LAWMA confirms reform processes

Meantime, the Lagos State Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, has said that waste generation within the state has increased to over 420, 000 monthly, representing 14, 000 metric tons daily.

Chairman of LAWMA, Olumuyiwa Adejokun and General Manager, Mr. Segun Adeniji, disclosed this recently, at the opening session of a 3-day training workshop for officials of the agency, themed: “Reformed Waste Management in Lagos State: The role of LAWMA,” held at Lekki, Eti-Osa Local Government Area of the state.

The governor’s directive, Adejokun, stressed was part of the planned reform to make the agency more efficient and effective saying, “Government does not have the huge funds required to manage waste in the state, this is why the governor has decided to embark on waste management reform.”

He explained that the reform would see LAWMA being excluded from waste collection and concentrate on regulatory role of waste collection in the state.