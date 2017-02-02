Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

JUST IN: President Buhari not dead but needs prayers, says minister

President Muhammadu Buhari has again been confirmed as being very much alive by the minister of communications Adebayo Shittu.

The President needs prayers for good health

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr Shittu dismissed speculations that the president is dead.

Shittu made this revelation at the formal opening of the 31st National Qur’anic Recitation Competition in Ilorin, Kwara state, where he represented President Buhari.

He said emphatically: “President Buhari is not dead’’ then advised Nigerians to continue to continue to pray for him.

Communications minister Adebayo Shittu dismissed the alleged death rumours of President Buhari.

“There is need to pray fervently for economic recovery. President Muhammadu Buhari is not dead, he deserves prayers for sound health as well as for the entire growth of the nation,” Shittu said.

Former president Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has reacted to the rumour that President Muhammadu Buhari has died and he described those peddling the rumours as wicked.

Since President Buhari’s vacation to the UK, there has been rumour that the president was dead or seriously ill.

