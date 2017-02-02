15,000 youths to welcome President Buhari from vacation, says NYCN

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), says it has mobilised no fewer than 15,000 Nigerian youths to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, from vacation.
The President proceeded on a 10-day vacation in London on Jan. 23 and is expected to return to Nigeria on Feb. 6, 2017.
Malam Gambo Jagindi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President of NYCN, Murtala Gamji, made the disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja.
Jagindi said that time had come for Nigerian youths, who are the future leaders of the country to show love, solidarity and support for the President, who is their current leader.
“ The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has concluded arrangements to mobilise not less than 15,000 of its members to be at Abuja airport on Feb. 6, to welcome President Buhari from vacation.
“It is on record that integrity, discipline and honesty are gradually returning to our public life unlike in the past when impunity was the order of the day,’’ the spokesman said.
He berated those spreading rumours of death about the President.
He said: “we all know that they do not have the interest of our country at heart and are only wishing to carry on with the looting of our treasury in the absence of our president.’’
Jagindi said that Buhari’s assignment for Nigeria was not yet over, adding that only God could determine who lived or died.
He commended the president’s efforts to rid the country of what he termed, “undesirable elements’’ who did not mean well for Nigeria and Nigerians.
He urged Buhari to continue with the good work as the youths of Nigeria were solidly behind him.
He noted that in spite of the “corrupt mafias’’ working to undermine the anti-corruption war, Nigerian youths under NYCN would continue to support Buhari’s laudable programmes.
