FG Visits Ex-militant Leader Ateke Tom

Breaking News

Latest News

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor's note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

Home | News |

FG Visits Ex-militant Leader Ateke Tom

A fact-finding team of the House of Representatives has visited Rivers State as part of investigation of the Federal Government’s Amnesty Programme for Niger Delta militants.

The team was led by the Chairman of the House Committee on Niger Delta, Nasir Ali-Ahmed.

When the team stopped at Okrika, Ali-Ahmed said their visit was in response to several petitions against the leadership of the amnesty programme and some beneficiaries in the Niger Delta.
The lawmaker representing Nassarawa Federal Constituency in Kano State said their mission was to know whether beneficiaries of the amnesty programme were receiving their stipends as at when due.

On his part, the Special Adviser to the President and Coordinator of the Federal Government Amnesty Programme, retired Major General Paul Boroh, disclosed plans to integrate beneficiaries of the amnesty programme into the agricultural sector in an effort to boost the economy.
Boroh said, “Our visit is part of Federal government’s commitment to address the issue of the Niger-Delta.

“We are in Okrika to visit High Chief Ateke because of his peaceful disposition towards the development of the region.

“We are also here to see how we can regularize the amnesty programme for the beneficiaries.”
Responding to questions on the controversy between some beneficiaries who claimed to be under Ateke Tom, Major General Paul Boroh said the ex-militant leader had accepted to make peace with his group.

On his part, Chief Ateke Tom promised to work with the federal government to bring lasting peace in the region.

