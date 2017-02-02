UK Charity Appoints Young Nigerian Tokunboh Ajasa Oluwa as CEO

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

UK Charity Appoints Young Nigerian Tokunboh Ajasa Oluwa as CEO

A UK charity foundation, The Foyer Federation, has appointed a Nigerian, Tokunbo Ajasa-Oluwa as its Chief Executive Officer.

Tokunbo who was formerly the Head of Innovation at Bauer Academy, was placed with the responsibility of developing new programming opportunities and building strong senior client relationships. Prior to being the Head of Innovation at Bauer Academy, Tokunbo was Founder and Managing Director of Catch 22 Magazine CIC, a social enterprise saddled with the duty of training young diverse media talent to become multimedia communicators and content providers, and He was also Head of GoThinkBig, a national award winning social action initiative. The young man has a lot of achievements tied to his name.

Tokunbo Ajasa

Andrew Croft, chair of The Foyer Federation said, “…Tokunbo has the confidence, enthusiasm and drive to build on The Foyer Federation’s recent achievements and our current business strategy…”

“Its clear that Tokunbo brings a commitment to innovation and a passion for developing transformative opportunities for young people across the Foyer network and beyond.”

On his appointment, Tokunbo commented on how excited he is about joining The Foyer Federation because it is a charity that has innovation at its heart, challenges the status quo and side steps negative stereotypes that young people face every day.

He will join The Foyer Federation officially this February 2017.

