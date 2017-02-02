Adidas charges athletes on creativity

Supermodel Karlie Kloss, WNBA All-Star Candace Parker and Fitness Influencer Hannah Bronfman Prove Creativity is the Difference Maker in the New Film Series Portland, Ore., February 1, 2017
Adidas has unveiled a global campaign underlining the brand’s aggressive pursuit for creativity to push the boundaries of sport.
The new campaign, titled “Unleash Your Creativity,” is told through a female athlete’s lens and stars supermodel Karlie Kloss, fitness influencer Hannah Bronfman, fitness instructor and bestselling author Robin Arzon, WNBA All-Star Candace Parker and USWNT soccer star Becky Sauerbrunn, among others.
“Like this campaign, creativity enables me to accomplish more and follow my passions. It is inspiring to work alongside this incredible group of women and help each other achieve our personal goals,” said Karlie Kloss.
Adidas creative challenge
“Unleash Your Creativity” builds upon the brand’s belief that hard work only gets you so far. The campaign includes a multi-athlete TV spot and short film series that brings to life authentic stories of 15 female athletes around the globe who use creativity to defy conventions, reinvent routine, create their own path and inspire others to make a difference in sport.
Karlie Kloss’ film highlights how she uses her imagination to make a difference in the world while Candace Parker shows how she uses creativity to shape her style of play and elevate her game. Dancer and fitness influencer Ally Love inspires women to unleash their own creativity daily from her motivational spin classes to charging up an arena as host of the Brooklyn Nets.
Ruqsana Begum is a British and European Kick-Boxing champion who blazed a trail for Muslim women to access sport. Running coach Jessie Zapo found a way to open her sport to a new generation of runners.
USWNT Captain Becky Sauerbrunn uses her creativity in soccer to challenge her opponents on the field and win championships. “Hard work is a given. We believe that athletes who tap into their creativity have a powerful edge,” said Lia Stierwalt, Senior Director of Global Brand Communications at Adidas.
“This new film series continues the ‘Here to Create’ conversation that we began in 2016 reinforcing the brand’s point of view that engaging an athlete’s imagination to unleash their creativity will take them further than their mind or body ever could.”
“Unleash Your Creativity” debuted online today and will air globally in more than 20 countries during key moments including the Super Bowl LI Pre-Game Show, NBA All-Star Game, and The Academy Awards.
Follow the “Here to Create” conversation via #heretocreate on @adidas Twitter, Instagram and Facebook channels and view all films in the series via www.youtube.com/adidas, www.adidas.com/heretocreate.
About Adidas
Adidas is a global designer and developer of athletic and lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories with the mission to be the best sports brand in the world.
As an innovation and design leader, Adidas engineers the best in high-performance products to make athletes better, faster and stronger and creates a range of classic and fresh lifestyle and high-fashion lines. Visit adidas.com for more information.
