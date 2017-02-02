FCT Police Issues Warning Over 2face's Planned Protest

The FCT Commissioner of Police (CP) Muhammed Mustafa has warned individuals and groups planning any form of protest in Abuja to notify the Command before embarking on such protest.
Mustafa who spoke on Friday at a press conference at the Command Headquarters in Abuja, said the warning follows reports making the rounds on the social media of a planned nationwide protest slated for 5th February, 2017.
He said “the Command wants to advise the conveners of such to jettison any plan to carry out the protest on the streets of Abuja as it is capable of breaching the peaceful atmosphere.”
He added that: “the conveners of the protest are also enjoined to adopt legal and legitimate means to register their protest instead of taking over the streets of the FCT.”
He said the command would not fold its arms and watch criminal elements hide under the guise of such protest to cause breakdown of law and order, adding that the Police is not in possession of any notification from the group.
Related Articles
Sexual Abuse: Man in trouble for raping 7-yr-old boy
A 38-year-old man, Hafeez Yusuf, has been remanded in prison for allegedly raping a 7-year-old boy at his shop. The order was given by Magistrate Davies
The wave of Wall Street deregulation is upon us
With the stroke of a pen, President Donald Trump potentially started the unwinding of many of the hallmark financial regulations of the Obama administration. On Friday,
Most Watched VideosView all posts
World's fattest woman sheds 260kg and now seeks for love (photos, video)
- The world's former fattest woman has lost 260kg and now is looking for a lover - The woman, aged 40, who was bed bound now
Governor under probe after girlfriend allegedly disappears with $10 million state fund
- A Nigeria governor is reportedly being investigated by the EFCC after his mistress disappeared with $10 million bailout fund he diverted to personal use -
This Video of a groom crying on his wedding day will melt your hearts
A man who deeply loves his woman. I hope their marriage lasts forever!
Agatu community lost 3,920 to herdsmen attacks in four year- Inalegwu
- 3, 920 persons have lost their lives in the bloody crises between Agatu farmers and Fulani herdsmen in Agatu local government area of Benue
Ben Bruce Lists Jonathan's Achievements, Promises To Assist Buhari's Govt
Senator representing Bayelsa east senatorial district, Ben Murray Bruce in a new video has praised the administration of Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan for various infrastructural development. The
No Electricity Tariff Hike For Now - Fashola
- The federal government has said that it will not approve a fresh electricity tariff hike at least for now - The government says it is
Most Read NewsView all posts
Obamacare: We may ditch all markets next year due to uncertainty, says Aetna CEO
Aetna, one of the five large public health insurers, said that it may totally pull out of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) exchanges because they
Donald Trump under fire over travel ban
Donald Trump came under fire from mass protests and global outrage over his controversial ban on travelers from seven Muslim countries, facing the first real
Unity Schools: NECO to commence sale of forms
The National Examinations Council (NECO) says it has concluded preparations to begin sales of its 2017 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) forms. The examination is for
Fitness and Weight Loss: The best abs workout you’ve never done
If it weren’t for dead guys, we’d probably never have started doing crunches. That’s because for years, much of our knowledge of the way muscles work
We confiscated N420.1bn stolen oil, diesel in 2016 — Navy
John Ameh, Abuja The Nigerian Navy said on Wednesday that it seized 810,725 metric tonnes of stolen crude in 2016 alone. The service also seized 1,078,104 metric
Most Watched Movies
College Girls Are Back
Starring; Chinyere Wilfred, Harry B, Kelvin Books
Unpleasant Yoke
Revelation 3:20 Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to
Holy Drunkard 2
Nigerian movies. Nigerian movies are known to be the best of Nigerian movies and this is one of the Nigerian movies you would love. This Nigerian
My Sex Client 2
Nollywood Wonder offers you this Latest Nigerian Movies 2016 Full Movie about A wife who is starved of sex, she started cheating on her husband
My Matrimonial Bed 2
Starring; Chika Ike, Ini Edo
LADY BIANCA
Starring: Liz Benson
Post Your Comment below: >>