Waste management undergoes reforms

By Olasunkanmi Akoni
Waste management in Lagos State is currently facing a tougher time following the planned introduction of major reform into the sector by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.
Lagos state government is making moves to rescue the state from the inefficiency of the Private Sector Participation, PSP, operators through the launch of ‘Cleaner Lagos Initiative’.
Lagos waste generation which was between 9,000 to 10,000 metric tons of waste per day has recently, risen to between 13,000 to 14,000 per day.
Commissioner for the Environment in the state, Dr. Samuel Adejare, while announcing the development, said besides creating the enabling environment for the private sector to harness international best practices, the Cleaner Lagos Initiative is likewise concerned with addressing the existing challenges in solid waste management in the state.
Under the proposed reform, government will carry out a re-certification of all the 350 PSP operators, re-license them and audit the state of their compactors.
Government will also transform the existing Transfer Loading Station (TLS) and introduce about 25 Material Revolving Facility (MRF) where wastes will be sorted, 600 new compactor vehicles will be acquired, and waste dumpsites will be closed and replaced with engineered sanitary landfill sites.
The reform will include; Establishment of five new power stations – one in each division in the state, which will be built to generate power from wastes, and closure of the Olusosun at Ojota, Kosofe Local Government area, and Solus, Igando, old Alimosho LGA, dumpsites next year.
