Child Sex: 6 Australian archbishops face probe

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00


Worth Reading

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

read more 03/02/2017 12:50:00
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named

read more 03/02/2017 12:46:00
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

read more 03/02/2017 09:38:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Child Sex: 6 Australian archbishops face probe

Six Australian archbishops will be questioned by the country’s powerful royal commission as part of an investigation into widespread sexual abuse of children in Catholic churches and institutions, the commission announced on Friday.

The public hearing will begin in Sydney on Monday as part of the four-year-long inquiry into the handling of abuse cases, some as old as 70 years.

The hearing seeks to find out what churches are doing now to protect children.

Six of Australia’s seven archbishops will appear in the three-week-long hearing.

One of them has already been charged with concealing information about child sexual abuse by a paedophile priest in 1971.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Bishops and leaders of other church orders, like Christian Brothers, Jesuits, as well as education officials and experts, will also give evidence at the hearing.

The commission will also release statistics on child sexual abuse by the clergy, the first such data to be released, including details of the complaints, and how or if they were dealt with.

Some of the Catholic leaders are so wary about the fallout they have issued messages warning parishioners about the inquiry.

Archbishop of Brisbane Mark Coleridge, one of those being questioned, said in a video message to be played in more than 200 diocese on Saturday that there would be “grim moments and some shocks.”

“We have to shift the culture and that’s a far more difficult thing to do,” he said.

“It will reveal a horrific picture of the extent of the claims of abuse by priests and brothers whose responsibility was to protect and care for children,” Francis Sullivan, the chief executive of the Truth Justice and Healing Council, said in an email statement.

“It is absolutely important this information is made public.

“It is part of being transparent and ensuring the complete story is told.”

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

5 hours 51 minutes ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

5 hours 56 minutes ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

6 hours ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

9 hours 8 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

9 hours 13 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

10 hours 8 minutes ago
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

10 hours 14 minutes ago
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

10 hours 18 minutes ago
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

10 hours 20 minutes ago
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

10 hours 23 minutes ago
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

11 hours 48 minutes ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

11 hours 52 minutes ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

11 hours 58 minutes ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

12 hours 2 minutes ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

12 hours 22 minutes ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

02/02/2017 07:45:00
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

02/02/2017 07:40:00
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

02/02/2017 07:36:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 03/02/2017 15:42:00 Sexual Abuse: Man in trouble for raping 7-yr-old boy

Sexual Abuse: Man in trouble for raping 7-yr-old boy

A 38-year-old man, Hafeez Yusuf, has been remanded in prison for allegedly raping a 7-year-old boy at his shop. The order was given by  Magistrate Davies

0 News 03/02/2017 15:42:00 Marriott's CEO travels 200 days a year — these are his favorite travel hacks

Marriott's CEO travels 200 days a year — these are his favorite travel hacks

'); }else{

0 News 03/02/2017 15:57:00 The wave of Wall Street deregulation is upon us

The wave of Wall Street deregulation is upon us

With the stroke of a pen, President Donald Trump potentially started the unwinding of many of the hallmark financial regulations of the Obama administration. On Friday,

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/01/2017 03:20:00 No retirement plan for leadership of Deeper Life Bible church

No retirement plan for leadership of Deeper Life Bible church

- The report that Pastor Kumuyi of Deeper Life Bible Church is retiring is unfounded - The church pastors say there's no plan in that direction -

0 Videos 12/01/2017 09:35:00 Ben Bruce Turns 'Wailing' Prophet, Predicts Plane Crash, Other Disasters In 2017 [VIDEO]

Ben Bruce Turns 'Wailing' Prophet, Predicts Plane Crash, Other Disasters In 2017 [VIDEO]

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce at the Plenary sitting on Thursday ripped into the calamitous state of the aviation industry in Nigeria. The common sense senator moved

0 Videos 02/02/2017 05:37:00 Renewed attacks by communities will further escalate crisis in Southern Kaduna - DSS

Renewed attacks by communities will further escalate crisis in Southern Kaduna - DSS

- The Department of State Security Service (DSS) says that reprisal killings frustrating Southern Kaduna peace efforts - The security agency affirms that the renewed attacks

0 Videos 12/01/2017 11:28:00 20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation

20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation

20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation

0 Videos 05/01/2017 09:33:00 VIDEO: MPs up in arms over Heritage Oil case cash reward

VIDEO: MPs up in arms over Heritage Oil case cash reward

VIDEO: Legislators have condemned a reward of sh7 billion of oil money given to senior government officials after they won an oil tax case against

0 Videos 11/01/2017 06:46:00 Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer said IPOB is not an unlawful group

Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer said IPOB is not an unlawful group

- Nnamdi Kanu's lawyer has said that the Indigenous People of Biafra is not an unlawful group - The lawyer said that the proof of evidence

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 02/02/2017 05:45:00 Big Brother: A tale of two dystopias

Big Brother: A tale of two dystopias

Abimbola Adelakun Since the inauguration of Donald Trump as president of the United States 13 days ago, the country has been hyper-animated. As a presidential candidate,

0 News 02/02/2017 08:15:00 Trump replies Obama, says he made dumb deal over refugees

Trump replies Obama, says he made dumb deal over refugees

President Donald Trump has blasted former President Obama for making a ‘dumb deal’ with Australia over an agreement to allow 1250 refugees come in to

0 News 29/01/2017 03:00:00 Nigeria: 3 South-east Governors Set To Join APC

Nigeria: 3 South-east Governors Set To Join APC

Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha has disclosed that three governors from the South-East are preparing to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).Okorocha made the disclosure

0 News 29/01/2017 02:35:00 LAUTECH Lecturers Give Conditions For Resumption

LAUTECH Lecturers Give Conditions For Resumption

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has said that lecturers of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), will only return to classrooms, when the

0 News 30/01/2017 05:32:00 Peace Corps Bill: Group advises Chinedu Nneji to close ranks with National Commandant

Peace Corps Bill: Group advises Chinedu Nneji to close ranks with National Commandant

The Commandant General (CG) of the National Unity and Peace Corps, Dr. Chinedu Nneji has been called upon, to as a matter of principle, close

0 News 01/02/2017 23:53:00 Two customs officers declared wanted over importation of 661 pump rifles arrested

Two customs officers declared wanted over importation of 661 pump rifles arrested

- The two customs officers declared wanted over importation of rifles have surrendered - They are undergoing interrogation while investigation commences Two customs officials who were declared

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 29/07/2016 12:55:00 All That Glitters Is Not Gold 2

All That Glitters Is Not Gold 2

Nigerian Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies This rural based drama is a very interesting movie on the gullibility of most villagers to the reality of

0 Movies 10/08/2016 10:17:00 Hour of Grace 2

Hour of Grace 2

Hour of Grace 2

0 Movies 24/08/2016 13:14:00 Girls At War Season 1

Girls At War Season 1

This highly comical movie encapsulates a very gripping family drama laced with a beautiful suspense.In this movie,an enormous family complication has interestingly found its way

0 Movies 26/04/2016 11:47:00 Seductive Electrician 2

Seductive Electrician 2

This movie is such an intriguing one as a handsome, sex appealing looking young electrician who gets down with every woman he sees in the

0 Movies 18/05/2016 11:20:00 Mr Ibu in Child Dedication

Mr Ibu in Child Dedication

A young woman(chika ike)suffered alot with her kids due to the curse that was placed on her by her supposed husband(clem ohameze)one of her daughter

0 Movies 19/04/2016 08:35:00 African Magic

African Magic

Tony sold his wife’s soul to the devil to become rich and when the need for them to have children came, it was discovered that