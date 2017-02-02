Chelsea FC Lawyers Send Letter to Toke Makinwa On Behalf of Maje Ayida

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00


Worth Reading

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

read more 03/02/2017 12:50:00
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named

read more 03/02/2017 12:46:00
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

read more 03/02/2017 09:38:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Chelsea FC Lawyers Send Letter to Toke Makinwa On Behalf of Maje Ayida

Maje Ayida has retained the services of Carter-Ruck, a leading defamation law firm in the UK to help tackle his estranged wife, Toke Makinwa.

Carter-Ruck represents top figures like Simon Cowell, Elton John and Chelsea FC.

See letter allegedly sent to Toke Makinwa from the law firm:

toke l.png toke l2.png toke l3.png

Toke and Maje.jpg

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

5 hours 52 minutes ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

5 hours 57 minutes ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

6 hours 1 minute ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

9 hours 9 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

9 hours 14 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

10 hours 9 minutes ago
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

10 hours 15 minutes ago
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

10 hours 19 minutes ago
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

10 hours 21 minutes ago
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

10 hours 24 minutes ago
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

11 hours 49 minutes ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

11 hours 53 minutes ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

11 hours 59 minutes ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

12 hours 3 minutes ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

12 hours 23 minutes ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

02/02/2017 07:45:00
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

02/02/2017 07:40:00
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

02/02/2017 07:36:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 03/02/2017 15:42:00 Sexual Abuse: Man in trouble for raping 7-yr-old boy

Sexual Abuse: Man in trouble for raping 7-yr-old boy

A 38-year-old man, Hafeez Yusuf, has been remanded in prison for allegedly raping a 7-year-old boy at his shop. The order was given by  Magistrate Davies

0 News 03/02/2017 15:42:00 Marriott's CEO travels 200 days a year — these are his favorite travel hacks

Marriott's CEO travels 200 days a year — these are his favorite travel hacks

'); }else{

0 News 03/02/2017 15:57:00 The wave of Wall Street deregulation is upon us

The wave of Wall Street deregulation is upon us

With the stroke of a pen, President Donald Trump potentially started the unwinding of many of the hallmark financial regulations of the Obama administration. On Friday,

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 01/02/2017 05:47:00 Bukola Saraki's chief of staff resigned based on personal reasons

Bukola Saraki's chief of staff resigned based on personal reasons

- The chief of staff to the Senate President Bukola Saraki has resigned - Isa Galaudu tendered his resignation in November 2016, the special adviser to

0 Videos 09/01/2017 04:27:00 Omokri wonders if the Sultan would also be forced to resign

Omokri wonders if the Sultan would also be forced to resign

- The recent retirement of Pastor Enoch Adeboye as the general overseer of the RCCG in charge of Nigeria has continued to generate reactions - Reno

0 Videos 10/01/2017 02:14:00 Buhari sacked the FRCN boss, Jim Obaze, for his controversial law

Buhari sacked the FRCN boss, Jim Obaze, for his controversial law

- The sacked executive secretary of FRCN that passed law removing Adeboye from office is a member of Redeemed Christian Church of God - He is

0 Videos 25/01/2017 01:25:00 Breaking: Fayose stops DSS from arresting Apostle Johnson Suleman in Ekiti (photo, video)

Breaking: Fayose stops DSS from arresting Apostle Johnson Suleman in Ekiti (photo, video)

Ayodele Fayose, the Ekiti state governor and the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’s Forum, in the early hours of Wednesday, January 25,

0 Videos 25/01/2017 02:41:00 EFCC asked for permanent forfeiture of Deziani Alison-Madueke's alleged N9.08b

EFCC asked for permanent forfeiture of Deziani Alison-Madueke's alleged N9.08b

- Mrs Deziani Alison-Madueke recently denied all the allegations made against her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) - But teh anti-graft agency maintains

0 Videos 10/01/2017 11:53:00 [Video] Nigeria 10-01-2017: Nnamdi Kanu and Today's Other News Highlights

[Video] Nigeria 10-01-2017: Nnamdi Kanu and Today's Other News Highlights

 This video highlights the top news updates in Nigeria as we saw it on Nigerian Bulletin on Tuesday, 10 January, 2017      Donald Trump Names Son-in-law As

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 01/02/2017 04:39:00 Weight loss: Seven Nigerian foods for weight loss

Weight loss: Seven Nigerian foods for weight loss

Often times, in an attempt to lose weight, most people decide to starve themselves or go on compulsory fasting. Although, this might work, but the

0 News 28/01/2017 09:06:00 Fuel Scarcity: Tambuwal’s Sokoto Govt. to sell petrol to motorists – Official

Fuel Scarcity: Tambuwal’s Sokoto Govt. to sell petrol to motorists – Official

Sokoto State Government says it plans to commence the sale of one million litres of petrol to motorists weekly to stabilise the fuel supply situation

0 News 02/02/2017 20:00:00 Anambra APC: Between UBA and Nwoye

Anambra APC: Between UBA and Nwoye

AFTER months of dithering  procrastination, Senator Andy Uba on Wednesday formally defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC, with an apparent determination to again contest

0 News 29/01/2017 19:26:00 This is not a Muslim ban, Trump says of immigration move

This is not a Muslim ban, Trump says of immigration move

President Donald Trump insisted Sunday that his executive order temporarily halting travel from seven majority-Muslim countries was “not a Muslim ban,” after it was met

0 News 31/01/2017 22:38:00 Osinbajo: VP meets with Saraki, Dogara over 2017 budget, economy

Osinbajo: VP meets with Saraki, Dogara over 2017 budget, economy

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday, January 31, 2017, met with the leadership of the National Assembly. According to Punch, the VP had a meeting with the

0 News 30/01/2017 04:30:00 Man allegedly steals 20 bags of cement to get accommodation

Man allegedly steals 20 bags of cement to get accommodation

By Evelyn Usman LAGOS—A father of three, who was arrested by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, of the Lagos State Police Command, while at

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 19/04/2016 08:24:00 Agony Of My Wife

Agony Of My Wife

Latest 2016 Nigerian Nollywood Full Movies is about a cheating husband who has taken his wife as a punching bag for morning exercise because she

0 Movies 28/06/2016 12:39:00 Jezebel In Holy Land 2

Jezebel In Holy Land 2

They are daughters of Delilah seeking for who to destroy, stepping into the church to seek the down fall of pastors, they are into runs

0 Movies 06/07/2016 12:39:00 Jealous War

Jealous War

A woman gives birth to a set of twins and died but the babies were seperated at birth.years later one of them becomes a robber

0 Movies 19/04/2016 07:56:00 Tempted To Touch 2

Tempted To Touch 2

Nuella and her friends had control over the men, but she failed to cover her tracks.........................  Starring: Yul Edochie, Mimi Ojiekwe, Charles Billion, Chiamaka Nwokeukwu    

0 Movies 28/06/2016 12:24:00 My Son Will Never Marry You 3

My Son Will Never Marry You 3

Dora helped to establish Ben and they were planning to get married but Ben's mum swore over her dead body just because Dora is a

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:23:00 Rooted Madness

Rooted Madness

This is a Nigerian Nollywood Ghallywood 2015 Movie, Wow what a faithful act, as Wilsom takes home a beautiful mad lady he met on the