FCT Police Issues Warning Over 2face's Planned Protest

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

02/02/2017 13:24:00


Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

03/02/2017 12:55:00
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

03/02/2017 12:50:00
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named

03/02/2017 12:46:00
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

03/02/2017 09:38:00

FCT Police Issues Warning Over 2face's Planned Protest

The FCT Commissioner of Police (CP) Muhammed Mustafa has warned individuals and groups planning any form of protest in Abuja to notify the Command before embarking on such protest.

2 baba.jpg

Mustafa who spoke on Friday at a press conference at the Command Headquarters in Abuja, said the warning follows reports making the rounds on the social media of a planned nationwide protest slated for 5th February, 2017.

He said “the Command wants to advise the conveners of such to jettison any plan to carry out the protest on the streets of Abuja as it is capable of breaching the peaceful atmosphere.”

He added that: “the conveners of the protest are also enjoined to adopt legal and legitimate means to register their protest instead of taking over the streets of the FCT.”

He said the command would not fold its arms and watch criminal elements hide under the guise of such protest to cause breakdown of law and order, adding that the Police is not in possession of any notification from the group.

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

5 hours 51 minutes ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

5 hours 56 minutes ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

6 hours ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

9 hours 8 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

9 hours 13 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

10 hours 8 minutes ago
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

10 hours 14 minutes ago
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

10 hours 18 minutes ago
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

10 hours 20 minutes ago
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

10 hours 23 minutes ago
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

11 hours 48 minutes ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

11 hours 52 minutes ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

11 hours 58 minutes ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

12 hours 2 minutes ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

12 hours 22 minutes ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

02/02/2017 07:45:00
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

02/02/2017 07:40:00
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

02/02/2017 07:36:00

Sexual Abuse: Man in trouble for raping 7-yr-old boy

A 38-year-old man, Hafeez Yusuf, has been remanded in prison for allegedly raping a 7-year-old boy at his shop. The order was given by  Magistrate Davies

Marriott's CEO travels 200 days a year — these are his favorite travel hacks

The wave of Wall Street deregulation is upon us

With the stroke of a pen, President Donald Trump potentially started the unwinding of many of the hallmark financial regulations of the Obama administration. On Friday,

World's fattest woman sheds 260kg and now seeks for love (photos, video)

- The world's former fattest woman has lost 260kg and now is looking for a lover - The woman, aged 40, who was bed bound now

Governor under probe after girlfriend allegedly disappears with $10 million state fund

- A Nigeria governor is reportedly being investigated by the EFCC after his mistress disappeared with $10 million bailout fund he diverted to personal use -

This Video of a groom crying on his wedding day will melt your hearts

A man who deeply loves his woman. I hope their marriage lasts forever!    

Agatu community lost 3,920 to herdsmen attacks in four year- Inalegwu

- 3, 920 persons have lost their lives in the bloody crises between Agatu farmers and Fulani herdsmen in Agatu local government area of Benue

Ben Bruce Lists Jonathan's Achievements, Promises To Assist Buhari's Govt

Senator representing Bayelsa east senatorial district, Ben Murray Bruce in a new video has praised the administration of Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan for various infrastructural development. The

No Electricity Tariff Hike For Now - Fashola

- The federal government has said that it will not approve a fresh electricity tariff hike at least for now - The government says it is

Obamacare: We may ditch all markets next year due to uncertainty, says Aetna CEO

Aetna, one of the five large public health insurers, said that it may totally pull out of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) exchanges because they

Donald Trump under fire over travel ban

Donald Trump came under fire from mass protests and global outrage over his controversial ban on travelers from seven Muslim countries, facing the first real

Unity Schools: NECO to commence sale of forms

The National Examinations Council (NECO) says it has concluded preparations to begin sales of its 2017 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) forms. The examination is for

Fitness and Weight Loss: The best abs workout you’ve never done

If it weren’t for dead guys, we’d probably never have started doing crunches. That’s because for years, much of our knowledge of the way muscles work

We confiscated N420.1bn stolen oil, diesel in 2016 — Navy

John Ameh, Abuja The Nigerian Navy said on Wednesday that it seized 810,725 metric tonnes of stolen crude in 2016 alone. The service also seized 1,078,104 metric

See the sexy 19 year old Kylie Jenner look-alike who has everyone talking on Instagram

College Girls Are Back

Starring; Chinyere Wilfred, Harry B, Kelvin Books

Unpleasant Yoke

Revelation 3:20 Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to

Holy Drunkard 2

Nigerian movies. Nigerian movies are known to be the best of Nigerian movies and this is one of the Nigerian movies you would love.  This Nigerian

My Sex Client 2

Nollywood Wonder offers you this Latest Nigerian Movies 2016 Full Movie about A wife who is starved of sex, she started cheating on her husband

My Matrimonial Bed 2

Starring; Chika Ike, Ini Edo

LADY BIANCA

Starring: Liz Benson