Tesla, which we first heard about from Reddit user Pressrewind10.

Page 62, in a report titled "NY 65-12290", is particularly eyebrow-raising:

"TESLA's only military invention was a method to which he once eluded but nevr [sic] fully described. This invention was a means whereby an impenetrable [sic] 'wall of force' can be erected around the United States' borders which would render helpless any military attack. TESLA disclosed the existence of his plan in 1934 and stated he intended to present it to the Geneva Conference but seldom referred to it afterward."

A portrait of famed inventor Nikola Tesla at age 34.play

A portrait of famed inventor Nikola Tesla at age 34.

(Wikimedia Commons (public domain))

Not much is publicly known about Tesla's impenetrable wall research beyond this. The only other details are presumably the ones he shared with New York Times writer William A. Lawrence, which the newspaper published on September 22, 1940:

"[Tesla] stands ready to divulge to the United States government the secret of his 'teleforce,' of which he said, 'airplane motors would be melted at a distance of 250 miles, so that an invisible "Chinese Wall of Defense" would be built around the country against any enemy attack by an enemy air force, no matter how large.'

"This 'teleforce' is based on an entirely new principle of physics, that 'no one has ever dreamed about,' different from the principles embodied in the in his inventions relating to the transmission of electrical power from a distance, for which he has received a number of basic patents."

Coincidentally after Tesla died, none other than electrical engineer and military technology researcher John G. Trump — President Trump's "nuclear" uncle, as an April 2016 New Yorker article by Amy Davidson dubbed him — was the person who examined Tesla's effects and reported his findings to the FBI.

Per Davidson, and according to Margaret Cheney and Robert Uth's book, "Tesla, Master of Lightning", John G. Trump told the Bureau:

"Tesla's 'thoughts and efforts during at least the past 15 years were primarily of a speculative, philosophical, and somewhat promotional character,' but 'did not include new, sound, workable principles or methods for realizing such results.'"

Congressional Republicans have said President Trump's wall will cost about $12 to $15 billion. However, analysts say a more realistic price tag, given what is known so far about the scope of the project, is likely to be about $25 billion.

We'll assume that slapping on some motor-melting teleforce fields would change that figure substantially.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

1 hour ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

1 hour ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

1 hour ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

4 hours 51 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

4 hours 56 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

5 hours 51 minutes ago
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

5 hours 57 minutes ago
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

6 hours 1 minute ago
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

6 hours 3 minutes ago
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

6 hours 6 minutes ago
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

7 hours 31 minutes ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

7 hours 35 minutes ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

7 hours 41 minutes ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

7 hours 45 minutes ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

8 hours 5 minutes ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

02/02/2017 07:45:00
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

02/02/2017 07:40:00
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

02/02/2017 07:36:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 03/02/2017 12:46:00 Trump has a strange connection to Nikola Tesla's deadly 'impenetrable wall of force'

Trump has a strange connection to Nikola Tesla's deadly 'impenetrable wall of force'

"I will build a great, great wall on our southern border, and I will have Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words," Trump said

0 News 03/02/2017 12:46:00 A Texas kid spotted a rattlesnake in the toilet — and then the snake-removal crew found 23 more

A Texas kid spotted a rattlesnake in the toilet — and then the snake-removal crew found 23 more

When young Isac Mcfadden of Abilene, Texas, got up to use the bathroom recently, he found an unexpected surprise in the toilet. But he knew the

0 News 03/02/2017 12:57:00 Big Brother Naija: Seyi Shay, DJ Waxxy to perform at live eviction show

Big Brother Naija: Seyi Shay, DJ Waxxy to perform at live eviction show

Tension heightens as housemates and viewers pan-Africa wait with bated breath for the first evictee from the Big Brother Naija House. Already, three housemates, Efe, Soma

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 18/01/2017 07:51:00 Judge blasts Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, says his chamber can’t be a meeting room

Judge blasts Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, says his chamber can’t be a meeting room

- Justice Muslim Hassan of the Lagos Federal High Court, has dismissed an application to meet with former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, Norrison Quakers

0 Videos 13/01/2017 06:56:00 What are Nigerian air force ranks?

What are Nigerian air force ranks?

What are Nigerian air force ranks? Do you want to serve in the military ranks? What do you know about military service in Nigeria? One of

0 Videos 05/01/2017 11:11:00 Nigeria to be self-sufficient in petroleum products production

Nigeria to be self-sufficient in petroleum products production

- Nigeria may be on the path to becoming self-sufficient in the production of petroleum products - The federal government expects to increase the country’s refining

0 Videos 16/01/2017 05:28:00 Ezekwesili, BBOG join FG tour of Sambisa forest (photos)

Ezekwesili, BBOG join FG tour of Sambisa forest (photos)

In its intensified efforts to find the remaining missing Chibok girls, the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group has joined the federal government’s team on

0 Videos 23/01/2017 04:26:00 Fulani man calls out his tribesmen on Twitter for violence in the north

Fulani man calls out his tribesmen on Twitter for violence in the north

A Fulani man on Twitter has called out his tribesmen for the violence in the northern part of the country. Fulani man tweeting with @HAHayatu calls

0 Videos 01/02/2017 11:34:00 Chief Judge begs state governors to sentence prisoners to death

Chief Judge begs state governors to sentence prisoners to death

- The chief judge of Delta state, Marshal Umukoro, says the signing of the death warrant would help reduce prison congestion and serve as deterrent

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 31/01/2017 06:44:00 Alexandre Pato goes to China

Alexandre Pato goes to China

Former Brazilian international Alexandre Pato is the latest high-profile player to be tempted by the riches of China’s Super League after joining Tianjin Quanjian from

0 News 02/02/2017 01:19:00 Ravelin Capital: Ken Griffin has shut down one of Citadel's stock-picking units

Ravelin Capital: Ken Griffin has shut down one of Citadel's stock-picking units

Citadel is shutting down one of its four stock picking units a little over a year after launching. Ravelin Capital, a San Francisco-based unit of Ken

0 News 02/02/2017 05:29:00 Donald Trump: President blasts CNN during event honoring Black History Month

Donald Trump: President blasts CNN during event honoring Black History Month

President Donald Trump called CNN "fake news" on Wednesday during a White House event honoring Black History Month. Trump was going around the table, pointing out

0 News 31/01/2017 06:59:00 Leonardo Ulloa: Unhappy Leicester striker threatens strike

Leonardo Ulloa: Unhappy Leicester striker threatens strike

Leicester's unsettled striker Leonardo Ulloa has threatened to go on strike to force a deadline transfer on Tuesday. Ulloa handed in a transfer request two weeks

0 News 01/02/2017 12:56:00 Girl gets python stuck in her earlobe

Girl gets python stuck in her earlobe

A woman from the US state of Oregon managed to get her pet python stuck in her earlobe. Ashley Glawe posted a picture of herself in

0 News 31/01/2017 07:36:00 African Union (AU): S. Africa’s ruling party regrets Morocco’s readmission

African Union (AU): S. Africa’s ruling party regrets Morocco’s readmission

South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) on Tuesday expressed regret over the readmission of Morocco to the African Union (AU). “The ANC notes the regrettable

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 26/01/2017 10:59:00 The Checkmate Season 2

The Checkmate Season 2

Starring; Yul Edochie, Eve Essien 

0 Movies 10/08/2016 10:15:00 Hour of Grace 3

Hour of Grace 3

Hour of Grace 3

0 Movies 10/08/2016 10:25:00 Regina On A Revenge Mission 2

Regina On A Revenge Mission 2

Pikin ( Regina Daniels ) was born in ghetto and in a family of criminals then her father and brother was killed and her life

0 Movies 06/07/2016 12:51:00 Jackie Appiah Goes Mad

Jackie Appiah Goes Mad

Starring; Jackie Appiah

0 Movies 21/07/2016 13:11:00 Crazy Sex Passion 2

Crazy Sex Passion 2

This is a story of lust, betrayal and deceit. What would make a mother run away with her daughter's fiancee?. Enjoy this intriguing story.    Starring; Kanayo

0 Movies 06/07/2016 12:22:00 Must I Cry Because I Want To Get Married

Must I Cry Because I Want To Get Married

A company, whose staff were having all kinds of issues, and was showing signs of fatigue and stress,  needed time out to refresh and to refocus.